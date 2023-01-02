Read full article on original website
Juan Rodriquez
3d ago
Maybe it would be a good idea to not tax the pension money that was earned in other states. They tax the SC earnings then tax your out of state pension as well.
Reply
5
Byron Scherer
3d ago
just think how low it would be if contractors didn't pay workers under the table.
Reply(4)
10
Wilma Scott
2d ago
We Don’t Hardly Have Any Officers Now… They’re Putting Their Lives On The Line With These Crazy People!!!
Reply
4
Related
Washington Examiner
Tax rebate: Deadline to file taxes for one-time $800 South Carolina check is next month
South Carolina residents have time to file their 2021 taxes to receive a rebate of up to $800 within the first quarter of 2023. This rebate is available for all South Carolina residents, and they have until Feb. 15 to file their 2021 taxes to get it. The rebate payments will then be issued to all recipients in March of this year, according to the South Carolina Department of Revenue.
WJCL
South Carolina lawmakers are working to legalize medical marijuana
S.C. — The South Carolina medical marijuana legalization fight continues. Michael Priester, a South Carolina resident who receives cancer treatment in Georgia was diagnosed with lymphoma cancer in January 2022. Priester said that gummies from a CBD store have helped him cope with chemotherapy side effects. “I had...
SC lawmakers want to end tax on feminine hygiene products, diapers
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Dry Cleaning supplies, zoo plants, and amusement park parts are just a few tax exempt items in South Carolina. Missing from that list, is menstrual products. Now South Carolina lawmakers want to eliminate the so called 'tampon tax'. Republican Rep. Neal Collins and Sen. Katrina Shealy...
South Carolina Residents: Don't Miss Out On The $800 Rebate!
Residents of South Carolina have a limited time to apply for a one-time relief payment. The deadline to claim this rebate is February 15th, and checks are expected to be distributed in March. In this article, we will explain the eligibility requirements and how to track the status of your payment.
Local advocacy groups react to South Carolina Supreme Court decision on abortion
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Local advocacy groups on both sides of the abortion issue are sounding off today following the South Carolina Supreme Court's ruling striking down the state's ban on abortion after cardiac activity is detected — typically around six weeks. The court ruled the restriction violates the state constitution's right to privacy.
South Carolina bills take aim at ‘Carolina Squat’ truck modification
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) — Multiple bills that aim to ban a controversial truck modification will once again be considered during the upcoming legislative session. The so-called ‘Carolina Squat’ involves raising the front end of a vehicle — most commonly a pickup truck — while the rear is lowered or kept the same height. Critics have […]
WYFF4.com
Restaurant operator in South Carolina violated child labor laws, US Department of Labor says
GREENVILLE, S.C. — What began as a child labor investigation at one Arby’s restaurant location in Laurens, expanded to include other restaurants operated by the same business operator, according to theU.S. Department of Labor. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) The department’s Wage and Hour Division...
DSS announces emergency allotments for existing SNAP households to end
SOUTH CAROLINA – South Carolina Department of Social Services (SCDSS) has announced an end to the federally-approved Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) emergency allotments (supplements) to all South Carolina households, effective January 31, 2023. Since March 2020, the assignment of emergency SNAP allotments (supplements) brought all authorized households up...
wach.com
Department of Labor fines SC restaurant group for breaking child labor laws
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A restaurant group in South Carolina was fined thousands of dollars following an investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor that revealed illegal practices involving underaged employees at several fast food restaurants in the state. Newberry Restaurant Group, which operates 14 Arby's locations in...
Lack of transportation main barrier for those looking for jobs in rural South Carolina, report says
We're taking a closer look at South Carolina's labor participation rate and some of the barriers to employment some South Carolinians are facing.
Thousands could get payment up to $4,194: Check your status
Payment will be sent to only eligible individuals. Irrespective of the nature of the job and the cause, so many workers in North Carolina are retiring and this causes a large number of problems for them.
Major law offices in Alabama, South Carolina merge to form national firm
Two major Southern law firms are merging into one firm that will have offices on both coasts and more than 550 attorneys. The attorneys leading both Alabama-based Maynard Cooper & Gale and South Carolina-based Nexsen Pruet said their similar philosophies and a trend toward companies wanting to deal with bigger law firms led them to combine.
southarkansassun.com
SNAP benefit reduction in South Carolina: How will recipients cope?
The South Carolina SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits will be returning to their regular monthly amounts starting February 1, 2023, according to the South Carolina Department of Social Services. This change comes as the emergency COVID SNAP benefits, which were put in place at the beginning of the pandemic...
This South Carolina County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the longest life expectancy in the state.
abcnews4.com
Medical marijuana bills pre-filed in SC House
WPDE — Two bills pre-filed in the South Carolina House for the 2023 legislative session would legalize medical marijuana despite ongoing federal cannabis prohibition. One pre-filed, the Put Patients First Act, would authorize patients to use medical marijuana with exceptions. It would also allow for the opening of dispensaries across the state.
wpde.com
Used car prices decrease but not quickly enough to lower SC car taxes in 2023
Taxpayers in South Carolina have a better idea of how much they could expect to pay on property and vehicle taxes this year but it might be another year before inflation impacts completely disappear. NEW: Ground crew worker killed at Alabama airport 'ingested' into engine: NTSB. In South Carolina, the...
These are the largest Mega Millions wins in SC history
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) — After no one claimed the grand prize in Tuesday night’s drawing, the Mega Millions jackpot has increased to an estimated $940 million. The jackpot is the fourth-largest in the Mega Millions’ 20-year history with a cash payout option of $483.5 million. It is the sixth-largest overall jackpot in U.S. history. The […]
SC state senator embarrassed at public intoxication arrest
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A state senator in South Carolina charged with public intoxication after being found in his parked SUV in a strip mall lot said he is embarrassed and that law enforcement acted properly taking him to jail for several hours. Republican Sen. Tom Davis was issued a ticket for public intoxication early New Year’s […]
stnonline.com
South Carolina Case Highlights Need for Attendants on School Buses
A special investigative report that aired in December on television station Queen City News in Charlotte, North Carolina, detailed a 2018 incident in neaby Chesterfield County, South Carolina, when a nonverbal autistic child was attacked 96 times by one boy on a school bus ride. Upon arriving home, her parents...
saportareport.com
Herschel Walker Ignored the Concerns of Older Georgians
Now that the runoff election dust has settled and Senator Raphael Warnock is returning to Washington, it’s clear that Herschel Walker’s inability to focus on the kitchen table issues cost the Republican support among our state’s most powerful constituency – older voters. I belong to that...
News19 WLTX
Columbia, SC
35K+
Followers
10K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Columbia local newshttps://www.wltx.com/
Comments / 26