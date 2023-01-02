Read full article on original website
Jake DeBrusk injury: Bruins F sidelined with lower leg fracture (report)
After one of the best moments of his career in the midst of the best season of his career, Jake DeBrusk is headed to the shelf with an injury for the Bruins. DeBrusk scored both Boston goals in their come-from-behind 2-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins in Monday’s Winter Classic, but he left Fenway Park in a walking boot.
Bruins’ Linus Ullmark named to NHL’s Atlantic All-Star team
Linus Ullmark’s outstanding start to the 2022-23 season has earned the Bruins goalie a spot in the 2023 All-Star Game. It’s the first selection for the second-year Bruin. Ullmark leads the NHL in wins (21), save percentage (.939) and goals against average (1.86) and is a big reason Boston has the best record in the NHL.
Worcester Railers to host Stanley Cup trophy during Friday night game at DCU Center
The Lombardi Trophy will be handed out next month but only football fans know that it goes to the winner of the Super Bowl. So it is with the NBA and Major League Baseball. Those leagues have trophies, too, but there is only one Stanley Cup, the most recognizable name in championship hardware, the silver symbol that goes to the best team in the National Hockey League.
Springfield Thunderbirds host Throwback Night, to wear Falcons jerseys as part of weekend games
SPRINGFIELD - The Springfield Thunderbirds (14-13-1-4) look to continue their three-game win streak into 2023 as they open their January schedule on home ice on Friday, Jan. 6 against the Bridgeport Islanders (14-12-5-1) at 7:05 p.m. at the MassMutual Center. The weekend concludes with M&T Bank Throwback Night as the T-Birds host the Utica Comets (14-9-5-1) on Saturday night at 7:05 p.m., donning the white Springfield Falcons jerseys of the mid-1990s.
Red Sox: Sign calling for Rafael Devers extension should not have been confiscated (report)
One day after a fan claimed that Fenway Park security had confiscated his sign suggesting that the Red Sox sign third baseman Rafael Devers to an extension at Monday’s Winter Classic, the team admitted that the sign should not have been taken away. Red Sox fan Mike Mullen tweeted...
Four takeaways as Celtics crush Mavericks 124-95 as Jayson Tatum erupts for triple-double
Jayson Tatum posted the second triple-double of his NBA career, leading the Celtics to a commanding blowout win over Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday night at American Airlines Arena. Tatum had an off-shooting night overall but made up for it on the glass and with his court...
Xander Bogaerts reacts to Rafael Devers’ new contract with Red Sox
Xander Bogaerts wasn’t bitter. Not publicly anyway. On Wednesday the Red Sox and Rafael Devers agreed on an 11-year, $331 million contract. After Boston never gave Bogaerts, who is four years older than Devers, an offer even close to that, Bogaerts signed an 11-year, $280 million contract with the San Diego Padres.
Celtics vs. Mavericks: Free live stream, TV, how to watch
The Celtics will look to snap a two-game losing streak and bounce back from one of the ugliest defensive performances in franchise history when they face off with the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday night in Texas. Boston surrendered 150 points on Tuesday night against the Thunder, the most given up in a game since 1979 and have lost the first two games of their four-game road swing. Jayson Tatum and company will look to bounce back against Luka Doncic and the Mavericks who are riding a seven-game winning streak leading into the matchup. The showdown between Tatum and Doncic will also be a fun preview of the top contenders for the NBA MVP.
