Lifeless Phoenix Suns score season low in 102-83 loss at New York Knicks

NEW YORK — This was awful.

Like really, really awful.

The Phoenix Suns certainly aren’t the same without All-NBA Devin Booker, could use Cam Johnson, but they reached a new low in Monday’s 102-83 loss to New York before a sellout crowd of 19,812 at Madison Square Garden.

Scoring a season-low in points on 39.1% shooting (10-of-37 from 3), the Suns (20-18) are now 2-7 without Booker, who will be re-evaluated the last week of January after being diagnosed with a left groin strain suffered at a Christmas overtime loss at Denver.

Julius Randle posted a game-high 28 points and 16 rebounds to lead the Knicks (20-18) while Jalen Brunson collected 24 points after missing three games with a sore right hip. Deandre Ayton paced the Suns with 12 points and just five rebounds and Chris Paul added 11 points and only two assists.

Having dropped six of their last seven games, the Suns scored a season-low nine points in the first quarter and trailed by as many as 32 points, 52-20, with 4:30 left in the half.

Phoenix trailed, 54-31, at the break for a season low for points in a half. Starters Chris Paul, Landry Shamet and Torrey Craig failed to score in the first half in combining to shoot 0-of-13 from the field.

The Suns got Cameron Payne (right foot strain) and Landry Shamet (sore right Achilles) back after both missed multiple games with their recent injuries, but they were still trounced by the Knicks (20-18), who had lost five in a row before winning at Houston by 20 points on Saturday.

Payne sat nine consecutive games while Shamet missed Phoenix’s last three games.

Booker re-aggravated his groin within four minutes of the first quarter against the Nuggets on Christmas. He had missed Phoenix’s previous three games with groin soreness.

The Suns look to get Cam Johnson back before Booker returns as he’s been working his way back from a torn right meniscus suffered in a Nov. 4 loss to Portland.

The Suns starting forward underwent a trim procedure on the ligament Nov. 8 to put him on a two-month timetable to return. While he’s progressed nicely, Suns coach Monty Williams said after Sunday’s practice at Madison Square Garden that Johnson has only done non-contact work that’s mostly consisted of drills.

So Johnson could be another two to three weeks out from playing.

The Suns have yet to move Jae Crowder, who “mutually agreed” with the team he wouldn’t attend training camp. They remain two men down as the Suns have a roster spot open.

The trade deadline is Feb. 9.

Still, Monday’s performance was an embarrassment for a team that led 2-0 in the 2021 NBA Finals and posted the league’s best record in its franchise-record 64-win season last year.

Phoenix concludes its current season-long six-game road trip Wednesday at Cleveland.

