Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ex-Boyfriend Held in Connection with Woman's Death in Brooklyn ApartmentCorrie WritingBrooklyn, NY
John Hanson: The First President of the United States Under the Original CharterWilliam Saint ValNew York City, NY
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in New YorkKristen WaltersCarle Place, NY
Longstanding Stop & Shop Location Permanently Closing, With Another Expected to FollowJoel EisenbergBrooklyn, NY
$150 million by Hochul: Two workforce development programs to help low-income households improve their livesMark StarNew York City, NY
Related
‘Everyone Is Super Suspicious’: Sylvester Stallone & Wife Jennifer Flavin’s Friends Question If Called Off Divorce Was Real
Sylvester Stallone and his wife Jennifer Flavin are being accused of faking a divorce battle to boost interest in the family’s upcoming reality show, RadarOnline.com has learned. “Everyone is super suspicious,” spilled a source about the rocky time the Rambo star, 76, recently had with 54-year-old Flavin, which allegedly had them both hurtling towards divorce until their children glued the marriage back together. “Those two have been happily married for decades and then they film a reality show and snap — they’re getting divorced. Something is off there! We all thing it was a PR stunt,” the source added. “What...
Who Is Barbara Walters’ Daughter Jacqueline Guber? 5 Things to Know About the Late Broadcaster’s Only Child
More than 50 years before her death, TV journalist Barbara Walters and then-husband Lee Guber adopted their daughter, Jacqueline, after dealing with fertility struggles. “I had had three miscarriages and my husband and I decided that we would adopt a child,” the View creator — who died on Friday, December 30, at the age of 93 — said […]
‘Tulsa King’s Sylvester Stallone Facing Major Backlash From Fans Over Recent Event
Sylvester Stallone is in some major hot water with his fans. According to reports from TMZ, some of his fans were left empty-handed after the “Tulsa King” actor was involved with a company that reportedly sold more photo-op packages than could realistically be accommodated. Now, those fans will receive refunds.
Barbara Walters' Net Worth Was Massive: How Much She Made From 'The View' and Broadcasting Career
Barbara Walters' net worth was hard-earned: She broke glass ceilings for women in broadcast journalism throughout her illustrious and long career, and it paid off in spades. From the first woman to break $1 million in broadcasting to becoming the highest-paid broadcaster ever of any gender at the time, Walters' ambition and self-awareness of her value made her a ton of money through the years. Here's how much she made for TODAY, ABC News, The View and more before her death on Dec. 30, 2022.
Barbara Walters’ daughter sold her Florida getaway after dementia diagnosis
The Florida retreat that Barbara Walters purchased in 2014 — the same year she announced her retirement — was put on the market shortly after her dementia diagnosis took a turn for the worst. Walters, a broadcast media legend who passed away at age 93 just before the...
Melanie Griffith, 65, Rocks Jeans As She Walks Her Dog In New Photos
Melanie Griffith dressed for the chilly elements of Southern California in December on Monday (Dec. 19). The 65-year-old star of Doby Double, Working Girl, and The Disaster Artist ran some errands while rocking a pair of faded jeans and a cream leather jacket in West Hollywood. However, she wasn’t out and about by herself. Joining her for this trip was her small pup, who got some exercise after Melanie picked up lunch from Petrossian Restaurant & Boutique.
Al Roker Was Back On The Today Show And Explained Why He Won't Be Back For Awhile
Al Roker returned to The Today Show and discussed his recent health challenges.
How the Black Wife of Johnny Cash Survived Racism and Infidelity
Vivian Liberto with Johnny CashPhoto byCourtesy "My Darling Vivian" Press kit. The country singer and songwriter Johnny Cash’s first wife was Vivian Liberto Cash. After 13 years of marriage, Vivian caused a stir when she told everyone the real reason for her divorce and where she came from.
Ivanka Trump’s most-liked photo of 2022 was none other than her ‘Grace Kelly’ look: See Pics
Ivanka Trump had some incredible fashion moments this year, however her fan-favorite look was definitely her ‘Grace Kelly’ moment at the wedding of her sister Tiffany Trump. The former first daughter decided to wear light blue for the special occasion, which is known to be one of her...
thedigitalfix.com
Dolph Lundgren put Sylvester Stallone in the ICU while making Rocky 4
Sylvester Stallone is no stranger to taking a few on-screen punches. However, it turns out that one flick almost put him out of commission for good. In a retrospective for the classic action movie Rocky 4, Stallone told The Hollywood Reporter how his co-star, Dolph Lundgren hit him so hard that he ended up in intensive care.
NBC Scrambles To Find Fill-In 'Today' Show Hosts As Feuding Savannah Guthrie & Hoda Kotb Leave Fans Hanging With Days-Long Absences
The Today show is in turmoil behind the scenes as producers scramble to find fill-in hosts for fake friends Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb in the wake of their days-long absences, RadarOnline.com has learned. Fans were left baffled when neither Savannah nor Hoda appeared on their screen, instead seeing Craig Melvin and Sheinelle Jones in their place earlier this week. On Thursday, Craig and Sheinelle were joined by Today Weekend host Peter Alexander.Peter, who also serves as NBC's co-chief White House Correspondent, mysteriously showed his face for only 30 minutes before leaving the fill-in leads at the anchor chairs.Craig and...
What Happened to Connie Chung? See the Trailblazing Journalist Now
As the first woman to anchor a network evening news program and co-host at Today, Barbara Walters shattered the glass ceiling for female journalists. One of those women is Connie Chung. Chung, a first generation American, the tenth of 10 children, broke barriers of her own. She became the first...
‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Bares It All In Steamy Bedroom Photo
The New Year has begun and with it falling on a weekend, people everywhere are sharing stories and photos from their long holiday break. American Pickers personality Danielle Colby did just this with a bit of a sultry twist, sharing a sensual bedroom photo that leaves little to the imagination – plus a pun.
Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Joseph Baena Wears Nothing But Open Bathrobe In New Photo
Joseph Baena gave his fans a little holiday treat ahead of Christmas as he shared an eye-popping snap to his social media. The 25-year-old son of Arnold Schwarzenegger took to his Instagram on Friday, Dec. 16 to post a black and white photo of himself nearly naked while posing in an open bathrobe (below). To mark the festive season, he referenced a classic Christmas tune by captioning the pics, “baby, its cold outside.”
What Was ‘Bonanza’ Actor Dan Blocker’s Net Worth at His Time of Death?
Dan Blocker, who played Hoss on 'Bonanza,' had an impressive net worth when he died tragically young, shocking his fans and co-stars.
Famed Rock Star Dies Just Days After Announcing Diagnosis
Just days after several publications, including our own, reported that drummer and Modest Mouse founding member Jeremiah Green had been suffering from cancer, Green has died of the disease. He was 45.
Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick Pose with All 3 Kids at Broadway's Some Like It Hot
The family of five was dressed to the nines to celebrate the opening of Broadway's Some Like It Hot It was a rare family night out for Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick on Sunday. The couple and their three kids — 13-year-old twin daughters, Tabitha Hodge and Marion Loretta Elwell, and 19-year-old son, James Wilkie — stepped out in New York City for the premiere of the new Broadway musical Some Like It Hot. Photographers snapped the smiling family as they posed at the Shubert Theatre. For the night out, the family...
Popculture
'Today': Al Roker's Replacement Revealed
Somara Theodore, a meteorologist at WRC-TV in Washington, D.C., filled in for Al Roker on The Today Show Tuesday morning. Theodore is the meteorologist for NBC's Weekend Today and has stopped by CNBC and MSNBC for weather forecasts. Theodore also worked in Georgia and won an Emmy during her time in Ohio.
Elvis’ Cousin Tells All About What Went On In Elvis Presley’s Bedroom
After becoming a household name in the ’50s, Elvis Presley decided to buy a property for his family and friends in Memphis, Tennessee. The house on the Graceland estate is a 17,552 square-foot Colonial revival stone-laid mansion fitted with tall white columns, and it has 23 rooms, including eight bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and five staircases.
‘Wheel of Fortune’s Vanna White Speaks Out About the Show Coming to an End
Mercy, don’t get Vanna Whtie of Wheel of Fortune to spend time thinking about how the show is coming to an end soon. She really doesn’t even like talking about it, either. White has been around since 1982, the same time that game show creator Merv Griffin also hired Pat Sajak to come on board. Just saying “Pat & Vanna” is something that rolls off people’s lips and mouths after all these years.
Outsider.com
628K+
Followers
70K+
Post
254M+
Views
ABOUT
Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.https://outsider.com/
Comments / 3