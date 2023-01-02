ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

hotnewhiphop.com

Trevon Diggs & Joie Chavis Smooch On The Sidelines

The couple shared a quick tender moment at the Cowboys and Eagles game on Christmas Eve. Love is in the air this holiday season, even on the football field. Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs shared a kiss with his boo Joie Chavis yesterday, on Christmas Eve. Moreover, the Cowboys played the Philadelphia Eagles and won 40 to 34. As Diggs ran off the field, he pulled his mask mask down and smooched Chavis, cheering from the sidelines, before moving on.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers: Early weather report for the Week 18 matchup

The Detroit Lions head into the “Frozen Tundra” for their Week 18 matchup with the Green Bay Packers, needing to win to keep their playoff hopes alive. The game has been flexed to Sunday Night Football on NBC, the first prime-time game for the Lions this season. There’s a lot riding on the line, especially with the Packers’ recent hot streak where they control their own destiny with a win-and-they’re-in situation. So, it’s Aaron Rodgers, on prime-time television, with both teams needing a win for the playoffs.
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The NFL has made its decision on Bills-Bengals after Damar Hamlin's collapse, along with Week 18 plans

Week 17’s Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals will not be completed before Week 18 takes place, the NFL announced Tuesday. That game was delayed, then suspended indefinitely after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field due to cardiac arrest and was then transported to a local hospital via ambulance.
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Sports Chicago

How to watch Lions vs. Packers on Sunday Night Football

That could be the prospect for both teams in the final game of the NFL regular season. The Detroit Lions will visit the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football in Week 18 to close out the regular season. The Packers and Lions are two of the three teams, along with the Seattle Seahawks, vying for the third and final wild card berth in the NFC.
GREEN BAY, WI
abc27 News

Black and Gold Digital Edition: Week 18

Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — We have reached the finish line of the regular season. On Sunday, the Pittsburgh Steelers picked up a victory on the road against the Baltimore Ravens. Now, the Steelers are preparing to take on the Cleveland Browns on Jan. 8. The tables were turned this time around as it was the […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

NFL's five healthiest, most injured teams; previewing Seahawks-Rams

The end of the regular season is here. There are still plenty of playoff implications on the line, while some teams will have the luxury of resting players and allowing injuries to heal ahead of the playoffs. Entering Week 18, the Jaguars, Titans, Patriots, Steelers and Dolphins are all still...
SEATTLE, WA
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan football, Jim Harbaugh expected to receive allegations of misconduct from NCAA

If Jim Harbaugh is indeed staying with Michigan football for 2023, per his statement on Thursday afternoon, he’ll apparently have to deal with a Level I violation of NCAA regulations. The Free Press has confirmed that Michigan is expected to receive an official notice of allegations from the NCAA soon, charging the program with four Level II violations — those deemed “more than a minimal but less than a substantial or extensive recruiting, competitive or other advantage”...
ANN ARBOR, MI
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 18: Roll with the Jets and Packers, and more best bets

Congratulations! We've reached the final weekend of the NFL regular season, and the playoff seeding battles are coming down to the wire. Not only are teams fighting for the top seeds, we still have a number of teams still competing for a chance to make the postseason. Sadly, my Jets...
Yardbarker

Seahawks Worked Out Five Players

Of this group, Seattle signed Steele and Wedington to their practice squad. Strong, 23, finished his senior season at Nevada but opted to forego his final year of eligibility and enter this year’s draft. Unfortunately, Strong went undrafted. The Eagles later signed Strong to a rookie contract but released...
SEATTLE, WA

