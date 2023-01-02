Barbara Jean Gutierrez of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away January 3, 2023, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 73. She was born July 12, 1949, in East Chicago, Indiana, to Frank and Margaret Hadsell Saksa. She married Thomas Gutierrez on July 6, 1992 in Hammond, Indiana and worked as a Associate at Walmart for 20 years. Barbara lived in Mountain Home since moving from Hammond, Indiana in 1996. She was a member of the St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church in Mountain Home. She enjoyed working, cooking and caring for family, especially her grandchildren.

MOUNTAIN HOME, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO