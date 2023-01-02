Two people escape an early morning residential fire in Janesville. Firefighters were called out about 5:50 a.m. Thursday to a single family home in the 1000 block of North Oakhill Avenue. First responders found smoke coming from the single story structure and flames coming from the basement when they arrived. Officials say the two residents home at the time, did need to be taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. Three people in all are displaced. The specific cause is under investigation, but officials say the fire appears to have started in the basement.

JANESVILLE, WI ・ 15 HOURS AGO