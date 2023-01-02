ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol County, MA

Inauguration day for new sheriff

By The Herald News
The Herald News
The Herald News
 3 days ago

Good morning, everyone! Hope your 2023 is going well so far.

It’s been a long time since Bristol County had a new sheriff in town. This afternoon, former Attleboro mayor Paul Heroux will be inaugurated, taking over from longtime lawman Thomas Hodgson. Find out what Heroux has on the agenda right here.

newbedfordguide.com

3 Law Enforcement Officers from South Shore, Massachusetts communities, pass away suddenly

“This week has been a difficult one in the Massachusetts Law Enforcement community. Three active-duty Law Enforcement Officers, all from South Shore communities, passed away suddenly within the last seven days. One of whom, 25-year-old Officer John F. Santos of The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Department, would have been a member of the Massachusetts State Police 88th Recruit Training Troop. He would have undoubtedly served a long and distinguished career with this department.
BROCKTON, MA
FUN 107

Taunton Sees Development in Advance of South Coast Rail

After a gazillion false starts and even more empty promises, it appears 2023 might finally be the year of South Coast Rail. The project, expected to be operational by the end of the calendar year, has been decades in the making. It has spanned five administrations. Six, if you count Maura Healey.
TAUNTON, MA
Valley Breeze

Smithfield, Johnston chip in for more for tri-community shelter

NORTH PROVIDENCE – Two partnering communities are sharing the burden with North Providence of a more expensive tri-community animal shelter on Smithfield Road, a facility Mayor Charles Lombardi says he guesses could be open by mid-February. North Providence, Smithfield and Johnston animal control services continue to share temporary space...
SMITHFIELD, RI
capeandislands.org

Governor-elect Maura Healey visits Cape Cod for first time since being elected

Governor-elect Maura Healey visited Cape Cod today for the first time since her historic victory in November’s gubernatorial election. Her arrival in South Yarmouth drew more than 100 people, including lawmakers, community leaders, and activists. The who’s who event was held in the old Riverway restaurant space, where the nonprofit organization Family Table Collaborative (FTC) cooks and serves meals for those struggling with food security across the region.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
fallriverreporter.com

Southcoast Health announces first babies of the year in Fall River, New Bedford, one likely the first in Massachusetts

Fall River likely saw the first baby born of the year in 2023 in Massachusetts and the parents couldn’t be happier. According to Southcoast Health, at almost exactly midnight, 12:00.35 a.m., on Sunday, January 1, parents Olineliz and Jordan Thompson of Fall River welcomed a daughter at Charlton Memorial Hospital. Possibly the first baby born in 2023 across the Commonwealth, Zahraliz Thompson was born weighing six pounds, 14.4 ounces, and measuring 20 inches long. She joins three older siblings in the family.
FALL RIVER, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Engaged active-duty Plymouth County Sheriff officer with child on the way dies, remembered as kind, caring man

Three Massachusetts officers have died recently, one of which is closer to home. According to Massachusetts State Police, 25-year-old Officer John Santos of The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Department, would have been a member of the Massachusetts State Police 88th Recruit Training Troop. On Wednesday, December 28, 2022, Officer Santos,...
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, MA
ABC6.com

Woman stabbed in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — New Bedford police said a woman was stabbed Wednesday morning. The stabbing happened just before 7 a.m. on Harwich Street. Lt. Scott Carola said the woman, whose name wasn’t immediately released, suffered non-life threatening injuries. No further information was made available.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
WPRI 12 News

Smiley picks four new Providence School Board members

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — On his second day in office, Mayor Brett Smiley appointed four new members to fill vacancies on the Providence School Board. Smiley submitted the names of Toni Akin, George Matouk, Carolina Roberts-Santana and Erlin Rogel to the Providence City Council, which must approve or reject the appointments. The four new appointees […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
MassLive.com

15 Mass. police officers suspended by POST Commission

The state agency tasked with regulating law enforcement in Massachusetts suspended 15 police officers in the state, including Worcester Police Department’s Colby Turner, who is accused of stealing $45,000 of off-duty assignment pay for details he did not work, and Springfield Police Department’s Leon Davis. The officers were...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Here’s who won the final $1 million lottery prize of 2022 in Mass.

The winner of the final $1 million lottery prize in 2022 from Massachusetts has claimed their prize, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. Agnes Silva from Rehoboth claimed her $1 million scratch ticket on Dec. 30, 2022. Silva purchased the winning “$10,000,000 Winter Riches” scratch ticket from Rochelle’s Convenience Mart in Seekonk.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
