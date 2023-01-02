What to expect from Iowa lawmakers this year

Good morning, and happy new year!

Today, a new Congress will be sworn in, and Iowa will be represented entirely by Republicans for the first time since the 1950s. Our D.C. delegation mirrors the majority in Iowa, where Republicans control the governor's office, the state House and Senate.

The Des Moines Register politics team caught up with leaders at the state and federal level to ask: What do you have planned for your next term in office?

Iowa's representatives in Congress plan to focus on promoting biofuels, combatting inflation and addressing illegal border crossings. U.S. Rep. Zach Nunn, the only freshman in the 2023 delegation, was hopeful that Republicans could find common ground with the Democratic-controlled U.S. Senate.

"I'm not naive," Nunn told the Register. "I think it's gonna be challenging... but there's still a lot of opportunity for good bipartisan work to happen."

Meanwhile, Iowa's 2023 legislative session begins on Monday, Jan. 9. Stephen and I spoke to Republican and Democratic leaders about what their top priorities are for this year.

Republicans control the House and hold a supermajority in the Senate, so they’ll be setting the agenda this year. We’re keeping an eye out for Gov. Kim Reynolds’ private school voucher bill, which has failed to advance through the House in recent years, but may see success in the newly-elected chamber.

House leaders suggested they may also introduce new legislation on gun rights, following the passage of a constitutional amendment that enshrines the right “to keep and bear arms.”

However, Republicans did not share any immediate plans to restrict abortion. While other states have passed restrictive new laws following the 2022 reversal of Roe v. Wade, Iowa has been battling in the courts to have a 2018 six-week ban reinstated. Anti-abortion lawmakers say they’re waiting until the Iowa Supreme Court settles that case before making any new laws on the issue.

This is Katie, back from a holiday break and ready for action.