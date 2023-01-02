Diocese of Erie to honor Pope Benedict XVI on Thursday

As communities across the country are mourning the death of Pope Benedict XVI, the Diocese of Erie is planning a mass in memory of the Catholic leader at Saint Peter Cathedral on Thursday, Jan. 5.

Bishop Lawrence Persico said that Pope Benedict will be honored with simple service at the Vatican and added that Benedict’s death offers a time for the community to reflect on his teachings.

“There were those who very much loved him and those who were not so happy with him, because they just saw him as a rule-maker and just being concerned with doctrine,” said Bishop Persico. “This gives us the opportunity to pray for him but also to receive the great gift he was to the church for that period of time.”

Pope Benedict will be commemorated at Thursday’s afternoon mass at 12:10 p.m. at St. Peter Cathedral in Erie.

