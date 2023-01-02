ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSOC Charlotte

Saros stops record 64 shots as Predators beat Hurricanes

RALEIGH, N.C. — (AP) — The shots came at such a rapid pace that Nashville goalie Juuse Saros didn’t have a chance to assess the chaos in front of him. Saros racked up a franchise-record 64 saves and Mark Jankowski’s goal 5:06 into the third period gave the Predators their first lead in a 5-3 win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday night.
