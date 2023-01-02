ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eureka, KS

kggfradio.com

Defective Tail Lamp Results In Arrest

A Coffeyville woman is arrested in Caney during a traffic stop for a defective tail lamp. Late last week Vanessa Reed of Coffeyville was cited for a defective tail lamp and after an investigation, officers with the Caney Police Department arrested Reed for alleged possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.
COFFEYVILLE, KS
WIBW

Topeka man jailed after alleged New Year’s Day hotel robbery, kidnapping

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after an alleged New Year’s Day robbery at a local hotel in which he forced a staff member into a room. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that just after 8 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1, officials were called to ClubHouse Inn and Suites at 924 SW Henderson Rd. with reports of a possible burglary.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Manhattan officials search for suspect who stole pickup off car lot

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan officials are searching for the suspect who stole a pickup truck off a local car lot. The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4, officials were called to Robbins Motor Company at 3100 Anderson Ave. with reports of theft.
MANHATTAN, KS
kggfradio.com

Independence PD Cites Woman Twice For Indecent Exposure

Law Enforcement officers with the Independence Police Department responded to 1100 West Laurel Street for a report of a naked female. The alleged incident took place at about midnight on December 28th. About 5 minutes after the first report officers received a 2nd report of lewd behavior in the 1300 block of N. Pennsylvania Ave. A third report came in for a suspicious person in the 300 block of N. 19th Street and after an investigation 27-year-old Angie Reyes was cited for indecent exposure. Reyes was also cited for indecent exposure at the 1100 W. Laurel St. incident as well as cited for criminal trespass resulting from a report in the 100 block of W. Locust St.
INDEPENDENCE, KS
WIBW

One arrested after fight ensues at North Topeka bank

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Multiple Topeka Police Department units surrounded Kaw Valley Bank following an altercation that spilled inside. The Topeka Police Department tells us that just before noon on Wednesday, Jan. 4, two men were outside the Kaw Valley Bank at 1944 NW Topeka Blvd. when an altercation was started with a customer headed inside.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Police chase leads to arrest

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Sheriff Brian Hill says a 21 year old named Jacobe Quiring-Grier of Topeka is in custody and facing multiple charges including felony interference with law enforcement after a pursit late on Jan.1. Shortly before 11:30 p.m. The Shawnee county emergency communications center received information that a...
TOPEKA, KS
KAKE TV

Last of 4 suspects sentenced in deadly shooting at Wichita motel

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A 60-year-old man has been sentenced to more than four years in prison for the fatal shooting of a 55-year-old man outside a Wichita motel in 2019. Cassell Peterson pleaded guilty in October to involuntary manslaughter. The Sedgwick County district attorney's office said District Judge David Dahl sentenced him Wednesday to 51 months.
WICHITA, KS
KSNT News

Stolen vehicle chase ends with Topeka man in custody, deputies say

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man is in custody and facing numerous charges after allegedly leading deputies on a pursuit through North Topeka and Shawnee County. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said that Jacobe C. J. Quiring-Grier, 21, of Topeka is currently in custody at the Shawnee County Department of Corrections. He is facing charges which […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Topekan taken into custody over assault, shooting

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local resident was transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections as a result of a recent investigation into a West Topeka gunshot disturbance on Sunday. Shortly after 2 p.m. on New Years Day, officers from the Topeka Police Department were sent to the 5300 Blk. of SW 10 Ave. in […]
TOPEKA, KS
St. Joseph Post

Kansas woman jailed for alleged aggravated robbery

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect in connection with a robbery. Just after t 11:30 a.m December 29, police responded to an aggravated robbery at 8th and Topeka, according Police Lt. Donna Eubanks. The victim provided officers with information that lead them to the 1100 Block...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

One Topeka man behind bars for arson in shed fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka fire Department has released information behind two New Year’s Day fires that were both classified as incendiary. One person was booked for arson following a TFD investigation for one of the incendiary fires. MONROE ST. = INCENDIARY, ONE PERSON ARRESTED. One Topeka man...
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

LYON COUNTY DISTRICT COURT: Sentencing ahead in drug distribution case, while November chase moves to preliminary hearing

Sentencing is planned Tuesday in a Lyon County drug distribution case from this past summer. Nikki Rae Garrison will have sentencing at 1:30 pm before Judge Lee Fowler. Garrison was initially charged with distributing anywhere from 3.5 to 100 grams of methamphetamine during an alleged incident in early August, as well as paraphernalia possession and use. She accepted a plea to distributing up to 3.5 grams of meth during a hearing in mid-November, with the other counts dropped.
LYON COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Lawrence woman taken to hospital after Wichita collision

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence woman was taken to a hospital in Wichita after she was rear-ended as she attempted to avoid a tree in the road. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 7:25 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5, emergency crews were called to the area of eastbound Kansas Highway 96 and Webb Rd. in Wichita with reports of an injury crash.
WICHITA, KS

