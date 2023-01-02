The Celtics will look to snap a two-game losing streak and bounce back from one of the ugliest defensive performances in franchise history when they face off with the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday night in Texas. Boston surrendered 150 points on Tuesday night against the Thunder, the most given up in a game since 1979 and have lost the first two games of their four-game road swing. Jayson Tatum and company will look to bounce back against Luka Doncic and the Mavericks who are riding a seven-game winning streak leading into the matchup. The showdown between Tatum and Doncic will also be a fun preview of the top contenders for the NBA MVP.

BOSTON, MA ・ 9 HOURS AGO