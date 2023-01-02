ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Comments / 26

Juan Rodriquez
3d ago

Maybe it would be a good idea to not tax the pension money that was earned in other states. They tax the SC earnings then tax your out of state pension as well.

Reply
5
Byron Scherer
3d ago

just think how low it would be if contractors didn't pay workers under the table.

Reply(4)
10
Wilma Scott
2d ago

We Don’t Hardly Have Any Officers Now… They’re Putting Their Lives On The Line With These Crazy People!!!

Reply
4
Related
Washington Examiner

Tax rebate: Deadline to file taxes for one-time $800 South Carolina check is next month

South Carolina residents have time to file their 2021 taxes to receive a rebate of up to $800 within the first quarter of 2023. This rebate is available for all South Carolina residents, and they have until Feb. 15 to file their 2021 taxes to get it. The rebate payments will then be issued to all recipients in March of this year, according to the South Carolina Department of Revenue.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WJCL

South Carolina lawmakers are working to legalize medical marijuana

S.C. — The South Carolina medical marijuana legalization fight continues. Michael Priester, a South Carolina resident who receives cancer treatment in Georgia was diagnosed with lymphoma cancer in January 2022. Priester said that gummies from a CBD store have helped him cope with chemotherapy side effects. “I had...
GEORGIA STATE
Minha D.

South Carolina Residents: Don't Miss Out On The $800 Rebate!

Residents of South Carolina have a limited time to apply for a one-time relief payment. The deadline to claim this rebate is February 15th, and checks are expected to be distributed in March. In this article, we will explain the eligibility requirements and how to track the status of your payment.
Newberry Observer

DSS announces emergency allotments for existing SNAP households to end

SOUTH CAROLINA – South Carolina Department of Social Services (SCDSS) has announced an end to the federally-approved Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) emergency allotments (supplements) to all South Carolina households, effective January 31, 2023. Since March 2020, the assignment of emergency SNAP allotments (supplements) brought all authorized households up...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
wach.com

Department of Labor fines SC restaurant group for breaking child labor laws

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A restaurant group in South Carolina was fined thousands of dollars following an investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor that revealed illegal practices involving underaged employees at several fast food restaurants in the state. Newberry Restaurant Group, which operates 14 Arby's locations in...
COLUMBIA, SC
AL.com

Major law offices in Alabama, South Carolina merge to form national firm

Two major Southern law firms are merging into one firm that will have offices on both coasts and more than 550 attorneys. The attorneys leading both Alabama-based Maynard Cooper & Gale and South Carolina-based Nexsen Pruet said their similar philosophies and a trend toward companies wanting to deal with bigger law firms led them to combine.
ALABAMA STATE
southarkansassun.com

SNAP benefit reduction in South Carolina: How will recipients cope?

The South Carolina SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits will be returning to their regular monthly amounts starting February 1, 2023, according to the South Carolina Department of Social Services. This change comes as the emergency COVID SNAP benefits, which were put in place at the beginning of the pandemic...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
abcnews4.com

Medical marijuana bills pre-filed in SC House

WPDE — Two bills pre-filed in the South Carolina House for the 2023 legislative session would legalize medical marijuana despite ongoing federal cannabis prohibition. One pre-filed, the Put Patients First Act, would authorize patients to use medical marijuana with exceptions. It would also allow for the opening of dispensaries across the state.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WSAV News 3

These are the largest Mega Millions wins in SC history

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) — After no one claimed the grand prize in Tuesday night’s drawing, the Mega Millions jackpot has increased to an estimated $940 million. The jackpot is the fourth-largest in the Mega Millions’ 20-year history with a cash payout option of $483.5 million. It is the sixth-largest overall jackpot in U.S. history. The […]
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WSAV News 3

SC state senator embarrassed at public intoxication arrest

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A state senator in South Carolina charged with public intoxication after being found in his parked SUV in a strip mall lot said he is embarrassed and that law enforcement acted properly taking him to jail for several hours. Republican Sen. Tom Davis was issued a ticket for public intoxication early New Year’s […]
LEXINGTON, SC
saportareport.com

Herschel Walker Ignored the Concerns of Older Georgians

Now that the runoff election dust has settled and Senator Raphael Warnock is returning to Washington, it’s clear that Herschel Walker’s inability to focus on the kitchen table issues cost the Republican support among our state’s most powerful constituency – older voters. I belong to that...
GEORGIA STATE
News19 WLTX

News19 WLTX

Columbia, SC
35K+
Followers
10K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Columbia local news

 https://www.wltx.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy