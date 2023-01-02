Read full article on original website
Related
Stocks have entered a new bull market and the S&P 500 could soar 26% in the next 12 months, Leuthold Group's Jim Paulsen says
"We're starting a new bull market," Leuthold's chief strategist told Bloomberg as he sees a 60% probability of the US economy sidestepping recession.
CNBC
Copper prices — traditionally a barometer for the global economy — are expected to soar next year
The metal has endured a tough 2022 due to tighter U.S. monetary policy, the energy crisis arising from Russia's war in Ukraine and China's combination of strict Covid-19 lockdowns and a weak property market. Goldman Sachs and Bank of America have both suggested a combination of short-term supply tightness and...
NASDAQ
Dow Jones Bear Market: The Smartest Investors Are Buying These Beaten-Down Stocks
The Dow Jones Industrial Average officially fell into bear market territory at the end of September, falling just over 20% compared to where it started the year, but has steadily regained ground since. In fact, it's not even in "correction" territory anymore, as it is down less than 10% year to date.
Here's why investors can expect returns in the S&P 500 this year after 2022's stock market bloodbath.
Happy hump day, readers. I'm senior reporter Phil Rosen. This time last year, the S&P 500 was coming off its all-time closing high, which had arrived on 2022's first day of trading. That didn't exactly happen yesterday. Stocks showed early promise Tuesday, but by the close they had turned as...
NASDAQ
Stock Market News for Jan 5, 2023
Wall Street closed higher on Wednesday in a choppy session of trading. Mixed signals from the labor market and manufacturing sector numbers had sent the market into slumber early in the day, but the release of the FOMC minutes saw a late rebound. All three major indexes ended in the green.
msn.com
7 Dow Stocks to Sell Before They Dive in 2023
While the 30 companies listed under the venerable Dow Jones Industrial Average, not all securities can succeed at the same time, necessitating an uncomfortable discussion about which Dow stocks to sell. Given the rough year we’ve had along with a questionable macroeconomic backdrop for next year, investors may want to jettison some problematic market ideas.
Russia's New Hypersonic Superweapon Against the West Is Actually Pathetic
Russia has deployed its frigate Admiral Gorshkov to tour the world’s oceans equipped with Zircon hypersonic missiles. Russia claims the Zircon is so fast it can avoid Western missile defense systems, but the weapons are unproven. In 2019, Admiral Gorshkov circled the globe and visited ports in Asia, Africa,...
The 10 biggest winners in the S&P 500 this year were led by an oil giant Warren Buffett owns. The top stocks saw a combined $357 billion increase in market value.
Despite a big down year for stocks, a handful of names managed to print huge gains in 2022. Oil stocks dominated the S&P 500's top 10 winners this year as commodity prices spiked. These are the index's 10 best performing stocks in 2022, which added a combined $357 billion in...
2022: Worst year for S&P 500 since 2008, $8.2 trillion in losses
(The Center Square) – The S&P 500 had its worst year since 2008 and saw its third annual decline since 2018. The blue chip index closed out 2022 at 3,839.50, a 19.4% loss over the year, after closing 2021 at 4,766.18, representing 27% in gains. The reversal represents $8.2 trillion in losses, according to S&P Dow Jones Indices.
Oil dives 4%, trade choppy on worries about China, global economy
HOUSTON, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Oil prices tumbled 4% in volatile trade on Tuesday, pressured by weak demand data from China, a gloomy economic outlook and a stronger U.S. dollar. Brent futures for March delivery fell $3.81, or 4.4%, to $82.10 a barrel, the largest daily decline in more than three months.
msn.com
Stock market news live updates: Stocks close higher after volatile session
U.S. stocks rose Wednesday after back-and-forth trading as investors weighed a batch of economic data and minutes from the Federal Reserve’s December policy meeting. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) gained 0.8% in a volatile session, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) added 130 points, or 0.4%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) advanced 0.7%.
Asian stock markets gain ahead of Fed update
Asian stock markets rose Wednesday ahead of the release of minutes from a Federal Reserve meeting that investors hope might show the U.S. central bank is moderating plans for more interest rate hikes to cool inflation.Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Sydney advanced. Tokyo retreated. Oil prices were little-changed.Wall Street fell Tuesday in the year's first trading day after recording its biggest annual decline in 14 years in 2022.Traders worry the Fed and other central banks might be willing to push the world into recession to extinguish inflation that is at multi-decade highs. They hope minutes from the Fed's December...
NASDAQ
U.S. Stocks Close Mostly Lower On First Trading Day Of 2023
(RTTNews) - Stocks finished Tuesday's trading mostly lower, starting the New Year off on a negative note. The major averages saw initial strength but came under pressure over the course of morning trading. The major averages climbed well off their worst levels late in the session but remained in negative...
ValueWalk
Muted Start With The FTSE 100 As Global Growth Worries Reign And UK Strikes Erupt
Muted start with the FTSE 100 set to edge slightly higher, while Germany’s DAX set to trade lower. Waves of covid infections in China held back business activity in December. Optimism rises despite infections, helping lift oil, with Brent crude above $86 a barrel. Fresh industrial action erupts, forcing...
Stocks posted their worst year since 2008, but the market isn't as bad as the Great Recession and will rebound 15% this year, Oppenheimer says
The S&P 500 just posted its worst loss since 2008 - but the market isn't as bad as the Great Recession, according to Oppenheimer.
U.S. labor market strong at end of 2022; trade gap narrows sharply
WASHINGTON, Jan 5 (Reuters) - The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits dropped to a three-month low last week while layoffs fell 43% in December, pointing to a still-tight labor market that could force the Federal Reserve to keep hiking interest rates.
msn.com
US Stocks Notch Biggest Annual Decline Since 2008, Market Volatility Increases
US stocks closed lower on last trading session of the year, with the three main indices recording their first yearly decline since 2018. The Fed's aggressive rate increases impacted stocks last year, with the benchmark S&P 500 losing 19.4%, and the Dow dropping around 9% in 2022. Growth stocks remained under pressure from increasing yields for most part of the year.
NASDAQ
CANADA STOCKS-TSX edges higher on rally in gold miners; Fed minutes awaited
Jan 4 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose for the second straight session on Wednesday on gains in gold miners, while investors awaited minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's last policy meeting for clues on the rate hike path. At 10:17 a.m. ET (1517 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's...
NASDAQ
EMERGING MARKETS-Thai baht extends gains as most Asian FX weaken, stocks rise
Jan 5 (Reuters) - The Thai baht rose for a fifth straight session amid weak emerging Asian currencies on Thursday as the dollar seesawed after the U.S. Federal Reserve warned against market bets on interest rate cuts this year, while regional equities firmed. The baht THB=TH climbed 0.3% against the...
TREX Global:U.S. bond yields fall to boost gold prices, focus on Fed meeting minutes and ISM manufacturing PMI
Photo bye.g(lalit/Unsplash) U.S. December Markit manufacturing PMI final value hits new low since May 2020. Data on Tuesday showed that the final Markit manufacturing PMI in the United States recorded 46.2 in December, the lowest since May 2020.
Comments / 0