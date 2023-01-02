Read full article on original website
WLOX
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-110 drawbridge stuck in an unlocked position
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Drivers in Biloxi are being asked to avoid I-110. At 12:50 p.m., the drawbridge was stuck in an unlocked position and traffic was at a standstill. Drivers we spoke to said it had already been that way for about 30 minutes. Although it may look like...
Mississippi Press
Traffic nightmare: Sewer main break will close busy Ocean Springs road for two months
OCEAN SPRINGS, Mississippi -- Ocean Springs school superintendent Bonita Coleman has already announced her intention to retire at the end of the school year, but this wasn’t quite the kind of going away present she needed. Thanks to an engineering team accidentally breaking a force sewer main, Hanshaw Road...
wxxv25.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Drawbridge malfunction on I-110 in Harrison County
Drawbridge malfunction on I-110 between Rodriguez St EX 2 and Bayview Avenue EX 1D in Harrison County. The I-110 drawbridge is stuck in the upright position. Motorists should use an alternate route. For more information click here.
WLOX
Train derailment in Pascagoula closes two crossings; No one injured
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - A train derailment is impacting traffic on two busy Pascagoula roads Tuesday afternoon. As of 2 p.m., the railroad tracks at Market Street and Hospital Street were closed to traffic. Police say the crossings at Pascagoula Street, Magnolia Street, and 14th Street are still passable. CSX...
Early Morning Crash in Louisiana Claims Life of Mississippi Man After the Ambulance he was Driving Collided with a Truck
Early Morning Crash in Louisiana Claims Life of Mississippi Man After the Ambulance he was Driving Collided with a Truck. Slidell, Louisiana – A two-vehicle crash in Louisiana killed a 36-year-old Mississippi man after the ambulance he was driving collided with the rear of a Volvo truck. According to...
franchising.com
Slim Chickens Continues National Growth With Openings in Biloxi
Leader in Better-Chicken Segment Solidifies its Position with New Restaurant in Mississippi. January 05, 2023 // Franchising.com // FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. - Slim Chickens, a leading fast casual franchise which features dine-in and drive-thru service in the better-chicken segment announced today two new restaurant openings in Biloxi, Mississippi. Multi-unit operating group, Southern Partners, is spearheading the opening.
wxxv25.com
Train derailment blocks Market, Hospital streets in Pasagoula
Please be advised the railroad tracks at Market Street and Hospital Street have been closed due to a train derailment. There are no reported injuries or danger to the public. CSX has advised the process of getting the train back on the tracks will take a couple of hours. The...
WLOX
Bay St. Louis canal survey could have financial, environmental benefits
With gifted hands, Shelia Gray is spreading the spirit of Mardi Gras with every stitch. She's developed a loyal customer base over the years, including Gulf Coast Carnival Association. Taylor's Wednesday 6 PM First Alert Forecast. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. It was a gorgeous day! The sky will stay...
WLOX
Sheriff: Saucier man shoots, kills man following verbal argument
SAUCIER, Miss. (WLOX) - One man has been arrested following a shooting in Saucier Wednesday evening. According to Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson, 39-year-old Michael Jon Yahne was arrested Wednesday and charged with one felony count of second degree murder. The sheriff said deputies responded to 20028 Borzik Road, where...
WLOX
Diamondhead anticipates big residual effects from I-10 widening
DIAMONDHEAD, Miss. (WLOX) - The multi-year project to widen Interstate 10 from Canal Road to Diamondhead to six lanes is gaining interstate speed thanks to a $60 million federal grant. Right now, the four-lane section of I-10 between Canal Road and Diamondhead is congested. In 2021, 51,000 cars were counted...
utv44.com
Wilmer woman indicted on manslaughter charge in Saraland death of tow truck driver
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Elizabeth Bolling Sprinkle, 59, of Wilmer, has been indicted by a Mobile County Grand Jury on a manslaughter charge in connection with the death of Jonathan Neesmith. Neesmith, a tow truck driver, was on the shoulder of I-65 in Saraland attempting to load a disabled...
wxxv25.com
Sink hole appears on Desoto Street in Biloxi
The City of Biloxi is currently working on repairing a sink hole that has been impacting several residents this past week. The hole is located at the corner of Desoto Street and Forrest Avenue near Old Howard Memorial. City officials say that the hole was caused due to a broken...
Heavy fog causes multiple crashes on I-10, first responder dead
A crash on I-10 early Sunday morning claimed the life of first responder, 36-year-old John Crow of Pascagoula, Mississippi.
WLOX
In the Kitchen with Slim Chickens
At the top of his priorities is increasing manpower for both the police and fire departments. Beyond that, he wants to tackle issues that became apparent on the campaign trail. Carrie's 5 PM First Alert Forecast. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. There is a Flood Watch for all of South...
WLOX
Road construction in Pascagoula causes major headache for one business owner
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Many people along Market Street in Pascagoula look at the construction as a sign of progress, but to some, it’s a sign of a major headache. People like Tommy Chamberlain, the owner of Tommy’s Exquisite Detailing, says he is losing customers because of the dust from the ongoing road work.
WLOX
Gulfport community mourns loss of ‘Jaguar Joe’ Casey
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Gulfport community is mourning the loss of Joseph Casey, who was known to many as “Jaguar Joe.”. Casey was a founding member of The Historical Society of Gulfport. “We will miss him very much,” President Betty Shaw told WLOX. One legacy he leaves...
brproud.com
Acadian EMT dies in New Year’s I-10 crash: ‘We are heartbroken at this loss’
SLIDELL, La. (KLFY) – Authorities are sending messages of condolence and support following a fatal crash on New Year’s Day that claimed the life of a 36-year-old EMT. John Crow, 36, of Pascagoula, Mississippi, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Louisiana State Police (LSP) Troop L.
I-10 widening to help traffic around planned Bucc-ee’s on Mississippi Gulf Coast
DIAMONDHEAD, Miss. (WKRG) – Federal grants will widen I-10 through part of Mississippi, including an interchange where a new Bucc-ee’s is planned. $60 million from a bipartisan infrastructure law will support widening I-10 from four to six lanes between Long Beach and Diamondhead. “This grant funding will have a lasting effect for the people and […]
WBUR
Protesters demand action over police killing of Jaheim McMillan
Protesters gathered in Gulfport, Mississippi on New Year's Day to call for the release of bodycam footage in the police killing of a 15-year-old Black teenager Jaheim McMillan. The footage has been viewed by McMillan's family, but not by the public. Marquell Bridges, a community activist who organized the protest,...
Sea Coast Echo
Huge Shell-ebration: NYE Oyster Drop draws hundreds to Old Town BSL
It was a foggy night in Bay St. Louis this past Saturday, but that didn’t keep hundreds of people from crowding into the 200 block of Beach Boulevard in Old Town for the New Year’s Eve Oyster Drop. “It was bigger and better than last year and it’s...
