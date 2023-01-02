ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

kgncnewsnow.com

Crime Stoppers Is On The Hunt For A Suspect

Amarillo Crime Stoppers - Fugitive of the Week - Matthew Nunez. Crime Stoppers is looking for 22-year-old Matthew Nunez. He’s wanted on sexual assault of a child and is wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office. He’s described as being a Hispanic male, 5 feet, ten inches tall....
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

New Capital Murder Indictment For Man Accused Of Killing Amarillo Teacher

Nearly two months after his indictment for murder, an Amarillo man's charge has been upgraded after a Randall County grand jury re-indicted him on a count of capital murder. Erik Mitchell Rivas, 33, is the alleged gunman in the shooting death of Shereena Ann Webster. On August 18th of last year, police were called out to a home at 7200 Athens where they found the 36-year-old elementary school teacher deceased.
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Dumas Man Dead From Semi Crash

Photo Courtesy of Randall County Sheriff's Office. A Dumas man is dead following a two semi-truck crash on Wednesday, January 4th. DPS says at 12:40 p.m., a Cub Cadet semi was going eastbound on FM 297 and another semi was going southbound on U.S. 287. The driver of the Cub...
DUMAS, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Suspect linked to 'majority of burglaries in Fritch area' found hiding in bushes

FRITCH, Texas (KVII) — The suspect linked to the "majority of burglaries in the Fritch area" was found hiding in some bushes. Jerry Lynn Reid, 40, was arrested Sunday night. The Hutchinson County Sheriff's Office SWAT team, Fritch Police Department and National Park Service served a search warrant at 218 Leonard Lane in the Lake Meredith Harbor area.
FRITCH, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Amarillo News Years Day Shooting

A downtown shooting in Amarillo Sunday night has Amarillo police investigating. It happened at 1:18 a.m. New Year’s Day morning at 700 South Polk Street. When officers responded, they found two men with serious gunshot wounds, And both were taken to the hospital with serious gunshot wounds. The Amarillo...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Officials release more information on Thursday fire in northeast Amarillo

Update (3:26 p.m.) Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department released more information regarding the Thursday morning fire in the 800 block of South Manhattan St. When units arrived around 9:36 a.m., officials reported smoke and heavy fire from the back of the single-story home, according to a news release from the department. Officials also saw […]
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Potter County Clerks Office offers free subscription for property fraud alerts

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Potter County Clerks Office is now offering a free subscription service that will alert you via text or email. “If you have any kind of real estate here in Potter County, I believe that anybody can be a target. There are people who could actually file fraudulent liens against you too. Our duty is just to record the paperwork if it meets the statutory requirement,” says Julie Smith, Potter County Clerk.
POTTER COUNTY, TX
KFDA

City of Amarillo hosting informational meeting about homeless shelter

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city of Amarillo will host an informational meeting Thursday to talk about a partnership with a nonprofit to shelter the homeless. The meeting about Transformation Park will be from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the central library downtown. Transformation Park is planned to include...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Hartley County Sheriff's Office looking for 'suspicious person'

HARTLEY, Texas (KVII) — The Hartley County Sheriff’s Office looking for a “suspicious person.”. Someone called dispatch at 11:30 p.m. Sunday to report a suspicious person walking around their house in Hartley. The person left before making it onto the porch. According to the sheriff's office, he...
HARTLEY COUNTY, TX
KFDA

VIDEO: Officials: Man shot in head on New Year’s day has died

VIDEO: Amarillo Public Library offering free ESL classes later this month. VIDEO: Canyon ISD asking for volunteers during Senior Interview Week. Lipscomb County Sheriff’s Office announces death of Sheriff after battle with illness. New billing portal for the city of Amarillo. Updated: Jan. 2, 2023 at 9:55 AM CST.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

DPS investigating fatal crash east of Claude

ARMSTRONG COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a fatal crash ten miles east of Claude. According to the report, on Jan. 1, at around 1:05 p.m., officers responded to a fatal crash east of Claude. Reports state that a Volvo truck, driven by 58-year-old...
CLAUDE, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Junior High Student Hit By Vehicle

A Randall Junior High School student was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle on Tuesday morning. The Amarillo Police Department, school liaison officers were called in at 8:40 a.m. for a student in a crosswalk that was hit by a vehicle. Police initially...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Local doctor hosts Christmas After Christmas event

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the office of Dr. Rouzbeh Kordestandi, a local plastic surgeon, recently hosted his annual Christmas After Christmas event, giving local children and families from the Greater Amarillo Foster Parent Association, the chance to pick up new shoes. The event occurred in late December at the Amarillo Shoe Carnival location, […]
AMARILLO, TX

