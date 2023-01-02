ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

WCAX

Preserving the past: Lyndon leaders look to save two covered bridges

LYNDON, Vt. (WCAX) - Covered bridges are an iconic fixture found in nearly every county in Vermont, but time, weather, and even cars, are taking a toll on some of these historic structures. There are around 100 covered bridges in the state, six of them are in Caledonia County and...
LYNDON, VT
WCAX

Vt. Historical Society grant to allow exhibition of seldom seen artifacts

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Historical Society in Barre will soon be allowing public access to thousands of historical treasures currently locked away in storage. “The whole reason that we are preserving these objects is to help tell history to people. So, if they are just sitting in here and people don’t know about them, they’re not doing that,” said the society’s Teresa Greene.
BARRE, VT
WCAX

Barre makes 2nd attempt to sell city-owned building

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Officials in Barre are trying to sell one of the city’s oldest buildings. The Wheelock Building has been around since 1871. The City Council also tried to sell the 250-year-old building back in 2019 but later backed out after concerns about not receiving meaningful offers for the site and not wanting to part with the historic structure.
BARRE, VT
WCAX

Health center seeks to recruit new dental workers

Plattsburgh city councilors voted to move forward with demolition of the Crete center last month. Now community members and organizations who utilized the space are left wondering what’s next?. Updated: 2 hours ago. Tuesday’s historic GOP revolt that delayed the election of a new speaker also sidelined the swearing-in...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
a-z-animals.com

Discover Vermont’s Coldest January on Record

Vermont is a state in New England known for its beauty, cold, and snowy landscapes. The state’s residents truly understand what it means to live in the cold. In fact, this northern state is usually placed on any top 10 list involving cold temperatures or snowy conditions. Today, we are going to look specifically at January in Vermont. Let’s discover Vermont’s coldest January on record!
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Dog reported stolen from Tunbridge home

Vermont lawmakers gathered at the Statehouse in Montpelier on Wednesday to open a new legislative session. House Speaker Jill Krowinski gaveled in the new biennium. Gov. Phil Scott to be sworn in today for fourth term. Updated: 5 hours ago. Governor Phil Scott is set to deliver his inaugural address...
TUNBRIDGE, VT
WCAX

Montpelier wastewater plant to benefit from $20M upgrade

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Over $20 million is headed to Montpelier for environmental upgrades to the city’s wastewater management facility. Capital City and state leaders gathered with USDA officials Tuesday to announce the investment. “We have aging infrastructure that is being upgraded, which is always critical,” said Christopher Cox, the chief operator of the Montpelier facility.
MONTPELIER, VT
themaplenews.com

Many syrup hydrometers out of whack, officials say

RANDOLPH, Vt.—Producers and state officials are checking syrup hydrometers and finding they’re off. At the state laboratory in Randolph, Vt., weights and measures officials for the Vermont agriculture department so far this year tossed out 6.6 percent of the 11,4126 hydrometers checked. A total of 749 hydrometers were rejected for sale.
RANDOLPH, VT
willistonobserver.com

Williston dispatch consolidates with Essex

Starting this month, calls to the Williston Police Department will be picked up in Essex under a 2.5-year joint operating agreement recently approved by the selectboards in both towns. Williston has long needed help operating a 24-7 dispatch center and, until last year, had relied on the Vermont State Police...
WILLISTON, VT
WCAX

What’s next for Plattsburgh’s Crete Center?

Tuesday’s historic GOP revolt that delayed the election of a new speaker also sidelined the swearing-in of Vermont’s new congresswoman. New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu will be sworn in for a fourth term Thursday. Health Watch: Avoiding injuries on ice and snow. Updated: 10 hours ago. More seasonable...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
WCAX

Municipalities question cost increases for Essex Rescue

ESSE, Vt. (WCAX) - The costs for emergency services are on the rise in Vermont. Now, cities and towns are grappling with the financial fallout. On Monday night, the town of Essex voted to sign a letter to Essex Rescue with a list of requests to help them better understand why costs are going up. In the coming weeks, Jericho, Underhill, Essex Junction, and Westford will also consider signing on. The letter asks Essex Rescue to provide more transparency, asking for quarterly financial reports and a voting member on the rescue’s board. Additionally, they wish to see an operational assessment of the EMS provider.
ESSEX, VT
VTDigger

$500,000 Historic Preservation Award agreement signed between Clemmons Family Farm and the National Park Service, Department of the Interior

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: December 30, 2022; Charlotte, Vermont – Clemmons Family Farm and the National Park Service have signed the formal Award Agreement for a $500,000 historic preservation grant, announced earlier this year by Senator Patrick Leahy’s Office as part of the federal government’s 2022 Omnibus Appropriations Bill. Clemmons Family Farm stewards the historic Clemmons farm in Charlotte– one of the less than half of one percent (0.4%) of farms in the U.S. that remain African American owned. The working farm is also an official landmark site on the State of Vermont’s African American Heritage Trail.
CHARLOTTE, VT

