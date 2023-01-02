ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biloxi, MS

WLOX

TRAFFIC ALERT: I-110 drawbridge stuck in an unlocked position

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Drivers in Biloxi are being asked to avoid I-110. At 12:50 p.m., the drawbridge was stuck in an unlocked position and traffic was at a standstill. Drivers we spoke to said it had already been that way for about 30 minutes. Although it may look like...
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

Train derailment in Pascagoula closes two crossings; No one injured

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - A train derailment is impacting traffic on two busy Pascagoula roads Tuesday afternoon. As of 2 p.m., the railroad tracks at Market Street and Hospital Street were closed to traffic. Police say the crossings at Pascagoula Street, Magnolia Street, and 14th Street are still passable. CSX...
PASCAGOULA, MS
franchising.com

Slim Chickens Continues National Growth With Openings in Biloxi

Leader in Better-Chicken Segment Solidifies its Position with New Restaurant in Mississippi. January 05, 2023 // Franchising.com // FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. - Slim Chickens, a leading fast casual franchise which features dine-in and drive-thru service in the better-chicken segment announced today two new restaurant openings in Biloxi, Mississippi. Multi-unit operating group, Southern Partners, is spearheading the opening.
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

Train derailment blocks Market, Hospital streets in Pasagoula

Please be advised the railroad tracks at Market Street and Hospital Street have been closed due to a train derailment. There are no reported injuries or danger to the public. CSX has advised the process of getting the train back on the tracks will take a couple of hours. The...
PASCAGOULA, MS
WLOX

Sheriff: Saucier man shoots, kills man following verbal argument

SAUCIER, Miss. (WLOX) - One man has been arrested following a shooting in Saucier Wednesday evening. According to Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson, 39-year-old Michael Jon Yahne was arrested Wednesday and charged with one felony count of second degree murder. The sheriff said deputies responded to 20028 Borzik Road, where...
SAUCIER, MS
WLOX

Diamondhead anticipates big residual effects from I-10 widening

DIAMONDHEAD, Miss. (WLOX) - The multi-year project to widen Interstate 10 from Canal Road to Diamondhead to six lanes is gaining interstate speed thanks to a $60 million federal grant. Right now, the four-lane section of I-10 between Canal Road and Diamondhead is congested. In 2021, 51,000 cars were counted...
DIAMONDHEAD, MS
wxxv25.com

Sink hole appears on Desoto Street in Biloxi

The City of Biloxi is currently working on repairing a sink hole that has been impacting several residents this past week. The hole is located at the corner of Desoto Street and Forrest Avenue near Old Howard Memorial. City officials say that the hole was caused due to a broken...
BILOXI, MS
WLOX

In the Kitchen with Slim Chickens

At the top of his priorities is increasing manpower for both the police and fire departments. Beyond that, he wants to tackle issues that became apparent on the campaign trail. Carrie's 5 PM First Alert Forecast. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. There is a Flood Watch for all of South...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
WLOX

Gulfport community mourns loss of ‘Jaguar Joe’ Casey

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Gulfport community is mourning the loss of Joseph Casey, who was known to many as “Jaguar Joe.”. Casey was a founding member of The Historical Society of Gulfport. “We will miss him very much,” President Betty Shaw told WLOX. One legacy he leaves...
GULFPORT, MS
WBUR

Protesters demand action over police killing of Jaheim McMillan

Protesters gathered in Gulfport, Mississippi on New Year's Day to call for the release of bodycam footage in the police killing of a 15-year-old Black teenager Jaheim McMillan. The footage has been viewed by McMillan's family, but not by the public. Marquell Bridges, a community activist who organized the protest,...
GULFPORT, MS

