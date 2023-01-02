Sixth District Perspectives with Congressman Ben Cline: A time for reflection and a look ahead to a bright future

Read full article on original website
Outgoing Republican congressman says that if Trump is not prosecuted 'then I frankly fear for the future of this country'
GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger expressed no doubt in his opinion that Trump should be prosecuted for his role on January 6, in a CNN interview.
Republicans on Brink of Civil War as House GOP Threatens Senate Colleagues
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell called the bipartisan spending bill "a strong outcome for Republicans."
As McCarthy Flounders, McConnell Becomes Longest-Serving Senate Leader
While House GOP leadership implodes, Senate Republicans will mark history on Tuesday when Mitch McConnell becomes the longest-serving party leader.
Raskin wins top Democratic seat on powerful Oversight Committee
House Democrats voted Thursday to make Rep. Jamie Raskin (Md.) the top Democrat on the powerful Oversight and Reform Committee in the next Congress, a pivotal role in the defense of President Biden as Republicans prepare to take control of the lower chamber next year. Raskin, a six-year House veteran, defeated Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-Va.)…
McCarthy denied, Santos in House: 5 takeaways from the tumultuous first day of a new Congress
McCarthy's loss underscores how GOP infighting between moderates and hard-liners will complicate the GOP's majority in the House of Representatives.
Bad News For Biden As Georgia's Marjorie Taylor-Greene Threatens To Impeach Him This 2023
What is going on in the United States? Why the frequent threat to impeach anyone that assumes the office of the president. Why are those at the helm of affairs allowing corruption to ruin the reputation of the country. Apparently, the devil has shown the seed of corruption deep down the soul of our leaders.
‘Dead on arrival’: McCarthy threatens to tank McConnell’s agenda if Senate GOP votes for omnibus
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) is threatening to tank the legislation of Senate Republicans who back the omnibus spending bill being considered this week, setting up a showdown with his counterpart, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).
POLITICO
Incoming House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries has tapped outgoing New Democrats Chair Suzan DelBene for the DCCC slot.
DelBene had been part of a group of Democrats who pushed for the position to be appointed. A new campaign chief: Incoming Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries announced Tuesday he would nominate Rep. Suzan DelBene (D-Wash.) to lead House Democrats’ campaign arm next cycle. If approved by the full caucus, she’ll face the task of winning back a handful of seats to return House Democrats to the majority.
House Republican urges McCarthy to 'hold the Senate's feet to the fire' for $1.7T omnibus 'monstrosity'
Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., expresses "frustration and anger" over Congress' $1.7 trillion spending bill that adds $3.1 trillion to the national debt.
Donald Trump's Chances of Becoming House Speaker, According to Bookmakers
Lauren Boebert, the Colorado Congresswoman who has not been voting to support McCarthy, said Wednesday she could nominate the former president.
Washington Examiner
House Republicans are closing the book on one-party Democratic rule
House Republicans have retaken the House with a slim, but crucial, majority. Now is the time to show the people what the end of one-party Democratic Party rule looks like by preparing to execute on a bold, unifying agenda for the 118th Congress . The people elected us to lead....
GOP’s McCarthy voted down time after time for House speaker
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans flailed through a long second day of fruitless balloting Wednesday, unable to either elect their leader Kevin McCarthy as House speaker or come up with a new strategy to end the political chaos that has tarnished the start of their new majority. Yet McCarthy...
‘What a shame’: Alabama’s Terri Sewell calls out House GOP over failed votes
While Alabama’s Republicans in the House have largely remained quiet during the five failed votes for speaker of the House, Democrat Terri Sewell called out the GOP caucus in a social media post Wednesday afternoon. Sewell, whose district includes parts of Birmingham and Tuscaloosa as well as Black Belt...
House adjourns after Kevin McCarthy fails in first three ballots for House speaker
Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., fell short of the votes needed to be elected speaker of the House on the first three ballots on Tuesday, forcing a fourth ballot for the first time in a century.
What can’t the House do without a Speaker?
Frustrations are running high on both sides, as members say the stalemate is keeping Congress from performing basic functions.
Vox
Kevin McCarthy’s once-in-a-century House speakership failure
Ben Jacobs is a political reporter at Vox, based in Washington, DC. Ben has covered three presidential campaigns, as well as Capitol Hill, the White House, and the Supreme Court. His writing has appeared in publications including New York magazine, the Atlantic, and the Washington Examiner. On Tuesday, the House...
Spanberger says House Speaker vote getting in the way of governing
As Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) failed to win the 10th vote for Speaker of the House on Thursday, many are questioning the system of election.
