The 10 Greatest American V8 Engines Ever Made
The V8 engine changed the course of American auto manufacturing. These are the best examples of the engine, from makes like Ford and Chevy.
These are the best 11 vintage vehicles to buy right now
The Hagerty Bull Market list for 2023 of appealing collector vehicles includes a motorcycle, a muscle car and plenty of sports cars.
2023 Ford GT Mk IV Gives Supercar An Extreme Performance Makeover
It's safe to say that the Ford GT is one of the greatest cars to ever wear the legendary oval. For several decades, Ford engineers poured their hearts and souls into making the Ford GT better. There's even an entire movie starring Matt Damon and Christian Bale about the inception of the very first Ford GT and its historic victory over Ferrari. In essence, the GT is a big deal.
Top Speed
Could This Design Sketch Preview A New Cadillac Roadster?
In 2011, Cadillac presented the beautiful Ciel study at the Concours d'Elegance in Pebble Beach. Unfortunately, the convertible with four doors and hybrid drive did not make it into series production. But even otherwise, there has been neither a coupe nor a convertible in Cadillac's lineup for several years. It's time for a change. With a new design sketch, GM Design is now giving a first glimpse of what a future convertible from General Motors' luxury brand could look like.
denver7.com
These 10 cars have the longest lifespan—and 6 are from the same maker
Both new and used car prices have increased significantly over the past two years due to an ongoing chip shortage and higher raw material costs. For example, in September 2022, average prices for used vehicles were up 42.5% compared to February 2020. Since cars typically depreciate in value, choosing wisely...
What was the Car in National Lampoon’s Family Vacation?
What car was in National Lampoon's Family Vacation? The Wagon Queen Family Truckster, and it was based on a real car. The post What was the Car in National Lampoon’s Family Vacation? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Autoweek.com
This Lady Has Had 3 Toyotas That Each Went over 300,000 Miles
A couple weeks ago we told you about a study that ranked cars by their likelihood to clear 250,000 miles on the odometer. Of those, Toyotas made up six of the Top 10 and 10 of the Top 20. Well, a lady in Atlanta wrote to say she has had three Toyotas so far that have all gone over 300,000 miles, and that her current car, a Toyota Avalon, is only a few miles shy of the half-million-mile mark. Can you beat that?
Carscoops
Should Chevy’s Next-Gen Pickups Look Like This GM Design Sketch?
Many of the latest pickup trucks found in the General Motors family make a seriously bold impression, none more so than the latest Silverado, Silverado EV, and Silverado HD models. With these new Silverado models, Chevrolet has managed to design trucks that retain that traditional pickup shape but has given...
MotorTrend Magazine
The Hemi LS Engine: Yes, It’s Real, and It Kicks Ass!
That's the outrage we'd expect from the Mopar faithful or perhaps even the Ford hemi guys. After all, their righteous indignation is aimed directly at a set of hemi heads sitting astride an LS short-block. Allow that to stew in its own juices for a moment or two. Then ignore...
Carscoops
Chevy Unleashes Its 1,004 HP COPO Camaro, A $135,900 Drag Racing Weapon
Chevrolet has just dropped a 1,004 hp (748 kW) bomb called the COPO Camaro and it’s built to dominate drag strips across the nation. Armed to the teeth with real racing technology, it’s the most powerful and most expensive Camaro ever produced. The only catch is that it’s not street-legal.
MotorAuthority
Sony-Honda EV brand called Afeela, launches with sedan
Sony and Honda's joint venture tasked with bringing to market advanced, software-led electric vehicles used the backdrop of this week's 2023 CES in Las Vegas to launch the new automotive brand Afeela. A prototype for Afeela's first model, a svelte electric sedan with a digital dash and cameras for side...
The New 2024 Mustang GT Is the Most Powerful GT Ever￼
The new S650 Ford Mustang brings higher horsepower to the 2024 model. Every trim gets a power bump, including the V8-powered GT. The post The New 2024 Mustang GT Is the Most Powerful GT Ever￼ appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
5 Most Reliable Used Mercedes-Benz Models
When shopping for your next car reliability matters. Here are the 5 most reliable used Mercedes-Benz models. The post 5 Most Reliable Used Mercedes-Benz Models appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2024 Ram 1500 EV Revolution Concept Is The Smartest Electric Truck Ever Made
Ram 1500 Revolution BEV Concept previews production electric pickup truck for 2024. Previews new Ram family face with "tuning fork" headlight design. Powered midgate and frunk pass-through enable 18 feet of storage. Third-row jump seats and fully configurable interior. Twin-motor powertrain and 800-volt architecture that replenishes 100 miles range in...
2 Toyota SUVs That Are Better As Hybrids
Toyota makes some of the best SUV options on the market. Here's why some of its hybrid SUVs are even better. The post 2 Toyota SUVs That Are Better As Hybrids appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
Ford Sells An F-Series Truck For Every Minute Of 2022
Last year, the Ford F-Series celebrated a big anniversary. For the 40th year in a row, the Blue Oval's successful full-size pickup was the best-selling vehicle in the United States. To boot, Ford built its 40th million F Series in 2022. And after four decades, the spot at the top isn't being left to any other truck-makers in the fray. The F-Series has retained its title of best-selling vehicle in the U.S. for 2022, extending its streak to 41 years. And that's where it's likely to stay for the foreseeable future.
Top Speed
The Dodge Hemi Super Bee Was The Challenger Hellcat Of Its Day
She might remind Gen X car enthusiasts a little of a certain orange Dodge Charger featured on the Dukes of Hazzard, but this 1971 Dodge HEMI Super Bee packs way more power under its hood when compared to the General driven by Bo and Luke Duke. Before the Charger and Challenger Hellcat variants of today, the HEMI Super Bee was the ultimate Mopar performance machine with a limited production running in the late 1960s and early 70s. One of these rare bees is set to hit the auction block at Mecum's 2023 Kissimmee event.
Top Speed
Can The Rivian R1S Challenge The Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT And Aston Martin DBX707 In A Battle Of Super SUVs?
One of the most difficult tasks of the moment is to find the best, most powerful vehicle on the market. In the end, it is just a matter of personal taste, and one vehicle could be the best for someone, and the worst for someone else. So, is there really a proper way to determine what car is the best? Well, of course it is: you just put it on the drag strip next to its competitors, like the guys over at Hagerty did with the latest Rivian R1S. They wanted to see how well it will do in front of its German and British competitors, namely the Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT And Aston Martin DBX707.
This Fleetwood Discovery LXE Motorhome Is The RV To End All RVs
Motorhomes get a bad rep: they're often seen as an old person's thing or a last resort shelter during the apocalypse, but Fleetwood's new Discovery LXE motorhome will surely change your perception of what a house on wheels can be. This magnificent palace on wheels takes the standard features found on the company's amazing Discovery motorhome and turns things up to 11 for the ultimate luxury experience. We've seen some seriously kitted motorhomes before, but this looks like the perfect all-rounder and companion for your next trip to the Pikes Peak Hill Climb, Le Mans 24 Hour, or any other festive motor sporting event.
CarBuzz.com
