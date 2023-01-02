ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schenectady, NY

WNYT

Police: Driver smashed cars at Schenectady’s Rivers Casino

Schenectady police are looking for whoever smashed into several cars in the Rivers Casino parking garage last week. This happened around 11:30 last Friday evening, say police. Witnesses told them someone was driving erratically, and damaged at least five cars. The driver took then took off.
SCHENECTADY, NY
WNYT

Amsterdam woman arrested after multi-county police chase with infant

An Amsterdam woman was arrested, after a multi-county police chase with a baby in the car. It happened while deputies were investigating a complaint in Clifton Park, say investigators. Jessica Jordan, 32, was eventually stopped in Troy. When officers approached, she put her car in reverse, and hit a patrol...
AMSTERDAM, NY
WRGB

Police Complaint Against Cohoes Councilman Obtained

COHOES, NY (WRGB) - According to the police report against Cohoes Councilman Donald Russell, Russell subjected an employee at a restaurant he owned to harm from late August until October of 2022. Russell is facing one forcible touching charge. Another alleged victim, who shared his story with CBS 6, claims...
COHOES, NY
WNYT

Two men charged in Colonie Center fight, stabbing

Two men face several charges – including attempted murder – after a fight and stabbing at Colonie Center last week. Sincere Ocasio, 18, and Brian Strong, 18, were arrested separately in Albany on Wednesday morning. The knife allegedly used in the attack was found while searching the suspect’s...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Pair arrested in Hudson home invasion

Two teenagers in Columbia County are accused of a home invasion. They broke down a door, and attacked a teenage girl in front of her mother, said police. It allegedly happened back in November at the Hudson Terrace Apartments on Front Street. The victim told police she was pulled from...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY

