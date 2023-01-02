Read full article on original website
Willie Nelson and Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready Perform “Just Breathe” in Maui
Earlier this month, legendary country star Willie Nelson and Pearl Jam’s lead guitarist, Mike McCready, joined one another on stage for a performance of the hit Pearl Jam song “Just Breathe.”. The performance, which you can see via fan-shot video below, took place two days before Christmas on...
Watch Johnny Cash And Marty Stuart Perform Soundgarden’s “Rusty Cage” Back In 1997
Although Johnny Cash was known for his skill as an incredible performer, phenomenal songwriter, and being just an all-around badass, the man could also perfect some covers. Most notably, his cover of the song “Hurt,” originally recorded by Nine Inch Nails, which just might go down as the greatest cover of all time considering the circumstances of Cash’s life at that point, but that’s a whole ‘nother rabbit hole to go down.
Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton Perform Foot-StompingPowerhouse Performance of “I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll” (Watch)
Miley Cyrus’ televised New Year’s Eve Party hosted a night of stars, songs, and plenty of celebration. But most exciting of all, the second annual NBC holiday special—co-hosted by the pop star alongside her godmother and country icon Dolly Parton—saw a super duo born with the two show runners.
Every Rock + Metal Artist on Rolling Stone’s Updated List of 200 Best Singers
To kick off the new year, Rolling Stone issued an updated version of their ranking of the 200 Greatest Singers of All Time, which includes a fair amount of rock and metal artists amid mainstream pop darlings, soulful crooners, gritty folk musicians and more. This ranked list from the longstanding...
Linda McCartney Once Revealed She and Paul Were Afraid to Talk to Ringo Starr
Paul McCartney and his wife, Linda, cherished their friendship with Ringo Starr so much that they were afraid to have an important talk with him.
Miley Cyrus Asks To Be Taken Off Song She Recorded With Morrissey
Miley Cyrus has asked to be taken off of Morrissey‘s upcoming album called Bonfire Of Teenagers. She recorded backing vocals for one of the unreleased songs almost two years ago. This happened as Morrissey announced on social media that he would be leaving Capitol Records. There were several big...
Don Williams, Last Surviving Member of the Williams Brothers Quartet, Dies at 100
Don Williams, who partnered with Andy Williams and their brothers, Dick and Bob, in a singing foursome that performed on the radio, in the movies and with Bing Crosby and Kay Thompson, has died. He was 100. Williams died Friday of natural causes at his home in Branson, Missouri, his wife, Jeanne, told The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterFred White, Drummer of Earth, Wind & Fire, Dies at 67Rapper Gangsta Boo, Former Member of Three 6 Mafia, Dies at 43Jeremiah Green, Modest Mouse Drummer and Founding Member, Dies at 45 Born on Oct. 9, 1922, Don was the second oldest of the Wall...
Video Footage Of Johnny Cash Impersonating Elvis Back In 1959 Is An All-Timer
There may not have been two more electric performers in their hay day than Johnny Cash and Elvis Presley. Both artists had an unshakable charisma to them, although ol’ Elvis had a tendency to shake his hips much more than Cash did, and when Elvis first burst onto the music scene, he was arguably the most polarizing artist in the game because of it.
Lainey Wilson Covers Rick Derringer’s “Rock and Roll, Hoochie Koo,” Releases Fresh Take On Her Song “Middle Finger”
Lainey Wilson isn’t done just yet… With 2023 just days away, she dropped two new singles (which are only available on Spotify at the moment), the first being a super cool and funky cover of Rick Derringer’s “Rock and Roll, Hoochie Koo,” in addition to a refreshed version of her 2018 original song “Middle Finger.” “Rock and Roll, Hoochie Koo” was written by Rick Derringer, and first recorded in Johnny Winter in 1970 with his band Johnny Winter And, of which […] The post Lainey Wilson Covers Rick Derringer’s “Rock and Roll, Hoochie Koo,” Releases Fresh Take On Her Song “Middle Finger” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Weezer, Ghost, Kendrick Lamar and Arctic Monkeys: here are Avenged Sevenfold's favourite albums of 2022
All five members of Avenged Sevenfold revealed their top five albums from last year - and some of their picks may surprise you
Paul McCartney Jokingly Apologized When The Beatles Stopped a Star From Hitting No. 1
Paul McCartney discussed his feelings on one of The Beatles' albums that lasted hundreds of weeks on the charts in the United States and the United Kingdom.
Paul McCartney Had Several Recording Sessions With Led Zeppelin’s John Bonham
Paul McCartney and John Bonham may not have been in the same band, but the two still collaborated in several recording sessions
Morrissey Reveals Miley Cyrus 'Wants To Be Taken Off' His New Album
Morrissey broke the news in a statement called "Miley Is A Punk Rocker."
Music in 2023: Taylor Swift, Bruce Springsteen, Dolly Parton, Beyonce, Metallica among the many early highlights
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- If 2022 felt like a post-pandemic reset for music, as well as the rest of the world, 2023 is looking to be more of the same -- with an emphasis on that “more” part. There are already plenty of concerts and new album releases on...
These classic 1973 albums turn 50 in 2023
The first couple of years of a decade aren’t typically packed with era-defining music – perhaps because we’re all still making the transition from one period to another. But by the third year, the juices are flowing, the revolutions are gaining ground and classic albums are being released.
Tony Iommi Health Update: Black Sabbath's Guitarist Reveals Next Plan After Being Away From Music
Tony Iommi is getting stronger after taking some time off from the music industry. In the past months, Iommi has been focusing on different projects as he deals with health issues following his lymphoma diagnosis in 2012. He was in remission a few years later, but he still underwent a procedure to remove a non-cancerous lump in his throat.
What’s Been Covered More? John Lennon’s ‘Happy Xmas’ Vs. Paul McCartney’s ‘Wonderful Christmastime’
John Lennon and Paul McCartney were the brains behind some of The Beatles‘ biggest songs. Both friends were creative and talented songwriters, growing together while their music careers took off alongside. Even after The Beatles split, John and Paul continued to thrive in their singing careers, including making some of the all-time Christmas classics.
The Song Mick Fleetwood Wished Christine McVie Had Written for Fleetwood Mac
Mick Fleetwood wished Christine McVie had written a certain song for Fleetwood Mac.
Nashville New Year’s Eve Bash Announces Wynonna Judd, Kelsea Ballerini, and More Collaborations
Nashville has become a destination city for its New Year’s Eve Bash, and the upcoming one is stacking the line-up. On Thursday (Dec. 29), CBS unveiled an assortment of over 50 performances, with a few all-star team-ups too. The upcoming NYE event will unite a variety of artists such...
Jeremiah Green, Modest Mouse founding member and drummer, dies at 45
Jeremiah Green, one of the founding members of Modest Mouse and the band's drummer, died on Saturday of cancer, the band confirmed on social media. He was 45.Modest Mouse posted a loving tribute to their bandmate on Instagram, writing, "Today we lost our dear friend Jeremiah. He laid down to rest and simply faded out.""Please appreciate all the love you give, get, have given, and will get. Above all, Jeremiah was about love," the band wrote.Just four days ago, the band disclosed Green's cancer diagnosis on their official platforms, writing that his cancer treatment seemed to be "going smoothly and...
