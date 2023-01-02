ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

WTHR

'A tragedy' | Teen believed to have been accidentally shot dies at hospital, IMPD says

INDIANAPOLIS — A teenager died Monday after police say he was accidentally shot at a home on the east side of Indianapolis. The teenager showed up at Community East Hospital around 2:45 p.m. on Monday. When officers arrived, they verified the teenager had been shot and said he was in stable condition. But, IMPD said, at some point while he was in the hospital, his condition deteriorated, and he was transferred to IU Health Methodist Hospital, where he later died.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

25-year-old Noblesville man hit and killed while changing tire on I-65

JASPER COUNTY, Ind. — A 25-year-old man from Noblesville was killed in a crash in northwest Indiana Wednesday. Miles Williams was outside of his vehicle near the 230 mile-marker of Interstate 65 southbound around 9:45 a.m. when he and his Nissan Altima were hit by a southbound Chevrolet Equinox, state police said. Williams suffered severe injuries and died at the scene.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
WTHR

Surveillance images released of suspects in Lafayette arsons

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Lafayette Police Department and Lafayette Fire Department are asking for help identifying suspects in a series of arsons. Investigators said the arsons happened on Olympia Drive. They have been working to collect evidence and work with businesses in the area. Anyone who recognizes the suspects...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WTHR

'It's still so confusing' | Avon couple questioned after their trash ends up in theater's dumpster

AVON, Ind. — For Katrina Meyer, having her trash collected every Tuesday has never been a problem. On Wednesday, she said her husband received an unusual voicemail message. "I listened to it, and they said that they were calling from Regal Theater in Avon, and that they had found some of our trash in their dumpster and that we aren't allowed to dump there," said Meyer.
AVON, IN

