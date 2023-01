ERIE, Pa.—The Mercyhurst Wrestling team heads to Louisville, Kentucky for the NWCA National Duals for their first event of 2023 beginning on Friday. The event is set to take place at the Kentucky Expo Center with six different divisions scheduled to participate. Mercyhurst is one of 16 teams in the NCAA Division II bracket. 14 of the 16 teams are ranked nationally in the latest NWCA poll.

