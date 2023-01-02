ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain Home, AR

NAEC, Osmose inspecting electric poles in Baxter, Fulton, Izard Counties

North Arkansas Electric Cooperative (NAEC), has contracted with Osmose to inspect electric poles in select areas of Baxter, Fulton and Izard Counties. NAEC states members might see Osmose employees in and around the areas of Salesville, Henderson, Gamaliel, Dolph, Jordan and Pineville. The employees will drive trucks and wear apparel with the Osmose logo.
3 boil orders lifted, 2 remain in effect

Three area boil water orders have been lifted, two remain in effect. According to the Arkansas Department of Heath, the boil orders issued in Boone and Newton Counties for the Krooked Kreek Water Association have been lifted as of Thursday afternoon. The orders were issued Dec. 29 for the entire...
River stage watch for Black River, White River

The Black River at Black Rock and the White River at Batesville have been “rolling” as a result of the heavy rainfall over the last two days. Some areas have received over three inches of precipitation. The Black River at Black Rock is projected to experience minor flooding...
MH wrestling teams split home dual with Van Buren

The Mountain Home High School wrestling teams came away with a split as they hosted a dual with Van Buren. The Lady Bombers were able to get a pin in their last match, and that pushed them past the Lady Pointers 42-39. Mountain Home got individual wins from Kenzi Clark, Elena Hernandez, Kylie Alford, Emalyn Stephens, Leigha Gatewood, Amelia Gatewood and Lillian Wood.
Two county residents involved in Seymour multi-vehicle pileup

A Cabool man received injuries in a six-vehicle pileup Monday morning on westbound U.S. 60 at Seymour. Traffic was stopped for a traffic light and vehicles were struck by a 2021 Freightliner operated by a Cassville man. The patrol said the force caused it to strike a 2012 Ford F-150 operated by Margaret J. Thompson, 71, of Elk Creek, and a 2010 Ford F-150 driven by Jeffrey G. Watts, 42, of Cabool. Those vehicles were propelled into three other vehicles.
Mountain Home man arrested after 4 hour standoff with police

Thursday morning, the Mountain Home Police Department responded to a 911 call at approximately 6 to a residence on Cresswell Drive. The caller stated her and her juvenile son fled the scene for their safety. Upon arrival, they encountered 23-year-old Jonathan Cole Smith barricaded inside the residence until approximately 10:20,...
Wanted man arrested in Texas County

A man wanted on a Howell County felony warrant was arrested Wednesday night in Texas County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Lonnie W. Mahan, 48, was taken to the Howell County Jail in West Plains. The exact charge was not specified.
MHPD asks public for help identifying suspect in park vandalism

The Mountain Home Police Department (MHPD) is asking the public for assistance in identifying a male individual. According to MHPD Corporal Larry Caruso, a male was caught on video tipping over port-a-pottys in Cooper Park. The individual is reported to be driving a newer model white Nissan car. If anyone...
Barbara Jean Gutierrez, 73, Mountain Home (Kirby)

Barbara Jean Gutierrez of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away January 3, 2023, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 73. She was born July 12, 1949, in East Chicago, Indiana, to Frank and Margaret Hadsell Saksa. She married Thomas Gutierrez on July 6, 1992 in Hammond, Indiana and worked as a Associate at Walmart for 20 years. Barbara lived in Mountain Home since moving from Hammond, Indiana in 1996. She was a member of the St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church in Mountain Home. She enjoyed working, cooking and caring for family, especially her grandchildren.
Jack W. Richardson, 88, Mountain Home (Kirby)

Jack W. Richardson, 88, passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022, at FirstHealth Hospice in West End, North Carolina. Jack was born on November 10, 1934, in Evergreen Park, Illinois, to Arthur and Alta Friend Richardson. He graduated high school in 1946 in Illinois. After graduation, Jack worked as rodeo...
1 killed in 2-vehicle accident in Fulton County

An accident in Fulton County claimed the life one and injured another December 22 on U.S. Highway 63. According to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety, 47-year-old Faith Babcock of Caruthersville, Mo. was traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 63 when she crossed the double yellow line striking a vehicle .
White River Health Family Care now offering after hours care in Batesville

White River Health now has an after hours walk-in clinic in Batesville. White River Health Family Care, located at 1215 Sidney St., Suite 300 in Batesville, began offering after hours care on Jan. 3. The clinic extended hours Monday through Friday until 11 p.m. No after hour appointments are necessary, and walk-ins are welcome after 5 p.m.
BATESVILLE, AR

