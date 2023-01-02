Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says Brentford 'stretched the rules' in win over Reds

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was unhappy at the match officials after his side's 3-1 loss to Brentford in the Premier League on Monday.

The Reds went in 2-0 down at half-time and were unable to turn things around in the second period as they went on to lose for a fifth time in the competition this season.

"Brentford could dictate the game because of how it got whistled," Klopp said after the match.

"They stretched the rules. That’s why it’s really difficult. VAR hides behind the phrase ‘not clear and obvious’. The referee needs to explain that.

"We had a meeting before the season. The behaviour in the box, the ref will whistle. They don’t do it. I don’t expect anything in our favour. There’s a reason Brentford are so successful with offensive set pieces and not defensive set pieces."

The German was particularly displeased with Brentford's third goal, believing Bryan Mbeumo's effort should have been disallowed for a foul on Ibrahima Konate.

"The third goal I really cannot respect," he said.

And he added: "The third goal should not be a goal, easy as that! Trying to talk to the officials about it is like trying to talk to my microwave."