Woman Gives Birth to Baby With Parts of Brain and Head Missing Despite Doctors Recommendation to Terminate Pregnancy
Jaxon Buell was a young boy who, against all odds, fought a brave battle against a rare condition that left him with part of his brain and head missing. When he was born in 2014, doctors suggested that his parents terminate the pregnancy, as they believed he would not live long. But his parents refused to give up on him and gave him a chance to fight for his life.
Incidence, Treatment and Clinical Impact of Iron Deficiency in Chronic Heart Failure: A Longitudinal Analysis
In patients with heart failure (HF), iron deficiency (ID) is a well-recognized therapeutic target; information about its incidence, patterns of iron repletion, and clinical impact is scarce. This single-center longitudinal cohort study assessed the rates of ID testing and diagnosis in patients with stable HF, patterns of treatment with intravenous iron, and clinical impact of intravenous iron on HF rehospitalization risk. We included 711 consecutive outpatients (4400 visits) with stable chronic HF from 2014 to 2019 (median [interquartile range] visits per patient: 2 [2-7]. ID was defined as serum ferritin <100 µg/L, or 100-299 µg/L with transferrin saturation (TSAT) < 20%. During a median follow-up of 2.20 (1.11-3.78) years, ferritin and TSAT were measured at 2230 (50.7%) and 2183 visits (49.6%), respectively. ID was found at 846 (37.9%) visits, with ferritin and TSAT available (2230/4400), and intravenous iron was administered at 321/4400 (7.3%) visits; 233 (32.8%) patients received intravenous iron during follow-up. After multivariate analyses, iron repletion at any time during follow-up was associated with a lower risk of recurrent HF hospitalization (hazard ratio [HR] = 0.50, 95% confidence interval [CI] = 0.28-0.88; p = 0.016). Thus, ID was a frequent finding in patients with HF, and its repletion reduced the risk of recurrent HF hospitalizations.
Meta-analysis details short-term outcomes of SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccine-associated myopericarditis in adolescents and young adults
1. In a systematic review and meta-analysis of COVID vaccine-associated myopericarditis in adolescents and young adults, short-term outcomes were generally favorable. 2. Hospitalization for COVID vaccine-associated myopericarditis was associated with a short length of stay, rarely required inotropic support, and was not associated with death. Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good)
Chlorthalidone is not superior to hydrochlorothiazide in preventing hypertension-related cardiovascular events
1. Patients with hypertension who received chlorthalidone did not have a lower occurrence of adverse cardiovascular outcomes compared to patients who received hydrochlorothiazide. 2. Patients who received chlorthalidone did not have a lower occurrence of non-cancer-related deaths than patients who received hydrochlorothiazide. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Thiazide...
Neglected Comorbidity of Chronic Heart Failure: Iron Deficiency
Iron deficiency is a significant comorbidity of heart failure (HF), defined as the inability of the myocardium to provide sufficient blood flow. However, iron deficiency remains insufficiently detected. Iron-deficiency anemia, defined as a decrease in hemoglobin caused by iron deficiency, is a late consequence of iron deficiency, and the symptoms of iron deficiency, which are not specific, are often confused with those of HF or comorbidities. HF patients with iron deficiency are often rehospitalized and present reduced survival. The correction of iron deficiency in HF patients is associated with improved functional capacity, quality of life, and rehospitalization rates. Because of the inflammation associated with chronic HF, which complicates the picture of nutritional deficiency, only the parenteral route can bypass the tissue sequestration of iron and the inhibition of intestinal iron absorption. Given the negative impact of iron deficiency on HF progression, the frequency and financial implications of rehospitalizations due to decompensation episodes, and the efficacy of this supplementation, screening for this frequent comorbidity should be part of routine testing in all HF patients. Indeed, recent European guidelines recommend screening for iron deficiency (serum ferritin and transferrin saturation coefficient) in all patients with suspected HF, regular iron parameters assessment in all patients with HF, and intravenous iron supplementation in symptomatic patients with proven deficiency. We thus aim to summarize all currently available data regarding this common and easily improvable comorbidity.
Characterization of prognostic markers of residual neoplastic disease following hysterectomy
1. Prognostic markers of residual disease following a loop electrosurgical excision procedure for cervical intraepithelial neoplasia grade 3 include: positive high-risk HPV, positive margin of specimens, and type II or III transformation zone. 2. The most indicative markers were HPV-18 positivity and type III transformation zone. Evidence Rating Level: 2...
Balanced intravenous solutions reduce risk of hyperchloremia in the pediatric intensive care unit
1. In a randomized controlled trial of critically ill pediatric patients requiring intravenous fluid therapy, children receiving saline were significantly more likely to have a serum chloride rise of 5 mEq/L than those receiving either gluconate/acetate-buffered solution or lactate-buffered solution. 2. The odds of a serum chloride rise within 48...
Haloperidol does not improve outcomes at 90 days in ICU patients with delirium
1. In intensive care unit (ICU) patients with delirium, haloperidol treatment did not improve the number of days alive and out of hospital at 90 days compared to placebo. 2. Haloperidol treatment was associated with a modestly lower mortality rate compared to placebo. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown:...
Iron Deficiency in Heart Failure: Diagnosis and Clinical Implications
Iron deficiency is a widely prevalent finding in patients with heart failure, observed on average in 50% of outpatients and up to 80% of acute patients, regardless of the ejection fraction and the presence of anemia, being an independent predictor of worst functional capacity and reduced survival. The definition of iron deficiency in heart failure considers the state of chronic inflammation that characterizes the pathology, recognizing a discriminating role for transferrin saturation. The studies conducted so far, which focused on the patient with heart failure with at least moderately reduced ejection fraction, have shown clinical benefit with intravenous supplementation of ferric carboxymaltose in terms of functional capacity, quality of life, laboratory markers of disease and inflammation, and possible reduction of re-hospitalizations, but not in terms of mortality. Based on this evidence, guidelines recommend intravenous ferric carboxymaltose in decompensated and iron-deficient patients, while research is at work to investigate the clinical impact of supplementation in contexts not yet examined, such as that of decompensation in patients with heart failure and preserved ejection fraction.
AED’s are more common and easy to use than you may know
Automated external defibrillators, or AED’s, have become a vital tool for medical providers delivering first aid to a patient. The use of one likely helped save Bills’ Safety Damar Hamlin on Monday night. These machines are a valuable asset to have around when being prepared for any medical emergency, and St. Vincent Hospital says that […]
Islet Yield and Function not Impacted by Spleen-preserving Total Pancreatectomy and Islet Autotransplantation
The following is a summary of the “Spleen-preserving total pancreatectomy and islet autotransplantation with complete preservation of the splenic arterial and venous supply does not impact islet yield and function” published in the November 2022 issue of Surgery by Coluzzi et al. Standard total pancreatectomy and islet autotransplantation...
Comparison of Ripretinib and Sunitinib in Patients With Advanced GIST Following Imatinib Therapy
The following is a summary of “Ripretinib Versus Sunitinib in Patients With Advanced Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor After Treatment With Imatinib (INTRIGUE): A Randomized, Open-Label, Phase III Trial” published in the December 2022 issue of Oncology by Bauer et al. After imatinib failed to treat advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors...
A Cholecystectomy Prior to SBS Does Not Affect the Nutritional Prognosis
The following is a summary of the “Cholecystectomy prior to short bowel syndrome does not alter nutritional prognosis” published in the November 2022 issue of Surgery by Thompson et al. In individuals with small bowel syndrome (SBS), prior cholecystectomy is typical. However, the effects of cholecystectomy on nutrition...
Physical Activity May Cut Depressive Symptoms in Children, Teens
THURSDAY, Jan. 5, 2023 (HealthDay News) — Physical activity interventions may reduce depressive symptoms in children and adolescents, according to a review published online Jan. 3 in JAMA Pediatrics. Francesco Recchia, from the University of Hong Kong, and colleagues conducted a systematic literature review to determine the association of...
An Overview of Cervical Disk Arthroplasty Surgery
The following is a summary of the “Cervical Disk Arthroplasty Surgical Technique” published in the December 2022 issue of Clinical Spine Surgery by Shafi et al. In recent years, cervical disk arthroplasty (CDA) has emerged as a viable option to anterior cervical discectomy and fusion for the treatment of cervical disk degeneration with neurological symptoms. The senior author’s recommended surgical approach for a single-level CDA is presented in this publication and its supplementary digital information.
Procrastination in Adolescents Tied to Poorer Self-Reported Health Outcomes
THURSDAY, Jan. 5, 2023 (HealthDay News) — Procrastination is associated with subsequent poorer self-reported health outcomes in university students, according to a study published online Jan. 4 in JAMA Network Open. Fred Johansson, from Sophiahemmet Högskola in Stockholm, and colleagues examined the association between procrastination and subsequent health outcomes...
Analysis of Cervical Laminoplasty Technical Nuances
The following is a summary of the “Technical Nuances of Cervical Laminoplasty Supplemental Manuscript to Operative Video” published in the December 2022 issue of Clinical Spine Surgery by Ambati et al. The purpose of this study is to provide a description of the open-door laminoplasty procedure and its...
The Effectiveness of DBT-bGT Compared to Treatment as Usual for ADHD Adults
The following is a summary of the “Dialectical behavioral therapy-based group treatment versus treatment as usual for adults with attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder: a multicenter randomized controlled trial” published in the November 2022 issue of Psychiatry by Halmøy et al. Studies on structured skills training groups have revealed...
SARS-CoV-2 Third Vaccine Response in RA Patients Who are Non-seroconverted After Two-dose Inactivated Regimens
The following is a summary of “Immune Response to SARS-CoV-2 Third Vaccine in Patients With Rheumatoid Arthritis Who Had No Seroconversion After Primary 2-Dose Regimen With Inactivated or Vector-Based Vaccines” published in the December 2022 issue of Rheumatology by Isnardi, et al. To evaluate the immunological response to...
Evaluating the Confusion-of-function Caused by STAT3
The following is a summary of “STAT3-confusion-of-function: Beyond the loss and gain dualism,” published in the NOVEMBER 01, 2022 issue of Allergy and Clinical Immunology by Lodi, et al. Autosomal-dominant hyper-IgE syndrome (AD-HIES), caused by signal transducer and activator of transcription 3 (STAT3) loss-of-function mutations, and STAT3 gain-of-function...
