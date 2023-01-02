Read full article on original website
Related
kggfradio.com
Defective Tail Lamp Results In Arrest
A Coffeyville woman is arrested in Caney during a traffic stop for a defective tail lamp. Late last week Vanessa Reed of Coffeyville was cited for a defective tail lamp and after an investigation, officers with the Caney Police Department arrested Reed for alleged possession of controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.
WIBW
Topeka man jailed after alleged New Year’s Day hotel robbery, kidnapping
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after an alleged New Year’s Day robbery at a local hotel in which he forced a staff member into a room. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that just after 8 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1, officials were called to ClubHouse Inn and Suites at 924 SW Henderson Rd. with reports of a possible burglary.
WIBW
Manhattan officials search for suspect who stole pickup off car lot
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Manhattan officials are searching for the suspect who stole a pickup truck off a local car lot. The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4, officials were called to Robbins Motor Company at 3100 Anderson Ave. with reports of theft.
kggfradio.com
Independence PD Cites Woman Twice For Indecent Exposure
Law Enforcement officers with the Independence Police Department responded to 1100 West Laurel Street for a report of a naked female. The alleged incident took place at about midnight on December 28th. About 5 minutes after the first report officers received a 2nd report of lewd behavior in the 1300 block of N. Pennsylvania Ave. A third report came in for a suspicious person in the 300 block of N. 19th Street and after an investigation 27-year-old Angie Reyes was cited for indecent exposure. Reyes was also cited for indecent exposure at the 1100 W. Laurel St. incident as well as cited for criminal trespass resulting from a report in the 100 block of W. Locust St.
WIBW
One arrested after fight ensues at North Topeka bank
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Multiple Topeka Police Department units surrounded Kaw Valley Bank following an altercation that spilled inside. The Topeka Police Department tells us that just before noon on Wednesday, Jan. 4, two men were outside the Kaw Valley Bank at 1944 NW Topeka Blvd. when an altercation was started with a customer headed inside.
Butler County sheriff says ignore text about phone being seized
The Butler County Sheriff's Office says unless you have something you want to confess to detectives, you can ignore a text message that claims to be from the sheriff's office telling you that your device has been seized.
WIBW
Police chase leads to arrest
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Sheriff Brian Hill says a 21 year old named Jacobe Quiring-Grier of Topeka is in custody and facing multiple charges including felony interference with law enforcement after a pursit late on Jan.1. Shortly before 11:30 p.m. The Shawnee county emergency communications center received information that a...
Shooting in north Wichita leaves 2 men injured; police investigating, official says
One of the men walked into a hospital with a gunshot wound, police said.
KAKE TV
Last of 4 suspects sentenced in deadly shooting at Wichita motel
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A 60-year-old man has been sentenced to more than four years in prison for the fatal shooting of a 55-year-old man outside a Wichita motel in 2019. Cassell Peterson pleaded guilty in October to involuntary manslaughter. The Sedgwick County district attorney's office said District Judge David Dahl sentenced him Wednesday to 51 months.
Stolen vehicle chase ends with Topeka man in custody, deputies say
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man is in custody and facing numerous charges after allegedly leading deputies on a pursuit through North Topeka and Shawnee County. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said that Jacobe C. J. Quiring-Grier, 21, of Topeka is currently in custody at the Shawnee County Department of Corrections. He is facing charges which […]
3 children kidnapped near Wichita school, 1 arrest
Police say a man allegedly kidnapped three children in two separate incidents near Clark Elementary School in the past 24 hours.
WIBW
Highway 75 closed for four-and-a-half hours after trailer catches fire near Lyndon
LYNDON, Kan. (WIBW) - Highway 75 was closed for nearly five hours after a tractor-trailer hauling hay caught fire north of Lyndon. The Osage County Sheriff’s Office says that around 11:15 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5, officials closed Highway 75 between 205th and 197th St. after a trailer hauling hay bales caught on fire.
Topekan taken into custody over assault, shooting
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local resident was transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections as a result of a recent investigation into a West Topeka gunshot disturbance on Sunday. Shortly after 2 p.m. on New Years Day, officers from the Topeka Police Department were sent to the 5300 Blk. of SW 10 Ave. in […]
Kansas woman jailed for alleged aggravated robbery
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect in connection with a robbery. Just after t 11:30 a.m December 29, police responded to an aggravated robbery at 8th and Topeka, according Police Lt. Donna Eubanks. The victim provided officers with information that lead them to the 1100 Block...
WIBW
2,500+ fentanyl pills seized by Shawnee Co. Drug Task Force in 2022
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - In 2022, the Shawnee Co. Drug Enforcement Task Force seized more than 2,500 fentanyl pills, more than 486 pounds of marijuana and more than 7 pounds of meth. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says on Friday, Dec. 30, that the 2022 statistics from the Shawnee Co....
WIBW
Topeka police officials release report that states overall crime was down in 2022 in capital city
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Though homicides were up slightly in 2022 over 2021 in the capital city, officials from the Topeka Police Department late Wednesday afternoon announced there was a drop in overall crime, including a four-year low in shootings. In the year-end crime data report released Wednesday, police officials...
WIBW
One Topeka man behind bars for arson in shed fire
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka fire Department has released information behind two New Year’s Day fires that were both classified as incendiary. One person was booked for arson following a TFD investigation for one of the incendiary fires. MONROE ST. = INCENDIARY, ONE PERSON ARRESTED. One Topeka man...
WIBW
Officials release photos of mother believed to have taken JC children
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Missing and Unsolved and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation have updated a recent missing flier for three children and their mother to include photographs of the mother. The three children, Genevieve, 3, Camden, 4, and Rosie Peterson, 6, were all reported missing on Dec....
KVOE
LYON COUNTY DISTRICT COURT: Sentencing ahead in drug distribution case, while November chase moves to preliminary hearing
Sentencing is planned Tuesday in a Lyon County drug distribution case from this past summer. Nikki Rae Garrison will have sentencing at 1:30 pm before Judge Lee Fowler. Garrison was initially charged with distributing anywhere from 3.5 to 100 grams of methamphetamine during an alleged incident in early August, as well as paraphernalia possession and use. She accepted a plea to distributing up to 3.5 grams of meth during a hearing in mid-November, with the other counts dropped.
WIBW
Lawrence woman taken to hospital after Wichita collision
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence woman was taken to a hospital in Wichita after she was rear-ended as she attempted to avoid a tree in the road. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 7:25 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5, emergency crews were called to the area of eastbound Kansas Highway 96 and Webb Rd. in Wichita with reports of an injury crash.
Comments / 0