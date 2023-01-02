Read full article on original website
WXII 12
81-year-old man reported missing in Winston-Salem found
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police officers have found a man who was reported missing. Grover Franklin Shugart Jr., 81, was reported missing Wednesday night. The Winston-Salem Police Department said he was found and is receiving medical treatment. Police said Shugart has a cognitive impairment and they originally issued a...
Student tried to run after body scanner detected loaded gun in backpack at Ragsdale High School, sheriff’s office says
JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — A gun was found on a student at Ragsdale High School on Thursday, according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s office. At 9:13 a.m., the sheriff’s office says a student set off a body scanner while walking into Ragsdale High School. School staff immediately stopped the student. While officials were inspecting the […]
abc45.com
Randolph County Man Breaks House Arrest
RANDOPLH COUNTY, N.C. — On Tuesday, Randolph County Sheriffs Electronic House Arrest (EHA) Officers took Julian Glenn Cross, 29, into custody for violating the conditions of EHA. He was taken before the magistrate and given a $35,000 secured bond plus continued EHA. A first court appearance was scheduled for January 9 in Randolph County District Court.
WXII 12
Suspect in custody after woman killed on New Year’s Day in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police said they have a suspect in custody in connection with a homicide. Police said 32-year-old, Natasha Yvette Walker was shot to death around 1:42 a.m. on New Year’s Day. Police said she was shot in the area of Cridland Road and Parkway Street.
WSLS
North Carolina man arrested in death of Bedford County woman now charged with first degree murder
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A North Carolina man has now been charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death of a 28-year-old Bedford County woman, according to court records. Trenton Frye, 28, was originally charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of Katlyn Montgomery, 28, of...
wfmynews2.com
Rockingham County horse back on the farm after getting shot with an arrow
Prim was shot in the neck with an arrow several weeks ago. The sheriff’s office hasn’t found who’s responsible.
WBTM
Missing Reidsville Woman Found Safe
A missing Reidsville woman has been found safe after she was reported missing on December 29. 18-year-old Marina Martinez hadn’t been seen since December 24 when she was last seen at 1275 Berrymore Rd. in Reidsville.
Alamance County deputies investigate hoax calls reporting shots fired on school bus
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Alamance County deputies say reports of shots being fired on a school bus on Wednesday are a hoax. Around 4 p.m., Alamance County Communications started getting calls from a 911-only phone reporting shots being fired on a school bus in southern Alamance County. Deputies stopped some buses for well-being checks, […]
A North Carolina Teen-Ager Vanished While Walking Home. What Happened To Tyarra Williams?
Tyarra Cacique WilliamsPhoto byThe Charley Project. Tyarra Cacique Williams was born on June 18, 1996. When she was young, her parents got divorced and Tyarra lived with her mother, Danielle Williams, and her little brother. Tyarra graduated from Dudley High School in Greensboro, North Carolina in 2014. The 19-year-old planned to start school at Guilford Technical Community College. On January 7, 2016, Tyarra registered for classes in early childhood development at the school. She made plans with her mother, Danielle, to go shopping for textbooks and a laptop the next day reports Investigation Discovery. Later that evening, Tyarra walked in the frigid cold to a friend's house.
Man arrested, charged after shooting on Comstock Lane, Greensboro police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A suspect has been charged after a person was critically injured in a shooting on Tuesday. According to Greensboro Police Department, Ti’on Conaway has been charged with three counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to […]
WRAL
Family sues Town of Wake Forest after man dies inside his home
The family of a man who died inside his home two years ago is suing the town of Wake Forest, the police department and an officer. The family of a man who died inside his home two years ago is suing the town of Wake Forest, the police department and an officer.
alamancenews.com
Injuries reported after teen hit in Winston-Salem while crossing street at Patterson Avenue, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A teen was hit by a vehicle and injured in Winston-Salem on Patterson Avenue on Wednesday night, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. Around 9 p.m., officers responded to a reported crash involving a pedestrian. Arriving officers found a Winston-Salem 18-year-old lying in the road in the 3200 block […]
25-year-old woman shot, killed on New Year’s Day in North Carolina
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Winston-Salem Police Department is investigating a New Year’s Day homicide. At 6:18 a.m. on New Year’s Day, officers responded to the 100 block of Capitol Lodging Court after getting a report about an unconscious woman. At the scene, police found Dasia Jenis Gentry, 25, of Winston-Salem, in a room suffering […]
'We won’t let up' | High Point community to hold a prayer call for 20-year-old Nicholas Snead
HIGH POINT, N.C. — A High Point family is not losing hope for their loved one. It's been 11 days since 20-year-old Nicholas Snead was last seen. The community is arranging a prayer call where people can come together to pray for Snead's safe return. Marlo Shoffner, a High...
wfmynews2.com
Man shot while walking in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police responded to a shooting at Northwest Crawford Place just before 2 a.m. Wednesday. Investigation revealed that 21-year-old Rakey Baldwin was walking on the 300 block of Northwest Crawford Place when an unknown car drove by and shot him in the torso. Baldwin is being...
Martin Luther King Jr Drive reopens after house fire in Greensboro, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A fire closed a road in Greensboro for almost two hours. According to Greensboro Police Department, a fire closed Martin Luther King Jr. Drive between East Florida Street and Dale Street on Thursday morning. Greensboro Fire Department says this was a one-story home and there were no injuries. The road reopened […]
