Columbus, OH

Police: Deadly hit and run on West Broad Street

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A person is dead after a hit and run in west Columbus Thursday night, Columbus police said. Police were called to the scene of a pedestrian-hit crash on West Broad Street at North Wilson Road at 7:06 p.m. When officers arrived at the scene, one...
COLUMBUS, OH
Gas station customer beaten and robbed in the Hilltop, police searching for suspect

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police have released surveillance video showing a beating and robbery at a Hilltop gas station in the hopes of identifying the attacker. Police said the robber saw a customer, a 52-year-old man, prepay for gas with cash inside the BP located at Sullivant and South Hague Avenues on Dec. 2 shortly before 5:30 p.m.
COLUMBUS, OH
Columbus sees huge drop in homicides, burglaries, robberies in 2022

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The City of Columbus saw homicides drop nearly a third in 2022, just a year after recording a record number of homicides. Last year, police investigated 139 homicides, compared to 207 homicides in 2021. That’s a decrease of 32.9%. “There’s more work to be...
COLUMBUS, OH
Mail carriers being targeted by crooks while walking their routes in Central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police in Columbus and Whitehall are searching for crooks who have held up four mail carriers at gunpoint over the past two months. "Their faces covered, ran by, and snagged the key out of the box," said Whitehall Police Deputy Chief Dan Kelso as he described a theft Friday afternoon at Fountain Lane and Main Street.
COLUMBUS, OH
Historic Buxton Inn working to recover following fire

GRANVILLE, Ohio (WSYX) — Crews are starting to renovate the historic Buxton Inn and restaurant this week after fire ripped through the landmark Oct. 25. The owners, Bob Schilling and Jennifer Valenzuela, a father and daughter, are meeting with architects to re-design the kitchen area gutted by the fire.
GRANVILLE, OH
On Your Side: CCS parent says child's unsafe walk to bus route has been changed

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus City Schools parent Cameron Hardy said his daughter will no longer have to walk busy roads to get to her bus stop every day. On Wednesday, Hardy said he got a notification from the school district letting him know his daughter's bus stop location was updated. He said her new pick-up and drop-off location would be along Walnut Creek Dr., a road inside the subdivision where they live.
COLUMBUS, OH
Columbus Mayor Ginther provides 2022 crime statistics

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Mayor Andrew Ginther will be joined by city leaders to give an overview of the crime statistics for 2022 in Columbus. Councilmember Emmanuel Remy, Police Chief Elaine Bryant and Fire Cheif Jeffrey Happ will join Ginther. The press conference will begin at 2 p.m. and...
COLUMBUS, OH
12-year-old girl missing from south Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are searching for a missing child who was last seen in south Columbus Wednesday evening. Namya Courtney, 12, was last seen around 5 p.m. on Burley Drive at Fairwood Avenue, according to officers. She is described as 5'4" weighing 110 pounds with brown hair...
COLUMBUS, OH
Purple street lights in Columbus: Pretty or problematic?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Faulty LED lights are putting a colorful twist on a typical street light. City of Columbus leaders said they know of 25 street lights that have turned purple, and they're located on Valleyview Drive near Hague Avenue in west Columbus. The lights leave their reflections...
COLUMBUS, OH
Man rushed to hospital following shooting near OSU campus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man was rushed to the hospital Wednesday night following a shooting near Ohio State University's campus. Officers were called to the 1600 block of North High Street just before 8:30 p.m. on a report of a shooting. Police arrived at the scene and came...
COLUMBUS, OH
63-year-old man injured in Milo-Grogan shooting, suspect charged

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man was rushed to the hospital after being shot in the Milo-Grogan neighborhood on Tuesday. Police were called to the 900 block of Leona Avenue around 4:45 p.m. on a report of a shooting. When officers arrived at the scene they found a 63-year-old...
COLUMBUS, OH
Division of Wildlife names new district manager for District One

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources has named Kassie Mitchell the new district manager for District One of the Division of Wildlife. “I am very excited about this new role in the Division of Wildlife and honored to be the first female district manager,” Mitchell said. “I look forward to continuing to serve Ohioans and leading our wildlife conservation efforts.”
OHIO STATE
66-year-old man killed in Pike County two-vehicle crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Pike County on Tuesday. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the accident happened on State Route 32 near Tipton Lake. Just before 11 p.m., Kendall Scaggs, 61, was driving west in a Volvo Backhoe. Hal Smith,...
COLUMBUS, OH

