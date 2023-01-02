ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol County, MA

Inauguration day for new Bristol County sheriff

By The Herald News
Taunton Daily Gazette
Taunton Daily Gazette
 3 days ago

Good morning, everyone! Hope your 2023 is going well so far.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EKB1D_0k1IMRt200

It’s been a long time since Bristol County had a new sheriff in town. This afternoon, former Attleboro mayor Paul Heroux will be inaugurated, taking over from longtime lawman Thomas Hodgson. Find out what Heroux has on the agenda right here.

