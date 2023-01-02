Read full article on original website
Gat3sill
3d ago
OMG!!!!! .... Imagine people 🙄 have their kids in cars on the road and some guy like that is on the road that drunk !!!!!! .. don't care he need to be locked up no community service work 😒
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens new location in New YorkKristen WaltersTroy, NY
Remembering The Bottom Line, Where Bruce Springsteen ‘Owned the Stage’Frank MastropoloNew York City, NY
Support the new South End Grocery storeCarol DurantAlbany, NY
Outdoor ice skating returns to Colonie Park after a 20-year absence.Raj guleriaColonie, NY
Popular family-owned restaurant opening new location in New YorkKristen WaltersSchenectady, NY
Related
South Glens Falls man assaults cab driver, steals taxi
Upon hearing the fee for a trip to Saratoga, the suspect attacked the cab driver, forced her out of the vehicle, and drove away.
WNYT
Niskayuna woman charged in road rage incident on I-90
A woman is under arrest after an alleged road rage incident. Kiara Myrick, 24, from Niskayuna damaged a car window and caused injury to another driver in a road rage incident on I-90 near Exit 2 on Wednesday, said state police. Troopers said that the victim was treated on scene...
Amsterdam woman allegedly flees scene, hits cop car
An Amsterdam woman was arrested on Wednesday evening after allegedly fleeing the scene where police were investigating, striking a patrol car, and driving with a child in the car while intoxicated. Jessica Jordan, 32, faces several charges.
Victim injured in road rage incident in Albany
Police say the suspect caused injury to the victim and also damaged the victim's window.
WNYT
Amsterdam woman arrested after multi-county police chase with infant
An Amsterdam woman was arrested, after a multi-county police chase with a baby in the car. It happened while deputies were investigating a complaint in Clifton Park, say investigators. Jessica Jordan, 32, was eventually stopped in Troy. When officers approached, she put her car in reverse, and hit a patrol...
Police identify fatality in Wilton tree worker accident
The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office has identified the victim of a fatal work accident as Eric LaRue, 57, from the Town of Providence. LaRue fell to the ground from a tree on Mt. McGregor Road on December 28, 2022.
WNYT
Police: Driver smashed cars at Schenectady’s Rivers Casino
Schenectady police are looking for whoever smashed into several cars in the Rivers Casino parking garage last week. This happened around 11:30 last Friday evening, say police. Witnesses told them someone was driving erratically, and damaged at least five cars. The driver took then took off.
SCSO: Saratoga County drug ring busted, 4 arrested
Four people were arrested, and several narcotics were found during two police raids in Saratoga County last week.
2 charged with Attempted Murder after Colonie Center incident
Two Albany men are facing charges after an incident at Colonie Center in December.
WNYT
Pair arrested in Hudson home invasion
Two teenagers in Columbia County are accused of a home invasion. They broke down a door, and attacked a teenage girl in front of her mother, said police. It allegedly happened back in November at the Hudson Terrace Apartments on Front Street. The victim told police she was pulled from...
Perth man facing DWI, drug charges after stop
A Perth man was accused of driving drunk and possessing cocaine after a New Year's morning traffic stop, according to a press release from New York State Police.
Troy man faces attempted murder charge
A Troy man is in custody for allegedly firing a weapon at a vehicle in February 2022.
WNYT
Two men charged in Colonie Center fight, stabbing
Two men face several charges – including attempted murder – after a fight and stabbing at Colonie Center last week. Sincere Ocasio, 18, and Brian Strong, 18, were arrested separately in Albany on Wednesday morning. The knife allegedly used in the attack was found while searching the suspect’s...
Drugs and firearm seized during search warrant
Detectives seized a quantity of crack cocaine, a .357 caliber revolver, and equipment used to package and distribute narcotics.
Hudson police arrest juveniles after home invasion
Hudson police arrested two juveniles on December 20 and 21. The pair were reportedly involved in a home invasion at the Hudson Terrace Apartments.
1-Year-Old's Death At Glenville Home Under Investigation (Developing)
Police are investigating the death of an infant child in the region. The 1-year-old’s death occurred in Schenectady County at a home in Glenville, located on Sacandaga Road, Glenville Police Chief Stephen Janik confirmed to Daily Voice. Janik said the investigation remained “fluid” Thursday afternoon, Jan. 5, and more...
Schenectady man arrested after stolen purse investigation
A Schenectady man was arrested on December 28, 2022, following a stolen purse investigation. Sylvester Flora, 26, faces several charges.
Adams police arrest driver during traffic stop for possession of drugs
One person was arrested in Adams Wednesday morning following a traffic stop where officers found drugs in the vehicle.
WRGB
Police Complaint Against Cohoes Councilman Obtained
COHOES, NY (WRGB) - According to the police report against Cohoes Councilman Donald Russell, Russell subjected an employee at a restaurant he owned to harm from late August until October of 2022. Russell is facing one forcible touching charge. Another alleged victim, who shared his story with CBS 6, claims...
WRGB
Albany man arrested, accused of beating another man, taking cash and bank cards
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — A 22-year-old Albany man has been arrested, accused of beating another man then stealing cash and bank cards. Albany Police say back on Monday, January 2nd, at around 3:30 PM the victim walked into the Albany South Station to report that he was robbed in the area of Morton Avenue and South Pearl Street.
Comments / 5