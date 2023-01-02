Read full article on original website
Hoosiers across central Indiana say trash hasn't been collected for weeks
MOORESVILLE, Ind. — Hoosiers in Hendricks and Morgan counties say their uncollected trash has been piling up in front of their homes for weeks. "We can't get a hold of anybody. Nobody knows what to do," said Raymond Byrne of Mooresville. Byrne said it's been about three weeks since...
Midwife program seeks to help solve Indiana's high maternal mortality rate
CARMEL, Ind. — Inside Ascension St. Vincent Carmel, eight-month-old Rowan stays busy exploring the room. "The song that Rowan was born to is literally called 'Making a Move' and she's just not stopped moving since," said Amanda Thomas, Rowan's mom. While playing with Rowan, Amanda catches up with the...
Theater trash dilemma in Avon
One business in Avon says their business has turned into a dumping zone. And they want it to stop.
'A tragedy' | Teen believed to have been accidentally shot dies at hospital, IMPD says
INDIANAPOLIS — A teenager died Monday after police say he was accidentally shot at a home on the east side of Indianapolis. The teenager showed up at Community East Hospital around 2:45 p.m. on Monday. When officers arrived, they verified the teenager had been shot and said he was in stable condition. But, IMPD said, at some point while he was in the hospital, his condition deteriorated, and he was transferred to IU Health Methodist Hospital, where he later died.
25-year-old Noblesville man hit and killed while changing tire on I-65
JASPER COUNTY, Ind. — A 25-year-old man from Noblesville was killed in a crash in northwest Indiana Wednesday. Miles Williams was outside of his vehicle near the 230 mile-marker of Interstate 65 southbound around 9:45 a.m. when he and his Nissan Altima were hit by a southbound Chevrolet Equinox, state police said. Williams suffered severe injuries and died at the scene.
Surveillance images released of suspects in Lafayette arsons
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Lafayette Police Department and Lafayette Fire Department are asking for help identifying suspects in a series of arsons. Investigators said the arsons happened on Olympia Drive. They have been working to collect evidence and work with businesses in the area. Anyone who recognizes the suspects...
'It's still so confusing' | Avon couple questioned after their trash ends up in theater's dumpster
AVON, Ind. — For Katrina Meyer, having her trash collected every Tuesday has never been a problem. On Wednesday, she said her husband received an unusual voicemail message. "I listened to it, and they said that they were calling from Regal Theater in Avon, and that they had found some of our trash in their dumpster and that we aren't allowed to dump there," said Meyer.
'I just got to shooting' | Man sentenced to 55 years for killing ex-girlfriend's mother in 2020
INDIANAPOLIS — A judge sentenced a man to 55 years in prison for the 2020 murder of his ex-girlfriend's mother. Antonio Lowery was convicted in December 2022 after his two-day murder trial. Lowery was helping his ex-girlfriend move at the Pangea Prairies Apartments when he got upset. Prosecutors say...
Marion County prosecutor offering 'fresh start' for parents behind on child support
INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Prosecutor's Office announced Wednesday that it relaunched the "Good Faith Initiative." The program allows noncustodial parents, who have had their driver’s licenses suspended due to failure to meet their child support obligations, to get their license back. The parent would need to make...
