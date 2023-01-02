ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Florida State defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson taking similar job at Arkansas

By Carter Karels, Tallahassee Democrat
The Florida State football team reportedly has a vacancy on its coaching staff.

Defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson has been hired to fill a similar position at the University of Arkansas, per a report from 247Sports on Monday.

Woodson spent the last three seasons with the Seminoles under coach Mike Norvell. FSU announced its hiring of Woodson on Jan. 22, 2020.

The Seminole secondary posted impressive numbers this season, ranking No. 4 nationally in passing yards allowed (165.4 per game), No. 10 in passing yards per completion (14.10) and No. 23 in pass-efficiency defense (120.63 average rating allowed).

Woodson also developed a reputation as one of the better recruiters on FSU’s coaching staff.

247Sports ranked him among the best assistant coach recruiters in the 2021 (No. 1 on the team, No. 20 in the ACC), 2022 (No. 2 on the team, No. 12 in the ACC) and 2023 (No. 2 on the team, No. 10 in the ACC) classes.

And in the 2024 class, Woodson came in as the No. 2 assistant coach recruiter in the country. He helped the Seminoles land verbal commitments from two of the top recruits in the 2024 class, five-star running back Kam Davis and four-star safety Jordan Pride.

How Woodson leaving will impact the current roster remains to be seen. Without Woodson, FSU added one of the top 2023 transfer cornerbacks, Fentrell Cypress II from the University of Virginia, on Sunday.

