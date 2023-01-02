Read full article on original website
Bizarre New ‘Elevated Dive Bar’ to Open in Portland, Maine
The name may confuse you. Not many places want the declaration "Room for Improvement", but that is in fact the name of the new bar coming to Wharf Street in Portland, Maine. This place is feeling...bizarre. And if you know me, you know I mean that with all of the positivity and support in the world.
Mr. Tuna Excited to Open Their Own Place in Portland’s Old Port
Mr. Tuna is opening their very own place. I'm very familiar with Mr. Tuna's food truck. When they were up on the Eastern Prom, I would stop by and get a spicy crunchy shrimp handroll. Delicious. The food truck started in 2017, and then they opened up a place at Monument Square’s Public Market House. They've been there for more than five years, but that's changing next summer.
If You Have a Dog, You’ll Totally Get the Latest Sign at Binga’s in Windham, ME
Here's a fun fact. According to News Center Maine in 2017, Maine was named the number one pet-friendly state in the country. The Safeway security company gave Maine the top honor for its 76 dog-friendly beaches and nearly 1,000 pet-friendly hotels. Pet hotels? That's a new one to me. People...
This Drive-Thru Worker at This Dunkin’ Location in Maine, Deserves an Award
Don't get me wrong. As much as I appreciate a good dramatic show (especially one that I'm not a part of), I've never really understood what makes someone verbally rip someone apart that's doing them a service. Case in point, the Dunkin' drive-thru on Pleasant Street in Brunswick, Maine, the...
Eat Food From Around the World at New Dover, New Hampshire, Restaurant
Many of us have the desire to travel, but let's face it, it's expensive! The plane tickets, lodging, meals, it all adds up, not to mention all of the time you have to take off work. Many of us do not have the luxury of paid time off. As an...
Mainers Come Together to Save Fox’s Life After Months With Crab Vent Around Its Neck
It took 8 months and a lot of dedicated pros, to finally rescue a red fox on Long Island, Maine that had its head stuck in a crab vent. Maine Wildlife Transport, Wilderness Miracles, Saco River Wildlife Center and the Long Island Community banded together to try to rescue the female red fox that was spotted with the crab vent tightly around its neck back in the spring. They made multiple trips to the island trying to find the fox which is not an easy task when they need to cover an island that is 33.5 square miles in size.
Cheese Louise Opens New Location in Portsmouth, New Hampshire
Not only does it taste delicious and go with countless dishes, but according to some studies, it supposedly activates the same parts of the brain as hard drugs do. Regardless of how factual that is, it may as well be true for this writer. Now, a restaurant devoted to all...
WGME
Additional Maine masses being held for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI
The Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland says additional masses honoring the life and memory of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI have been announced for Lewiston, Caribou, Rumford, and Gray this week. Bishop Robert Deeley will preside at a mass for Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI on Wednesday, January 4, at 12:15 p.m....
5 Reasons Why I’m in Love With This Stretch of Route One in Kittery, Maine
Kittery is more than just outlet shopping. I found myself with hours to kill in York, Maine recently. So I headed down Route One looking for a Dunkin. *Spoiler Alert* - Found one. But I also found stores that I had no idea existed and I was super excited about it!
WGME
Mother of three says she lost everything in Sanford fire
SANFORD (WGME) - A mother of three says they lost everything right after Christmas when her Sanford apartment was destroyed in a fire earlier this week. A total of seven people lived in Ashley Tritt's apartment unit on Elm Street, including her three kids. Late Tuesday night the building caught...
70-Year-Old Central Maine Woman Teaches Belly Dancing After Beating Cancer
Karen Ferroni is a Maine woman that has not only conquered cancer, but is now spreading body positivity and movement through the art of belly dancing. According to Central Maine, Karen is a retired Doctor and former Chief Medical Officer of a hospital in Mass, and if that's not enough, she is now a teacher of a very artistic and unique form of dancing.
ALERT: Don’t Fall for the Maine Facebook Puppy Sale Scam
It seems like every single week we have to report another scam in the state of Maine. People just can't leave well enough alone and not try to take money from innocent, unsuspecting people. Sometimes it involves people impersonating police officers, other times they're phone scams faking public utility calls...
WMUR.com
Late-December storm reveals remnants of 1905 shipwreck in Rye
RYE, N.H. — A ferocious coastal storm in late December revealed a piece of history at an area known as Pirate’s Cove in Rye. A u local New Hampshire user snapped a photo of some remnants of the Lizzie Carr, a ship that was carrying a load of lumber to New York when it broke apart in 1905 during a winter storm, killing one crew member.
WGME
Maine high school skiing season off to rough start
PORTLAND (WGME) – The Maine high school skiing season is off to a tough start thanks to a lack of snow. Many of the mountains and trails could really use a fresh coating of snow. Deering High School Athletic Director Mike Daly, who also coordinates Nordic skiing for the...
WGME
'Concerned, but hopeful': Maine business hoping for snow
Pineland Farms in New Gloucester is hoping all the brown and green grass will soon be covered with snow. While they would love to see snow on the ground, it's not the latest in the season that they have seen their trails bare. Concerned, but hopeful. That's what Matt Sebasteanski...
WGME
Maine hotel named in Vogue's list of 'The 26 Most-Anticipated New Hotels of 2023'
A new hotel set to open in Portland’s West End this summer was named in Vogue magazine's list of "The 26 Most-Anticipated New Hotels of 2023." Uncommon Hospitality says the Longfellow Hotel will be the first independent, full-service hotel to open in the city in two decades. The five-story...
mainebiz.biz
Law firm roundup: Personnel moves from around the region
We're early in 2023, but Maine law firms have been active when it comes to personnel moves, ranging from adding new partners to a new managing partner. Preti Flaherty announced that attorneys Kristy Abraham and Mariana Baron had been promoted to partners. Abraham joined Preti Flaherty's business law group in...
Fire Forces Temporary Closure Of Augusta, Maine Restaurant
It appears that a small fire broke out at Augusta's Texas Roadhouse restaurant. According to the KJ, firefighters were called to the restaurant for a small kitchen grease fire at about 12:40 on Tuesday afternoon. Fortunately, only staff were in the restaurant. On most mid-week days, the restaurant does not open to customers until 3 PM.
WMTW
A light snowfall expected in Maine on Friday
MAINE — Another round of light snow is expected across southern and coastal Maine on Friday. Although it won't be a big storm, it should be enough to coat the ground in many towns. Most of the snow accumulations will be south of Route 2 with the highest amount...
wabi.tv
Possible sightings of missing Bangor man in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The family of a man who went missing in Bangor in June says there have been multiple potential sightings in the Augusta area this past week. The family of 38-year-old Graham Lacher says people reported seeing a man who resembles Lacher in three different places - walking on the interstate near the Augusta Civic Center, on the Route 3 rotary, and an unknown location.
