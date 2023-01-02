ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whiskey Riff

Watch Johnny Cash And Marty Stuart Perform Soundgarden’s “Rusty Cage” Back In 1997

Although Johnny Cash was known for his skill as an incredible performer, phenomenal songwriter, and being just an all-around badass, the man could also perfect some covers. Most notably, his cover of the song “Hurt,” originally recorded by Nine Inch Nails, which just might go down as the greatest cover of all time considering the circumstances of Cash’s life at that point, but that’s a whole ‘nother rabbit hole to go down.
Effingham Radio

Miley Cyrus Asks To Be Taken Off Song She Recorded With Morrissey

Miley Cyrus has asked to be taken off of Morrissey‘s upcoming album called Bonfire Of Teenagers. She recorded backing vocals for one of the unreleased songs almost two years ago. This happened as Morrissey announced on social media that he would be leaving Capitol Records. There were several big...
The Hollywood Reporter

Don Williams, Last Surviving Member of the Williams Brothers Quartet, Dies at 100

Don Williams, who partnered with Andy Williams and their brothers, Dick and Bob, in a singing foursome that performed on the radio, in the movies and with Bing Crosby and Kay Thompson, has died. He was 100. Williams died Friday of natural causes at his home in Branson, Missouri, his wife, Jeanne, told The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterFred White, Drummer of Earth, Wind & Fire, Dies at 67Rapper Gangsta Boo, Former Member of Three 6 Mafia, Dies at 43Jeremiah Green, Modest Mouse Drummer and Founding Member, Dies at 45 Born on Oct. 9, 1922, Don was the second oldest of the Wall...
BRANSON, MO
Whiskey Riff

Video Footage Of Johnny Cash Impersonating Elvis Back In 1959 Is An All-Timer

There may not have been two more electric performers in their hay day than Johnny Cash and Elvis Presley. Both artists had an unshakable charisma to them, although ol’ Elvis had a tendency to shake his hips much more than Cash did, and when Elvis first burst onto the music scene, he was arguably the most polarizing artist in the game because of it.
Whiskey Riff

Lainey Wilson Covers Rick Derringer’s “Rock and Roll, Hoochie Koo,” Releases Fresh Take On Her Song “Middle Finger”

Lainey Wilson isn’t done just yet… With 2023 just days away, she dropped two new singles (which are only available on Spotify at the moment), the first being a super cool and funky cover of Rick Derringer’s “Rock and Roll, Hoochie Koo,” in addition to a refreshed version of her 2018 original song “Middle Finger.” “Rock and Roll, Hoochie Koo” was written by Rick Derringer, and first recorded in Johnny Winter in 1970 with his band Johnny Winter And, of which […] The post Lainey Wilson Covers Rick Derringer’s “Rock and Roll, Hoochie Koo,” Releases Fresh Take On Her Song “Middle Finger” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
NME

These classic 1973 albums turn 50 in 2023

The first couple of years of a decade aren’t typically packed with era-defining music – perhaps because we’re all still making the transition from one period to another. But by the third year, the juices are flowing, the revolutions are gaining ground and classic albums are being released.
DoYouRemember?

What’s Been Covered More? John Lennon’s ‘Happy Xmas’ Vs. Paul McCartney’s ‘Wonderful Christmastime’

John Lennon and Paul McCartney were the brains behind some of The Beatles‘ biggest songs. Both friends were creative and talented songwriters, growing together while their music careers took off alongside. Even after The Beatles split, John and Paul continued to thrive in their singing careers, including making some of the all-time Christmas classics.
CBS Philly

Jeremiah Green, Modest Mouse founding member and drummer, dies at 45

Jeremiah Green, one of the founding members of Modest Mouse and the band's drummer, died on Saturday of cancer, the band confirmed on social media. He was 45.Modest Mouse posted a loving tribute to their bandmate on Instagram, writing, "Today we lost our dear friend Jeremiah. He laid down to rest and simply faded out.""Please appreciate all the love you give, get, have given, and will get. Above all, Jeremiah was about love," the band wrote.Just four days ago, the band disclosed Green's cancer diagnosis on their official platforms, writing that his cancer treatment seemed to be "going smoothly and...
WASHINGTON STATE

