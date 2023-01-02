Read full article on original website
luvernejournal.com
ALEA rolls out Firearms Prohibited Person Database
Two days before the Jan. 1 effective date of the Open Carry or Permitless Carry Act 2022-133 for revisions to House Bill 272, known as the Constitutional Carry Bill, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency announced Friday the rollout of the Firearms Prohibited Person Database. In 2021, the Alabama Legislature passed...
WALA-TV FOX10
Feds reveal alleged motive behind Washington state power grid attacks
TACOMA, Wash. (KPTV/Gray News) - Federal law enforcement authorities have revealed the alleged motives behind attacks on four power substations in Washington state on Christmas Day that left thousands of people without electricity. The four substations that were targeted were the Graham and Elk Plain substations operated by Tacoma Power...
alreporter.com
Five involved in inmate-on-inmate assaults at St. Clair Correctional Facility
At least five individuals were the victims or involved in a rash of inmate-on-inmate assaults over a two-day period early this week at St. Clair County Correctional Facility, with at least two being transported to an area hospital for treatment and assessment of injuries. Multiple sources within the state prison...
WALA-TV FOX10
Alabama prison system stops publishing monthly death reports
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Corrections will no longer track the number of these deaths by month. In its October 2022 report, the first month of the 2023 fiscal year, the department noted, “All death statistics for inmates in ADOC custody are reported by month in the joint legislative prison oversight committee quarterly reports.”
Group calls for transparency as Alabama Department of Corrections removes inmate death statistics from monthly reports
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Department of Corrections announced in its October 2022 report released this week that it will no longer include inmate death statistics in the monthly reports. Instead, the data will be available in the quarterly reports. But the department is behind in publishing quarterly reports. If you check out the […]
alreporter.com
ADOC removes death statistics from monthly reports
The Alabama Department of Corrections has removed statistics on the number of deaths in their monthly reports on conditions and operations within department-controlled facilities. The department has yet to respond to questions regarding the reasoning behind the removal of the death tally but wrote in a summary of revisions included...
altoday.com
Steve Marshall announces that the Court of Criminal Appeals upholds murder conviction in Tuscaloosa County
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall announced on Tuesday that the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals affirmed the murder conviction of Kennetha Lee Anderson, age 46, of Tuscaloosa County. Anderson was convicted in Tuscaloosa County Circuit Court on April 26, 2022, for the murder of Quintin Benson. “Mr. Anderson wrongly took...
Alabama high school student found with gun on campus Thursday, school officials say
An Alabama student allegedly was found with a gun on a high school campus Thursday, school officials said. Lee High School officials said a student was found to have a gun on school grounds early Thursday. Administrators said the gun was confiscated quickly and the student will face disciplinary consequences...
2 shot near Gulf Beach Highway Tuesday night: Escambia Co. Sheriff’s Office
UPDATE: On Tuesday, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office told WKRG News 5 that three victims were shot. On Wednesday, ECSO said only two victims with gunshot wounds were located. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said three people were shot late Tuesday night in the Warrington community. Deputies said they received […]
Swearing in, gang violence, great singers: Down in Alabama
A couple of new lawmakers representing Alabama are being sworn in today on Capitol Hill. Mobile police are pointing toward neighborhood gang violence as a possible link between a deadly downtown New Year’s Eve shooting and another shooting at a Walmart on Dec. 27. Rolling Stone released its list...
elmoreautauganews.com
Alabama Concealed Carry Law Changes/Update: What you Need to Know
For those that have been tracking this and have asked, as of January 1st, the State of Alabama no longer requires residents to have to apply for and obtain a concealed carry permit for pistols to be carried on their persons/vehicles. This applies to those persons who are LEGALLY allowed to carry a pistol or handgun (you know who you are if you’re not and for what reason). You can still apply for and obtain a concealed carry permit from the Sheriff’s Office in the county where you reside (not the PD), but it is not required within Alabama anymore.
WALA-TV FOX10
1st baby of 2023 surrendered safely to baby box in Florida
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB/Gray News) – A healthy newborn baby was surrendered anonymously at a Safe Haven Baby Box location in Florida, making it the 23rd baby to be surrendered to a baby box since the organization’s inception in 2017 and the first of 2023. This was the first...
Alabamians take the most ‘peachy’ selfies in the country, according to survey
Whether you take them in the gym, in the car, in the house or at a bar, we are obsessed, yes we are - the shameless selfie. Alabamians are guilty of taking the most "belfies."
Alabama state troopers investigated 14 traffic deaths over Christmas, New Year’s
More than a dozen motorists died in Alabama traffic crashes over the Christmas and New Year holidays, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency announced Tuesday. The extended holiday travel period began at 12:01 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, and ended at midnight Sunday, Jan. 1. During that time, 14 people were killed – 11 drivers and three passengers.
Alabama Hopes to Shift Method of Execution from Lethal Injection to Gas Chamber
Lethal injection unit at Holman Correction Facility (circa 2002)Photo byADOC. The Holman Correctional Facility (HCF) execution unit in charge of executing Alabama death row inmate Joe Nathan James Jr. had only one job and it didn’t go well. After multiple failed attempts to insert the needles that would carry a toxic cocktail that would end James’ life, the team opted to slice into his arm in search of a viable vein. After a three-hour delay, they finally ended the convicted murderer’s life on July 28, 2022.
Alabama man killed in suspected ATV accident, investigators said
An Alabama man was found dead Monday morning after what investigators believe was an ATV accident. The man’s identity was not released and the investigation into exactly what happened was continuing, Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office investigators said. The man was found in the area of Lock 9 Road...
See new designs for 9 Alabama license plates
The nine newly redesigned Alabama license plates are now available. The plates were available starting Jan. 1, according to the Alabama Department of Motor Vehicles. The redesigned plates include:. Educator – Proceeds go to Alabama Penny Trust Fund. Retired Educator – Proceeds go to Alabama Penny Trust Fund.
More people are moving to Alabama, U-Haul says
Alabama was one of two states that saw the largest jump last year in a metric of how many people are moving in. Alabama is 20th among the states in U-Haul’s Growth Index, a number that analyzes how many people are moving in and out. According to the national...
thecutoffnews.com
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Alabama
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest motor vehicle crash fatality rates in Alabama using data from National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
newsnationnow.com
Ground crew member killed at Alabama airport ID’d
(NewsNation) — The member of an airline ground crew who died in an accident at an Alabama airport has been identified. Communications Workers of America confirmed Courtney Davis, a member of CWA Local 3645, was killed. “Courtney was a single mother of three children. We are doing as much...
