Bruins’ Linus Ullmark named to NHL’s Atlantic All-Star team

Linus Ullmark’s outstanding start to the 2022-23 season has earned the Bruins goalie a spot in the 2023 All-Star Game. It’s the first selection for the second-year Bruin. Ullmark leads the NHL in wins (21), save percentage (.939) and goals against average (1.86) and is a big reason Boston has the best record in the NHL.
Worcester Railers to host Stanley Cup trophy during Friday night game at DCU Center

The Lombardi Trophy will be handed out next month but only football fans know that it goes to the winner of the Super Bowl. So it is with the NBA and Major League Baseball. Those leagues have trophies, too, but there is only one Stanley Cup, the most recognizable name in championship hardware, the silver symbol that goes to the best team in the National Hockey League.
Springfield Thunderbirds host Throwback Night, to wear Falcons jerseys as part of weekend games

SPRINGFIELD - The Springfield Thunderbirds (14-13-1-4) look to continue their three-game win streak into 2023 as they open their January schedule on home ice on Friday, Jan. 6 against the Bridgeport Islanders (14-12-5-1) at 7:05 p.m. at the MassMutual Center. The weekend concludes with M&T Bank Throwback Night as the T-Birds host the Utica Comets (14-9-5-1) on Saturday night at 7:05 p.m., donning the white Springfield Falcons jerseys of the mid-1990s.
Celtics vs. Mavericks: Free live stream, TV, how to watch

The Celtics will look to snap a two-game losing streak and bounce back from one of the ugliest defensive performances in franchise history when they face off with the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday night in Texas. Boston surrendered 150 points on Tuesday night against the Thunder, the most given up in a game since 1979 and have lost the first two games of their four-game road swing. Jayson Tatum and company will look to bounce back against Luka Doncic and the Mavericks who are riding a seven-game winning streak leading into the matchup. The showdown between Tatum and Doncic will also be a fun preview of the top contenders for the NBA MVP.
