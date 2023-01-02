Read full article on original website
WXII 12
Former deputy suing Randolph Co. Sheriff over termination
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A former Randolph County Sheriff’s deputy is suing Sheriff Greg Seabolt for wrongful termination. The former deputy, Rickey Spivey worked at the county courthouse from Aug. 1 to Oct. 1 of 2020. According to a lawsuit filed, there was, “continual, pervasive and offense conduct...
Family of man who died inside his home is suing town of Wake Forest, police department and officer for negligence
WAKE FOREST, N.C. — The family of a man who died inside his home two years ago is suing the town of Wake Forest, the police department and an officer. The lawsuit accuses the three of negligence after Jason Meyer – a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and father of four – started experiencing “diarrhea, vomiting and dehydration” on Sept. 4, 2020, inside his home on Fairview Club Drive. He was 49.
Armed and dangerous suspect on the run in Person County
The man is wanted in connection to multiple vehicles and guns being stolen, along with a crash that took place early Thursday morning.
alamancenews.com
Reports of shots fired on school bus deemed a hoax
Reports of shots fired on a school bus traveling in southern Alamance County Wednesday afternoon were subsequently determined to have been false, the Alamance County sheriff’s office said Wednesday evening. Alamance County 911 dispatchers began receiving calls around 4:00 p.m., shortly after school let out for the day, about...
Student tried to run after body scanner detected loaded gun in backpack at Ragsdale High School, sheriff’s office says
JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — A gun was found on a student at Ragsdale High School on Thursday, according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s office. At 9:13 a.m., the sheriff’s office says a student set off a body scanner while walking into Ragsdale High School. School staff immediately stopped the student. While officials were inspecting the […]
abc45.com
Burlington Man Shot in Foot
BURLINGTON, N.C. — Tuesday at 6:15 a.m., Burlington Police received a shots fired call from the 900 block of Chandler Avenue. Upon officers arrival, a male victim was found with a gunshot wound in his foot. The victim was taken by Alamance County EMS to a local hospital. His injuries appeared to be non life-threatening.
Alamance County deputies investigate hoax calls reporting shots fired on school bus
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Alamance County deputies say reports of shots being fired on a school bus on Wednesday are a hoax. Around 4 p.m., Alamance County Communications started getting calls from a 911-only phone reporting shots being fired on a school bus in southern Alamance County. Deputies stopped some buses for well-being checks, […]
abc45.com
Randolph County Man Breaks House Arrest
RANDOPLH COUNTY, N.C. — On Tuesday, Randolph County Sheriffs Electronic House Arrest (EHA) Officers took Julian Glenn Cross, 29, into custody for violating the conditions of EHA. He was taken before the magistrate and given a $35,000 secured bond plus continued EHA. A first court appearance was scheduled for January 9 in Randolph County District Court.
Missing Winston-Salem man found, receiving medical treatment
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been found after a Silver Alert in Winston-Salem. The Winston-Salem Police Department asked for the public’s assistance in finding 81-year-old Grover Franklin Shugart Jr. He was last seen at his home on Long Meadow Lane around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday wearing a t-shirt, boxer briefs and no shoes. The […]
North Carolina mom admitted to leaving girls in hot car while gambling; autopsy reveals death by hyperthermia with decaying present
Both Amora and Trinity were reported in the autopsy to have “no body temperature” reading when found and had “mild [body] decomposition”.
Man arrested, charged after shooting on Comstock Lane, Greensboro police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A suspect has been charged after a person was critically injured in a shooting on Tuesday. According to Greensboro Police Department, Ti’on Conaway has been charged with three counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to […]
WXII 12
81-year-old man reported missing in Winston-Salem found
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police officers have found a man who was reported missing. Grover Franklin Shugart Jr., 81, was reported missing Wednesday night. The Winston-Salem Police Department said he was found and is receiving medical treatment. Police said Shugart has a cognitive impairment and they originally issued a...
Some Triad sheriff's offices are increasing pay for detention officers to help with staffing shortages
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — It now includes an extra $100 bonus, the latest incentive as staffing struggles continue. Sheriff Sam Page said he was concerned because, with 13 vacancies, it's challenging to ensure the detention center is fully staffed, which is a crucial part of the facility's safety. "We've...
School bus shooting hoax in Alamance County raises concern
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — An Alamance-Burlington school bus was pulled over after they believed a student made a fake call about shots fired on the bus Wednesday, according to school officials. It happened around 4:00 p.m. Emergency communication services began receiving calls from someone with a 911-only phone about...
WXII 12
February hearing pits Belews Creek police widow against city of Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The next step in Cheryl McDonald's multi-year battle with the city of Winston-Salem over line-of-duty death benefits for her late husband, Sgt. Mike McDonald, will take place in Kernersville on Feb. 10 before an Industrial Commissioner, one of the six people tasked with seeing that North Carolina'sWorkers' Compensation Act is followed properly.
alamancenews.com
Police in Burlington seek clues to early Tues. morning shooting
Police in Burlington are trying to get to the bottom of a shooting that occurred along the 900 block of Chandler Avenue on Tuesday. According to the city’s police department, this nonfatal shooting was initially reported to the authorities at about 6:15 a.m. Officers went on to discover a single male victim at the scene with a gunshot wound to the foot. The victim has since been rushed to an area hospital for treatment.
chapelboro.com
Orange County Sheriff’s Office Receives Report of 16 Stolen Doors
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office may soon be opening an investigation into the theft of 16 doors from a Hillsborough property. The office’s daily incident report shared the report of a breaking and entering and larceny from the 2100 block of Eva Kay Way — a neighborhood of homes just north of downtown Hillsborough and off from Coleman Loop Road. The victim reported the 16 interior doors, meant to be installed at ongoing construction, were stolen some time over the weekend of December 28.
WXII 12
Gun found on student at Ragsdale High School
JAMESTOWN, N.C. — Guilford County Schools said a security scanner alerted staff about a weapon at Ragsdale High School. The school system said just before 9:15 a.m. Thursday the school’s security scanner detected the gun as the student tried to enter the school. They said deputies confiscated the weapon and no one was threatened or harmed. The sheriff's office said the gun was found in a student's backpack. They also said the student tried to run away but was quickly located by deputies.
Man critically injured after being shot while walking down Northwest Crawford Pl, Winston-Salem Police
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was critically injured after being shot while walking, police say. The Winston-Salem Police Department say they were called about a shooting around 2 a.m. Wednesday. Police say that the victim was walking along Northwest Crawford Place when someone drove by and shot him. He was taken to the hospital […]
North Carolina deputies need help to ID these 2 women they say ripped off liquor store
The Granville County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday released surveillance images of the women they say stole things from the ABC Store on Lyon Station Road in Creedmoor on Dec. 21.
