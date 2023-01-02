Read full article on original website
hotnewhiphop.com
Trevon Diggs & Joie Chavis Smooch On The Sidelines
The couple shared a quick tender moment at the Cowboys and Eagles game on Christmas Eve. Love is in the air this holiday season, even on the football field. Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs shared a kiss with his boo Joie Chavis yesterday, on Christmas Eve. Moreover, the Cowboys played the Philadelphia Eagles and won 40 to 34. As Diggs ran off the field, he pulled his mask mask down and smooched Chavis, cheering from the sidelines, before moving on.
Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers: Early weather report for the Week 18 matchup
The Detroit Lions head into the “Frozen Tundra” for their Week 18 matchup with the Green Bay Packers, needing to win to keep their playoff hopes alive. The game has been flexed to Sunday Night Football on NBC, the first prime-time game for the Lions this season. There’s a lot riding on the line, especially with the Packers’ recent hot streak where they control their own destiny with a win-and-they’re-in situation. So, it’s Aaron Rodgers, on prime-time television, with both teams needing a win for the playoffs.
The NFL has made its decision on Bills-Bengals after Damar Hamlin's collapse, along with Week 18 plans
Week 17’s Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals will not be completed before Week 18 takes place, the NFL announced Tuesday. That game was delayed, then suspended indefinitely after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field due to cardiac arrest and was then transported to a local hospital via ambulance.
Russell Wilson Is 'Officially in the Doghouse' After He and Ciara Face Off in 'Carpool Karaoke' Teaser
It's Team Ciara vs. Team Russell Wilson in an exclusive new clip from the couple's appearance on Carpool Karaoke!. In a new teaser clip exclusively shared with PEOPLE, Ciara, 36, and Russell, 34, are preparing for their drive when the hilarious couple gets into a squabble about who gets the driver's seat.
If Packers make playoffs, trip to San Francisco to play 49ers looks increasingly likely
If the Green Bay Packers beat the Detroit Lions on Sunday night and clinch a playoff spot as the seventh seed, a trip to San Francisco to play the 49ers looks increasingly likely. If the Packers, 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys and Minnesota Vikings all win in Week 18, the...
Damar Hamlin's Doctors Were Asked If He Can Play Football Again
The doctors who have been caring for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center provided a welcome update on Thursday when they told reporters that Hamlin has woken up and demonstrated that he's still neurologically intact. Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest ...
What Gave Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Belief at 4-8?
Why did Aaron Rodgers believe the Packers had a chance after a 4-8 start? He discussed after beating the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.
How to watch Lions vs. Packers on Sunday Night Football
That could be the prospect for both teams in the final game of the NFL regular season. The Detroit Lions will visit the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football in Week 18 to close out the regular season. The Packers and Lions are two of the three teams, along with the Seattle Seahawks, vying for the third and final wild card berth in the NFC.
Yardbarker
Packers Aaron Rodgers Thanks the Cleveland Browns for Their Help in Green Bay's Playoff Push
In week 17, Cleveland Browns did a favor for the Aaron Rodgers-led Green Bay Packers. With the Packers win over the Minnesota Vikings and the browns taking the Washington Commanders down, the Packers shot at reaching the playoffs is that much higher. Rodgers thanked the Browns, which you can see...
NBC Sports
Purdy understands reasons why he was seventh-round 49ers pick
After watching what Brock Purdy has done in the NFL with the 49ers, the fact that he was selected with the No. 262 and final pick in the 2022 draft certainly is head-scratching. But hindsight, of course, is 20/20. The rookie quarterback joined KNBR 680's "Murph & Mac" on Tuesday...
Black and Gold Digital Edition: Week 18
Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — We have reached the finish line of the regular season. On Sunday, the Pittsburgh Steelers picked up a victory on the road against the Baltimore Ravens. Now, the Steelers are preparing to take on the Cleveland Browns on Jan. 8. The tables were turned this time around as it was the […]
NFL cancels Bills-Bengals game, considers neutral site for AFC title game
The Buffalo Bills at Cincinnati Bengals game that was suspended Monday night will not be resumed and has been canceled, the NFL announced Thursday.
Breaking: Bills-Bengals Game Reportedly 'Won't Happen'
It looks like the highly-anticipated Bills vs. Bengals game will not be finished. Per Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, the resumption of the Bills-Bengals game "won't happen." An announcement is reportedly expected at any moment now. But the NFL has to first figure out the logistics of the AFC ...
FOX Sports
NFL's five healthiest, most injured teams; previewing Seahawks-Rams
The end of the regular season is here. There are still plenty of playoff implications on the line, while some teams will have the luxury of resting players and allowing injuries to heal ahead of the playoffs. Entering Week 18, the Jaguars, Titans, Patriots, Steelers and Dolphins are all still...
NBA Admits Crucial Blown Calls in Warriors vs. Hawks Game
The NBA's last two minute report revealed major blown calls in Golden State's win over the Atlanta Hawks
Injury Report: Andrew Wiggins' Status vs. Detroit Pistons
The Golden State Warriors have announced Wiggins' status vs. Detroit
Bills Provide Positive Update On Damar Hamlin's Health Status
The safety has been at UC Medical Center since Monday night.
Michigan football, Jim Harbaugh expected to receive allegations of misconduct from NCAA
If Jim Harbaugh is indeed staying with Michigan football for 2023, per his statement on Thursday afternoon, he’ll apparently have to deal with a Level I violation of NCAA regulations. The Free Press has confirmed that Michigan is expected to receive an official notice of allegations from the NCAA soon, charging the program with four Level II violations — those deemed “more than a minimal but less than a substantial or extensive recruiting, competitive or other advantage”...
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 18: Roll with the Jets and Packers, and more best bets
Congratulations! We've reached the final weekend of the NFL regular season, and the playoff seeding battles are coming down to the wire. Not only are teams fighting for the top seeds, we still have a number of teams still competing for a chance to make the postseason. Sadly, my Jets...
Yardbarker
Seahawks Worked Out Five Players
Of this group, Seattle signed Steele and Wedington to their practice squad. Strong, 23, finished his senior season at Nevada but opted to forego his final year of eligibility and enter this year’s draft. Unfortunately, Strong went undrafted. The Eagles later signed Strong to a rookie contract but released...
