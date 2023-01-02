ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kliff Kingsbury not looking beyond this week amid talk of future as head coach

By José M. Romero, Arizona Republic
 3 days ago
If this ends up being Kliff Kingsbury's final week as Arizona Cardinals head coach, he seems focused at present on football and the team above his employment and the future.

At least on the surface. But questions about what comes after this Sunday — when the Cardinals wrap up the season in California against the San Francisco 49ers — were asked on Monday, a day after Arizona's 20-19 loss in Atlanta.

"Just to try and play our best game at the end. I think that's what we've been building towards," Kingsbury said. "You always want to play your best football at the end, and you get one of the best teams, if not the best team in the league right now. And so it will definitely be a tall task. But I know our guys are excited about the challenge and we'll go cut it loose and see what happens."

Kingsbury was asked if he can look ahead to next season given the speculation about his job security.

"I focus on that I'm the head coach today, and we're trying to get better, you know," Kingsbury said, "and I think when you have guys like (tight end) Trey McBride and you see that type of progress and you see what he could be moving forward, that's what you try to focus on and try to put all your energies toward. And say how can we keep him going in the right direction going into next year."

McBride, a rookie, had career bests in catches and yards and caught his first touchdown against the Falcons.

At some point this week, Kingsbury will name a starting quarterback. David Blough played well Sunday, less than three weeks after the Cardinals signed him. Colt McCoy is not in concussion protocol, Kingsbury said, and could get the nod after showing symptoms late last week and being held out Sunday. And Trace McSorley is still an option.

"Being that he just had one day of work, I may have had a few extra pointers or tips there towards the end of it, but he picked it up quickly," Kingsbury said of Blough. "And he recognized things quickly and got us in the right play and managed that offense most of the game."

Regarding quarterbacks, Kingsbury said as he understands it, Kyler Murray's knee surgery for a torn ACL is Tuesday in Dallas.

Kingsbury offered words of encouragement when he spoke with Murray in person recently.

"I think he's ready to just get it going and get on the trail to rehab," Kingsbury said. He added that it makes no difference that the surgery is being done away from the Phoenix area because players have that option.

Injury updates

Kingsbury said running back James Conner, who missed a good portion of the second half Sunday with a shin injury, is day to day after X-rays came back negative. Wide receiver Hollywood Brown is also day to day with an unspecified injury after X-rays were negative, and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who didn't play Sunday due to a knee problem, will be evaluated over the course of the week to see if he feels good enough to play at San Francisco.

The Cardinals played with two true cornerbacks Sunday, Christian Matthew and Jace Whittaker. Kingsbury said he hopes Antonio Hamilton's back feels good enough to allow him to play against the 49ers, who are in competition for the NFC's No. 1 seed in the playoffs.

Tight end Stephen Anderson was ruled out just before game time with an illness, and Kingsbury said Anderson required an intravenous procedure, or I.V.

