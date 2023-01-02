Read full article on original website
Fountain Hills shooting suspect leads deputies on chase, crashes into power box
FOUNTAIN HILLS, Ariz. - A police chase in Fountain Hills ended in a crash that knocked out power to several businesses on Tuesday, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say they responded to an area near Pueblo and Grande Boulevard just before 4 a.m. on Jan. 3 on...
Body cam footage released: Man, woman arrested after shooting in Laveen neighborhood
New body camera footage from a Phoenix Police shooting in Laveen was released. Officers tried to pull over a car three days before Christmas Eve near 47th and Southern avenues. The man ran out of the car, climbed over a wall, then reappeared with a gun in front of the garage. Police told him to drop the weapon, but they say he raised the gun and they opened fire. The man then held the weapon to his head and after 3 hours of negotiations with police he was taken into custody.
Woman shot in drive-thru of west Phoenix Whataburger by ex-boyfriend, police say
PHOENIX - Police are searching for a suspect after they say a woman was shot by her ex-boyfriend while in the drive-thru at a Whataburger restaurant in Phoenix on Jan. 3. The victim was inside her car near 75th Avenue and McDowell Road around 10:30 a.m. when the suspect shot her in the hip. She's expected to be OK.
Pinal County man treated for rabies after bobcat attack
SADDLEBROOKE, Ariz. - The Arizona Game and Fish Department is searching for a reportedly rabid bobcat in Pinal County after it attacked a man. The attack happened on Jan. 4 at a home in Saddlebrooke, which is about 25 miles north of Tucson. Officials say the man had cuts to...
Mesa storage facility fire: Investigators say blaze may be human caused
The fire, which burned on Dec. 10, destroyed the storage facility, which was located in the area of 8th Avenue and Country Club Drive. FOX 10's Linda Williams reports.
Phoenix mobile home fire leaves man critically burned
PHOENIX - A man was severely burned in a mobile home fire in Phoenix, firefighters said early Wednesday morning. The fire sparked at around 2:30 a.m. near 24th Street and McDowell on Jan. 4. A couple made it out of the home, but one man was transported in critical condition...
More cleanup underway at 'The Zone' in downtown Phoenix
A second round of cleanup was underway on Jan. 4 in the downtown Phoenix homeless encampment known as "The Zone," following a federal lawsuit filed by the ACLU where a judge put restrictions on how the city conducts sweeps and handles personal property. FOX 10's Anita Roman reports.
Firefighters battle west Phoenix house fire
Phoenix fire crews are battling a house fire near 85th Avenue and Indian School Road. FOX 10's Anita Roman has the latest.
Veterans laid to rest in Phoenix without their families: 'Can’t describe it really'
PHOENIX - An emotional ceremony was held at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona on Wednesday as more than a dozen veterans were laid to rest, unclaimed. There were no family members there to speak for them or say their goodbyes. The Missing in America Project says every veteran is...
Arizona girl takes Disneyland trip with help from community
Months after Avondale Police successfully raised money to help send Ana to Disneyland before she lost her sight, Ana and her adoptive mother, Marcela Ochoa, are talking about their California adventure. FOX 10's Lauren Clark reports.
Scottsdale man says he was scammed out of $1,200 worth of gift cards: 'Bad people doing bad things'
PHOENIX - Shopping for loved ones can be difficult and that’s why retail experts say you can almost never go wrong with a gift card – until now. Experts are warning about gift card scams happening around the country, and a man in north Scottsdale is now down $1,200 because of it.
Backyard chicken: New Chandler city ordinance goes into effect
The ordinance, which was adopted by the East Valley city on Dec. 5, 2022, allows people to raise chicken in their backyard. FOX 10's Danielle Miller reports.
Super Bowl 2023: Restaurants in the Phoenix area get ready for big weekend
With about a month left before the Super Bowl, restaurants near where the game will be played and elsewhere are getting ready for what is shaping up to be a very important weekend, with many people visiting Arizona from other states. FOX 10's Irene Snyder reports.
WM Phoenix Open: Prep work 90 percent complete with weeks to go before golf tournament kicks off
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - We are just about a month out from the greatest show on grass. For 2023, the WM Phoenix Open will be held from Feb. 6 to Feb. 12. As of Jan. 4, preparation works are in the final stages. Tournament chairman Pat Williams says things are right on track.
Why are eggs, egg product prices going up? Restaurant & farming expert weigh in
PHOENIX - Have you noticed the price of eggs lately? They’ve nearly doubled over the past year. The production costs are impacting prices at the grocery store, bakery, and your favorite restaurant. This isn’t about inflation or supply chain issues. It boils down to a pandemic of sorts among...
