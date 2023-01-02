ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, NC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WXII 12

Former deputy suing Randolph Co. Sheriff over termination

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A former Randolph County Sheriff’s deputy is suing Sheriff Greg Seabolt for wrongful termination. The former deputy, Rickey Spivey worked at the county courthouse from Aug. 1 to Oct. 1 of 2020. According to a lawsuit filed, there was, “continual, pervasive and offense conduct...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Family of man who died inside his home is suing town of Wake Forest, police department and officer for negligence

WAKE FOREST, N.C. — The family of a man who died inside his home two years ago is suing the town of Wake Forest, the police department and an officer. The lawsuit accuses the three of negligence after Jason Meyer – a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and father of four – started experiencing “diarrhea, vomiting and dehydration” on Sept. 4, 2020, inside his home on Fairview Club Drive. He was 49.
WAKE FOREST, NC
alamancenews.com

Reports of shots fired on school bus deemed a hoax

Reports of shots fired on a school bus traveling in southern Alamance County Wednesday afternoon were subsequently determined to have been false, the Alamance County sheriff’s office said Wednesday evening. Alamance County 911 dispatchers began receiving calls around 4:00 p.m., shortly after school let out for the day, about...
FOX8 News

Student tried to run after body scanner detected loaded gun in backpack at Ragsdale High School, sheriff’s office says

JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — A gun was found on a student at Ragsdale High School on Thursday, according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s office. At 9:13 a.m., the sheriff’s office says a student set off a body scanner while walking into Ragsdale High School. School staff immediately stopped the student. While officials were inspecting the […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
abc45.com

Burlington Man Shot in Foot

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Tuesday at 6:15 a.m., Burlington Police received a shots fired call from the 900 block of Chandler Avenue. Upon officers arrival, a male victim was found with a gunshot wound in his foot. The victim was taken by Alamance County EMS to a local hospital. His injuries appeared to be non life-threatening.
BURLINGTON, NC
abc45.com

Randolph County Man Breaks House Arrest

RANDOPLH COUNTY, N.C. — On Tuesday, Randolph County Sheriffs Electronic House Arrest (EHA) Officers took Julian Glenn Cross, 29, into custody for violating the conditions of EHA. He was taken before the magistrate and given a $35,000 secured bond plus continued EHA. A first court appearance was scheduled for January 9 in Randolph County District Court.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Missing Winston-Salem man found, receiving medical treatment

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been found after a Silver Alert in Winston-Salem. The Winston-Salem Police Department asked for the public’s assistance in finding 81-year-old Grover Franklin Shugart Jr. He was last seen at his home on Long Meadow Lane around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday wearing a t-shirt, boxer briefs and no shoes. The […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

81-year-old man reported missing in Winston-Salem found

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police officers have found a man who was reported missing. Grover Franklin Shugart Jr., 81, was reported missing Wednesday night. The Winston-Salem Police Department said he was found and is receiving medical treatment. Police said Shugart has a cognitive impairment and they originally issued a...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

February hearing pits Belews Creek police widow against city of Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The next step in Cheryl McDonald's multi-year battle with the city of Winston-Salem over line-of-duty death benefits for her late husband, Sgt. Mike McDonald, will take place in Kernersville on Feb. 10 before an Industrial Commissioner, one of the six people tasked with seeing that North Carolina'sWorkers' Compensation Act is followed properly.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
alamancenews.com

Police in Burlington seek clues to early Tues. morning shooting

Police in Burlington are trying to get to the bottom of a shooting that occurred along the 900 block of Chandler Avenue on Tuesday. According to the city’s police department, this nonfatal shooting was initially reported to the authorities at about 6:15 a.m. Officers went on to discover a single male victim at the scene with a gunshot wound to the foot. The victim has since been rushed to an area hospital for treatment.
BURLINGTON, NC
chapelboro.com

Orange County Sheriff’s Office Receives Report of 16 Stolen Doors

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office may soon be opening an investigation into the theft of 16 doors from a Hillsborough property. The office’s daily incident report shared the report of a breaking and entering and larceny from the 2100 block of Eva Kay Way — a neighborhood of homes just north of downtown Hillsborough and off from Coleman Loop Road. The victim reported the 16 interior doors, meant to be installed at ongoing construction, were stolen some time over the weekend of December 28.
HILLSBOROUGH, NC
WXII 12

Gun found on student at Ragsdale High School

JAMESTOWN, N.C. — Guilford County Schools said a security scanner alerted staff about a weapon at Ragsdale High School. The school system said just before 9:15 a.m. Thursday the school’s security scanner detected the gun as the student tried to enter the school. They said deputies confiscated the weapon and no one was threatened or harmed. The sheriff's office said the gun was found in a student's backpack. They also said the student tried to run away but was quickly located by deputies.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC

