Cincinnati, OH

The Independent

Damar Hamlin’s family ‘frustrated’ by backlash against Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapse

Damar Hamlin’s family is “frustrated” by backlash against the Cincinnati Bengals player he tackled before collapsing and going into cardiac arrest during a game.Wide receiver Tee Higgins was the player tacked by the Buffalo Bills safety before he suffered the shocking medical emergency during the game on Monday night.Hamlin, 24, remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the NFL suspended the game.Hamlin’s friend and marketing representative Jordon Rooney told CNN that Higgins has reached out to the family directly and that both of Hamlin’s parents are “frustrated with backlash towards Tee Higgins.”“Tee has reached...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Comeback

Joe Burrow offers opinion on resuming Bills game

There’s been a ton of speculation on what the NFL is going to do with the suspended game between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals after the tragic injury to Bills safety Damar Hamlin on Monday night. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow offered his opinion on what should happen to the game on Wednesday. When Read more... The post Joe Burrow offers opinion on resuming Bills game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
Larry Brown Sports

NFL disputes what Joe Buck said about five minutes to resume Bills-Bengals game

The NFL is disputing what announcer Joe Buck said about plans to resume the Week 17 “Monday Night Football” game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. The league took criticism from many fans and media personalities for taking so long to officially suspend the game following the Damar Hamlin medical emergency (the league made... The post NFL disputes what Joe Buck said about five minutes to resume Bills-Bengals game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CINCINNATI, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Damar Hamlin’s family issues statement

The family of Damar Hamlin issued a statement on Tuesday thanking all of those who have shown support for the Buffalo Bills defensive back after what transpired the night before. The Hamlin family thanked first responders and the staff at University of Cincinnati Medical Center for providing “exceptional care to Damar.” They also thanked the... The post Damar Hamlin’s family issues statement appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MISSOURI STATE
The Spun

There's No Thursday Night Football Tonight - Here's Why

For the first time since Week 1, this week of NFL action will not feature a Thursday Night Football matchup. The NFL regular season never features a Thursday night game during the final week of the season. The league does this to make sure all teams competing for a postseason spot have a full week of preparation.
Fox 19

Blaze of blue lights in Downtown Cincinnati for Damar Hamlin, Bills

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Blue lights are aglow across Downtown Cincinnati, from Paycor Stadium on the Ohio Riverfront to Fifth Third Bank’s headquarters on Fountain Square, as the nation watches and prays for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. In a horrifying and stunning incident during the first quarter of Monday...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Cardiac Arrest: Here’s what happened to Bills’ Damar Hamlin

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest after tackling Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins during Monday Night Football, his team announced early Tuesday. Hamlin, 24, got up after what looked like a routine tackle but then collapsed on the field. An ambulance drove out...
CINCINNATI, OH
KOLR10 News

Bills injury hits close to home for Evangel’s Hepola

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–As you saw earlier in the news, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin remains in critical condition after he suffered cardiac arrest on the field in Monday night’s game between the Bills and Bengals. The incident hit close to home to Evangel coach Chuck Hepola. And he hopes it also provides another lesson for coaches […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO

