Alamance County, NC

WXII 12

81-year-old man reported missing in Winston-Salem found

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police officers have found a man who was reported missing. Grover Franklin Shugart Jr., 81, was reported missing Wednesday night. The Winston-Salem Police Department said he was found and is receiving medical treatment. Police said Shugart has a cognitive impairment and they originally issued a...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

Student tried to run after body scanner detected loaded gun in backpack at Ragsdale High School, sheriff’s office says

JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — A gun was found on a student at Ragsdale High School on Thursday, according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s office. At 9:13 a.m., the sheriff’s office says a student set off a body scanner while walking into Ragsdale High School. School staff immediately stopped the student. While officials were inspecting the […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
abc45.com

Randolph County Man Breaks House Arrest

RANDOPLH COUNTY, N.C. — On Tuesday, Randolph County Sheriffs Electronic House Arrest (EHA) Officers took Julian Glenn Cross, 29, into custody for violating the conditions of EHA. He was taken before the magistrate and given a $35,000 secured bond plus continued EHA. A first court appearance was scheduled for January 9 in Randolph County District Court.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
WBTM

Missing Reidsville Woman Found Safe

A missing Reidsville woman has been found safe after she was reported missing on December 29. 18-year-old Marina Martinez hadn’t been seen since December 24 when she was last seen at 1275 Berrymore Rd. in Reidsville.
REIDSVILLE, NC
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

A North Carolina Teen-Ager Vanished While Walking Home. What Happened To Tyarra Williams?

Tyarra Cacique WilliamsPhoto byThe Charley Project. Tyarra Cacique Williams was born on June 18, 1996. When she was young, her parents got divorced and Tyarra lived with her mother, Danielle Williams, and her little brother. Tyarra graduated from Dudley High School in Greensboro, North Carolina in 2014. The 19-year-old planned to start school at Guilford Technical Community College. On January 7, 2016, Tyarra registered for classes in early childhood development at the school. She made plans with her mother, Danielle, to go shopping for textbooks and a laptop the next day reports Investigation Discovery. Later that evening, Tyarra walked in the frigid cold to a friend's house.
GREENSBORO, NC
alamancenews.com

Reports of shots fired on school bus deemed a hoax

Reports of shots fired on a school bus traveling in southern Alamance County Wednesday afternoon were subsequently determined to have been false, the Alamance County sheriff’s office said Wednesday evening. Alamance County 911 dispatchers began receiving calls around 4:00 p.m., shortly after school let out for the day, about...
FOX8 News

Injuries reported after teen hit in Winston-Salem while crossing street at Patterson Avenue, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A teen was hit by a vehicle and injured in Winston-Salem on Patterson Avenue on Wednesday night, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. Around 9 p.m., officers responded to a reported crash involving a pedestrian. Arriving officers found a Winston-Salem 18-year-old lying in the road in the 3200 block […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
wfmynews2.com

Man shot while walking in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police responded to a shooting at Northwest Crawford Place just before 2 a.m. Wednesday. Investigation revealed that 21-year-old Rakey Baldwin was walking on the 300 block of Northwest Crawford Place when an unknown car drove by and shot him in the torso. Baldwin is being...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

