Body cam footage released: Man, woman arrested after shooting in Laveen neighborhood

New body camera footage from a Phoenix Police shooting in Laveen was released. Officers tried to pull over a car three days before Christmas Eve near 47th and Southern avenues. The man ran out of the car, climbed over a wall, then reappeared with a gun in front of the garage. Police told him to drop the weapon, but they say he raised the gun and they opened fire. The man then held the weapon to his head and after 3 hours of negotiations with police he was taken into custody.
Pinal County man treated for rabies after bobcat attack

SADDLEBROOKE, Ariz. - The Arizona Game and Fish Department is searching for a reportedly rabid bobcat in Pinal County after it attacked a man. The attack happened on Jan. 4 at a home in Saddlebrooke, which is about 25 miles north of Tucson. Officials say the man had cuts to...
Phoenix mobile home fire leaves man critically burned

PHOENIX - A man was severely burned in a mobile home fire in Phoenix, firefighters said early Wednesday morning. The fire sparked at around 2:30 a.m. near 24th Street and McDowell on Jan. 4. A couple made it out of the home, but one man was transported in critical condition...
More cleanup underway at 'The Zone' in downtown Phoenix

A second round of cleanup was underway on Jan. 4 in the downtown Phoenix homeless encampment known as "The Zone," following a federal lawsuit filed by the ACLU where a judge put restrictions on how the city conducts sweeps and handles personal property. FOX 10's Anita Roman reports.
