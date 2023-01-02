Lainey Wilson isn’t done just yet… With 2023 just days away, she dropped two new singles (which are only available on Spotify at the moment), the first being a super cool and funky cover of Rick Derringer’s “Rock and Roll, Hoochie Koo,” in addition to a refreshed version of her 2018 original song “Middle Finger.” “Rock and Roll, Hoochie Koo” was written by Rick Derringer, and first recorded in Johnny Winter in 1970 with his band Johnny Winter And, of which […] The post Lainey Wilson Covers Rick Derringer’s “Rock and Roll, Hoochie Koo,” Releases Fresh Take On Her Song “Middle Finger” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

8 DAYS AGO