Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wclo.com
Beloit city council holds off on theatre alcohol decision
Beloit’s local movie theatre will have to wait a little longer to know if they can start selling alcohol. Council Member Kevin Leavy expressed some concerns about passing the ordinance so quickly, and wanted the council to go over all the provisions to make sure they wouldn’t have to circle back on anything at a later date.
wclo.com
League of Women Voters host virtual program on Wisconsin’s conservation legacy
The Janesville League of Women Voters is teaming up with 17 other Leagues around the state to explore how shifts in state government have undermined Wisconsin’s conservation legacy. Janesville League of Women Voters Vice President Susan Johnson says a free virtual program will be taking place on January 10th...
wclo.com
Janesville pavilions open for reservations
Pavilion’s in Janesville are now open to residents to reserve for their private gatherings. Recreation Director Shelley Slapak says Janesville residents get first dibs and can reserve through this week, and non residents can start reserving on (Monday). Slapak says they have several pavilions offering a variety of different...
wclo.com
YWCA Rock County receives $2,500 grant from WHEDA Foundation
Governor Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority award $2 million in WHEDA Foundation grants to 54 organizations across the state. YWCA Rock County Executive Director Heidi Deininger says the money was intended to provide emergency shelter, transitional residences, and extremely low-income housing. Deininger says the YWCA...
wclo.com
Janesville reminds residents to purchase dog park permits
Dog owners need to make sure they secure a permit before they use Janesville’s Paw Print Park. Parks Supervisor Jason Schlungen says residents from any municipality can use the park, they just have to have a pet license before they can purchase a permit for the park. Schlungen says...
wclo.com
Marklein plans to miss next 2 month of civic meetings
Janesville’s City Council and Plan Commission will likely only have six members for the next couple of months. Doug Marklein plans to miss the next two month of meetings. Marklein, who’s serving out the remainder of his term that expires in April, made an announcement at the Plan Commission meeting this week.
wclo.com
New faces coming to Beloit and Janesville City Councils
There will be fresh meat on both the Beloit and Janesville City Councils following the April election. In Beloit, three people are running for three open seats on the City Council. They are incumbents Nancy Forbeck and Sherry Blakeley, and newcomer Yusuf Adama. Incumbent Clinton Anderson filed a declaration of...
wclo.com
Milton Police Chief announces retirement
Milton Police Chief Scott Marquardt announces his retirement. According to a news release, Marquardt is leaving the City in a little less than a year in November of 2023. The City of Milton is currently seeking proposals from qualified executive recruiting firms to assist with the hiring of a new police chief in 2023.
wclo.com
Janesville Police Chief defends retiring officer from colorful headline
Janesville Police Chief Dave Moore is taken aback by a newspaper article that he says suggests a long-time officer’s retirement had something to do with an incident where her gun accidentally discharged. David Moore sent out a news release thanking Officer Denise Stutika for her service and announcing her...
wclo.com
WisDOT plans on replacing Highway 213 bridge deck in Beloit
Beloit’s Broad Street bridge is getting a neck concrete deck in 2029 and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation is footing a majority of the bill. Public Works Director Bill Frisbee says State Department of Transportation is doing work on Highway 213. Frisbee says the City will be responsible for...
wclo.com
Huddle Up Group recommends new or revamped Beloit sports facilities
A sports tourism consulting group is recommending a number of changes to Beloit’s youth sports facility landscape. Huddle Up Group Founder and CEO Jon Schmieder suggests the city build a brand new flat field complex consisting of eight fields with 25% of them having artificial turf, one stadium field with a capacity of 1,000 seats, and a full indoor field.
wclo.com
Rock County Board Chair discusses jail expansion
Criticism about the $96 million Rock County Jail expansion has the County Board Chair speaking out. Rich Bostwick says a bigger proposed recreation space for inmates helps them blow off steam and makes a huge difference in behavior. Bostwick says having more educational and skills programs reduce recidivism by setting...
wclo.com
Beloit and Janesville school board candidates file papers
School board races in Janesville and Beloit are beginning to become clearer as candidates turn in papers. Beloit Board of Education Secretary Secretary Michelle Shope says one of the incumbents filed non candidacy papers late, so they deadline to file candidate papers has been extended to Friday at 5:00pm. Shope...
wclo.com
Man charged in trailer park shooting pleads not guilty
A 20-year-old Beloit man who’s charged in connection with a May shooting at the Rockvale Mobile Home Park pleads not guilty. Dakota Davidson appeared in front of court commissioner Jodi Timmerman (Wednesday) afternoon where his attorney waived a formal reading and entered the not guilty plea. Davidson is charged...
wclo.com
Two injured in early morning fire
Two people escape an early morning residential fire in Janesville. Firefighters were called out about 5:50 a.m. Thursday to a single family home in the 1000 block of North Oakhill Avenue. First responders found smoke coming from the single story structure and flames coming from the basement when they arrived. Officials say the two residents home at the time, did need to be taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. Three people in all are displaced. The specific cause is under investigation, but officials say the fire appears to have started in the basement.
wclo.com
Beloit Police make residents aware of recent string of break ins
A recent string of break ins near Sherwood Street and Emerson Drive in Beloit has police asking residents to stay vigilant. Sergeant Ryan Flanagan says over the course of two nights multiple cars were broken into, but they believe the same suspect graduated to burglarizing a home early (Tuesday) morning.
Comments / 0