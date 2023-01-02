Update: Southport woman arrested, charged in connection with New Year's Day hit-and-run

A Southport woman has been arrested and charged in connection to an alleged New Year's Day hit-and-run that left a teenager hospitalized.

According to a Wednesday news release from the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, 43-year-old Joselyn Corzine Fullam was arrested Wednesday and charged with felony hit and run inflicting serious injury, failure to render aid at a collision scene and failure to reduce speed in connection to the Sunday incident.

Law enforcement said a damaged 2015 silver Acura was seized during her arrest. Fullam is currently being held at the Brunswick County Detention Center under a $50,000 secure bond.

Earlier : The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is working to find the driver of a car that allegedly struck a 14-year-old child in the early morning hours of New Year's Day.

According to a news release, the teenager was riding a bicycle on N.C. 87 (River Road SE) near Southport when they were struck by a vehicle around 1:15 a.m. Sunday. According to the highway patrol, the driver of the vehicle stopped briefly following the collision, but "fled before troopers arrived."

On Tuesday, the state highway patrol said the male victim was hospitalized following the collision, but further information regarding his condition could not be shared.

The driver is described as a white woman of medium build with shoulder-length brown or blonde hair, estimated to be in her late 40s or early 50s. Officials said she is believed to have been wearing large, round glasses with printed frames. The highway patrol said they believe the car involved in the collision is a silver, four-door vehicle, no more than 10 years old.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact NCSHP at (910) 395-3917.

