Until ALL the Facts are in, kindness & compassion could be inserted here👍 Thinking of you Jeremy, Nothing But Good Thoughts🤗♥️
1 article about this says a Snocat track ran over his leg and was bleeding profusely.... Another article says he had Blunt Force Trauma to his Chest! Which is it? Wshing for a Speedy recovery
My father had a 30 ton rock quarry machine run over him in an accident in 1966. The loader tore my dad's right leg off in the knee and ripped his stomach open where it spun on him. My dad was an awesome dad.He passed away in 2002.He was in the hospital for 3 1/2 months and because of the damage to his leg , the doctors removed 4 inches above the knee.I pray that Jeremy will be ok.I say my prayers for him and his family.I also pray that things will be better for them and he heals quickly. Sending thoughts and prayers.
‘Look at all the blood!’: Jeremy Renner posts first video from hospital after snow accident
Jeremy Renner shares first photo from hospital bed: ‘I send love to you all’
Jeremy Renner shares glimpse of his injuries: ‘I’m too messed up now to type’
Jeremy Renner 911 Call Reveals Marvel Star's Torso Was 'Completely Crushed' In Horrific Snowplow Accident: Report
Jeremy Renner used snowplow because maintenance worker couldn’t reach him: neighbor
