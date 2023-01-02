Read full article on original website
kgncnewsnow.com
Crime Stoppers Is On The Hunt For A Suspect
Amarillo Crime Stoppers - Fugitive of the Week - Matthew Nunez. Crime Stoppers is looking for 22-year-old Matthew Nunez. He’s wanted on sexual assault of a child and is wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office. He’s described as being a Hispanic male, 5 feet, ten inches tall....
Amarillo Police Department recruiting female officers
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department is working to attract more women to the force, starting with a recruitment event later this month. APD Sgt. Carla Burr said the recruiting “come-and-go” event will be on Saturday, Jan. 28 from 8-11 a.m. at the Amarillo Museum of Art, located at 2200 S Van Buren. […]
New Capital Murder Indictment For Man Accused Of Killing Amarillo Teacher
Nearly two months after his indictment for murder, an Amarillo man's charge has been upgraded after a Randall County grand jury re-indicted him on a count of capital murder. Erik Mitchell Rivas, 33, is the alleged gunman in the shooting death of Shereena Ann Webster. On August 18th of last year, police were called out to a home at 7200 Athens where they found the 36-year-old elementary school teacher deceased.
abc7amarillo.com
Amarillo Crime Stoppers "Stolen Auto Day" features pair of vehicles stolen during burglary
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the recovery of two vehicles stolen during a residential burglary on New Year's Eve. According to authorities, a 2016 black Chevrolet Tahoe and a 2011 black GMC Sierra were reported stolen during a burglary...
kgncnewsnow.com
Dumas Man Dead From Semi Crash
Photo Courtesy of Randall County Sheriff's Office. A Dumas man is dead following a two semi-truck crash on Wednesday, January 4th. DPS says at 12:40 p.m., a Cub Cadet semi was going eastbound on FM 297 and another semi was going southbound on U.S. 287. The driver of the Cub...
2 injured in wreck in Moore County Wednesday
MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of Public Safety reports that two people were injured Wednesday afternoon in a wreck involving two semi-trucks. According to DPS, a semi ran a stop sign on FM 297 at HWY 287 and hit a second semi. DPS said that both drivers from the vehicles were taken […]
abc7amarillo.com
Suspect linked to 'majority of burglaries in Fritch area' found hiding in bushes
FRITCH, Texas (KVII) — The suspect linked to the "majority of burglaries in the Fritch area" was found hiding in some bushes. Jerry Lynn Reid, 40, was arrested Sunday night. The Hutchinson County Sheriff's Office SWAT team, Fritch Police Department and National Park Service served a search warrant at 218 Leonard Lane in the Lake Meredith Harbor area.
kgncnewsnow.com
Amarillo News Years Day Shooting
A downtown shooting in Amarillo Sunday night has Amarillo police investigating. It happened at 1:18 a.m. New Year’s Day morning at 700 South Polk Street. When officers responded, they found two men with serious gunshot wounds, And both were taken to the hospital with serious gunshot wounds. The Amarillo...
Officials release more information on Thursday fire in northeast Amarillo
Update (3:26 p.m.) Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department released more information regarding the Thursday morning fire in the 800 block of South Manhattan St. When units arrived around 9:36 a.m., officials reported smoke and heavy fire from the back of the single-story home, according to a news release from the department. Officials also saw […]
KFDA
Potter County Clerks Office offers free subscription for property fraud alerts
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Potter County Clerks Office is now offering a free subscription service that will alert you via text or email. “If you have any kind of real estate here in Potter County, I believe that anybody can be a target. There are people who could actually file fraudulent liens against you too. Our duty is just to record the paperwork if it meets the statutory requirement,” says Julie Smith, Potter County Clerk.
KFDA
City of Amarillo hosting informational meeting about homeless shelter
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city of Amarillo will host an informational meeting Thursday to talk about a partnership with a nonprofit to shelter the homeless. The meeting about Transformation Park will be from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the central library downtown. Transformation Park is planned to include...
New Years Shooting in Downtown Amarillo Hits Close to Home
Now I am going to start off by saying this is not against any business here in Amarillo. To be honest I can name a few that this same kind of story has happened. This one just hit close to home for me for sure. So it's New Year's Eve,...
abc7amarillo.com
Hartley County Sheriff's Office looking for 'suspicious person'
HARTLEY, Texas (KVII) — The Hartley County Sheriff’s Office looking for a “suspicious person.”. Someone called dispatch at 11:30 p.m. Sunday to report a suspicious person walking around their house in Hartley. The person left before making it onto the porch. According to the sheriff's office, he...
Dalhart Police investigates after locating a dead man
DALHART, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Dalhart Police Department released information after locating a dead man on Wednesday, Dec. 21 in Dalhart. According to a DPD press release, police responded to the 1200 block of Olive in reference to a deceased person. Police said during this investigation a dead male was located. Officials said […]
2 injured after New Years’ Day shooting in downtown Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Police Department released information regarding a shooting in downtown Amarillo on Sunday. According to an APD report, at around 1:18 a.m. on Jan. 1, officers were dispatched to the 700 block of S Polk on shots fired. Officers said they found two male victims with serious gunshot […]
Amarillo Police to host women’s recruiting event on Jan. 28
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Later this month, the Amarillo Police Department will host a women’s recruiting event, giving community members the chance to visit with female officers in the department to answer questions and give community members the opportunity to apply to work for the department. According to a news release from the department, the […]
KFDA
VIDEO: Officials: Man shot in head on New Year’s day has died
Updated: Jan. 2, 2023 at 9:55 AM CST.
KFDA
DPS investigating fatal crash east of Claude
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal crash ten miles east of Claude. According to the report, on Jan. 1, at around 1:05 p.m., officers responded to a fatal crash east of Claude. Reports state that a Volvo truck, driven by 58-year-old...
kgncnewsnow.com
Junior High Student Hit By Vehicle
A Randall Junior High School student was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle on Tuesday morning. The Amarillo Police Department, school liaison officers were called in at 8:40 a.m. for a student in a crosswalk that was hit by a vehicle. Police initially...
Local doctor hosts Christmas After Christmas event
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the office of Dr. Rouzbeh Kordestandi, a local plastic surgeon, recently hosted his annual Christmas After Christmas event, giving local children and families from the Greater Amarillo Foster Parent Association, the chance to pick up new shoes. The event occurred in late December at the Amarillo Shoe Carnival location, […]
