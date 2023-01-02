ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Yardbarker

Yankees looking to move struggling outfielder before spring training

The New York Yankees are extremely close to the third luxury tax threshold at $293 million. Managing partner Hal Steinbrenner desperately wants to stay below that number, and with the team currently projected to have $290 million in active total payroll, we should expect a few trades to offload bloated contracts in the near future.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to shocking Yankees front office move

The New York Yankees announced a shocking addition to their front office on Tuesday. The Yankees announced that Brian Sabean, who led the San Francisco Giants to three World Series championships as the team’s general from 2010-2014, would join New York’s front office. Specifically, the Yankees revealed that they appointed Sabean as an Executive Advisor to General Manager and Senior Vice President Brian Cashman.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Carlos Correa’s camp in contact with at least one other team after Mets talks hit hiccup

Carlos Correa’s camp renewed contact with at least another interested team or two beyond the Mets on Thursday as negotiations over proposed contract language changes in the agreed-upon $315 million, 12-year deal ran into at least a hiccup or two.  There’s been decent hope for two weeks that Correa and the Mets could finalize the agreement, with a few alterations, and Correa’s camp had limited discussions to the Mets until Thursday. But two weeks into the discussions, the unresolved issues have at least led Correa’s agent, Scott Boras, to check in with other teams. The incumbent Twins, who know Correa best...
BOSTON, NY
chatsports.com

No returns: Andrew Benintendi is finally a done deal

Unofficial news broke on Dec. 16, 2022 that Andrew Benintendi was heading to the South Side. His physical finally must have gotten a thumbs-up today, because the White Sox officially announced that Rick Hahn got his man. No joke, here’s hoping the medical staff did their due diligence and really...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

3 Bold Predictions for the Astros in 2023

It has been a euphoric offseason for the Houston Astros. That happens when you’ve been celebrating the second World Series championship since 2017. With the bulk of the roster intact, the Astros are primed to repeat the feat in ’23. In this new year, anything can happen. Repeat champions are rare. But the Astros sure have a terrific shot.
HOUSTON, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Reporter offers prediction about Carlos Correa contract situation

Carlos Correa and the New York Mets continue to work through the concerns that were raised after the star shortstop underwent his physical nearly two weeks ago, and one MLB insider believes a deal will eventually be reached. It just may look a lot different from the agreement the two sides made originally. Ken Rosenthal... The post Reporter offers prediction about Carlos Correa contract situation appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

