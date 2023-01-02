ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

‘Everyone Is Super Suspicious’: Sylvester Stallone & Wife Jennifer Flavin’s Friends Question If Called Off Divorce Was Real

Sylvester Stallone and his wife Jennifer Flavin are being accused of faking a divorce battle to boost interest in the family’s upcoming reality show, RadarOnline.com has learned. “Everyone is super suspicious,” spilled a source about the rocky time the Rambo star, 76, recently had with 54-year-old Flavin, which allegedly had them both hurtling towards divorce until their children glued the marriage back together. “Those two have been happily married for decades and then they film a reality show and snap — they’re getting divorced. Something is off there! We all thing it was a PR stunt,” the source added. “What...
Barbara Walters' Net Worth Was Massive: How Much She Made From 'The View' and Broadcasting Career

Barbara Walters' net worth was hard-earned: She broke glass ceilings for women in broadcast journalism throughout her illustrious and long career, and it paid off in spades. From the first woman to break $1 million in broadcasting to becoming the highest-paid broadcaster ever of any gender at the time, Walters' ambition and self-awareness of her value made her a ton of money through the years. Here's how much she made for TODAY, ABC News, The View and more before her death on Dec. 30, 2022.
Melanie Griffith, 65, Rocks Jeans As She Walks Her Dog In New Photos

Melanie Griffith dressed for the chilly elements of Southern California in December on Monday (Dec. 19). The 65-year-old star of Doby Double, Working Girl, and The Disaster Artist ran some errands while rocking a pair of faded jeans and a cream leather jacket in West Hollywood. However, she wasn’t out and about by herself. Joining her for this trip was her small pup, who got some exercise after Melanie picked up lunch from Petrossian Restaurant & Boutique.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
How the Black Wife of Johnny Cash Survived Racism and Infidelity

Vivian Liberto with Johnny CashPhoto byCourtesy "My Darling Vivian" Press kit. The country singer and songwriter Johnny Cash’s first wife was Vivian Liberto Cash. After 13 years of marriage, Vivian caused a stir when she told everyone the real reason for her divorce and where she came from.
Dolph Lundgren put Sylvester Stallone in the ICU while making Rocky 4

Sylvester Stallone is no stranger to taking a few on-screen punches. However, it turns out that one flick almost put him out of commission for good. In a retrospective for the classic action movie Rocky 4, Stallone told The Hollywood Reporter how his co-star, Dolph Lundgren hit him so hard that he ended up in intensive care.
NBC Scrambles To Find Fill-In 'Today' Show Hosts As Feuding Savannah Guthrie & Hoda Kotb Leave Fans Hanging With Days-Long Absences

The Today show is in turmoil behind the scenes as producers scramble to find fill-in hosts for fake friends Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb in the wake of their days-long absences, RadarOnline.com has learned. Fans were left baffled when neither Savannah nor Hoda appeared on their screen, instead seeing Craig Melvin and Sheinelle Jones in their place earlier this week. On Thursday, Craig and Sheinelle were joined by Today Weekend host Peter Alexander.Peter, who also serves as NBC's co-chief White House Correspondent, mysteriously showed his face for only 30 minutes before leaving the fill-in leads at the anchor chairs.Craig and...
Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Joseph Baena Wears Nothing But Open Bathrobe In New Photo

Joseph Baena gave his fans a little holiday treat ahead of Christmas as he shared an eye-popping snap to his social media. The 25-year-old son of Arnold Schwarzenegger took to his Instagram on Friday, Dec. 16 to post a black and white photo of himself nearly naked while posing in an open bathrobe (below). To mark the festive season, he referenced a classic Christmas tune by captioning the pics, “baby, its cold outside.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick Pose with All 3 Kids at Broadway's Some Like It Hot

The family of five was dressed to the nines to celebrate the opening of Broadway's Some Like It Hot It was a rare family night out for Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick on Sunday. The couple and their three kids — 13-year-old twin daughters, Tabitha Hodge and Marion Loretta Elwell, and 19-year-old son, James Wilkie — stepped out in New York City for the premiere of the new Broadway musical Some Like It Hot. Photographers snapped the smiling family as they posed at the Shubert Theatre. For the night out, the family...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
'Today': Al Roker's Replacement Revealed

Somara Theodore, a meteorologist at WRC-TV in Washington, D.C., filled in for Al Roker on The Today Show Tuesday morning. Theodore is the meteorologist for NBC's Weekend Today and has stopped by CNBC and MSNBC for weather forecasts. Theodore also worked in Georgia and won an Emmy during her time in Ohio.
WASHINGTON, DC
‘Wheel of Fortune’s Vanna White Speaks Out About the Show Coming to an End

Mercy, don’t get Vanna Whtie of Wheel of Fortune to spend time thinking about how the show is coming to an end soon. She really doesn’t even like talking about it, either. White has been around since 1982, the same time that game show creator Merv Griffin also hired Pat Sajak to come on board. Just saying “Pat & Vanna” is something that rolls off people’s lips and mouths after all these years.
