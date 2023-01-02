ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants drop $40K on late-night party at NYC hotspot after making NFL playoffs

By Bernie Zilio, Eileen Reslen
The New York Giants celebrated to the tune of $40,000 after clinching their first NFL playoff berth in six years, Page Six has learned.

After defeating the Indianapolis Colts 38-10 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Sunday, we’re told the entire team went back to New York City and “shut down” Asian fusion restaurant Sei Less “for a private celebratory event.”

The New York Giants dropped $40,000 while celebrating their first NFL playoff berth in six years.
“Members of the team started coming in at 10:30 p.m. and stayed until 2 a.m.,” an insider tells us, noting that the hotspot’s employees “kept the kitchen open late” for the over-the-top soirée.

We’re told the players “brought their wives, family and friends for the affair,” which had plenty of food, booze and dancing.

Our source says the group, which included star quarterback Daniel Jones, “feasted on” dishes like lobster, prawns and fried rice before “an impromptu dance battle” broke out between players as Lil Uzi Vert’s song “Just Wanna Rock” blared throughout the establishment.

As for the hefty check that followed, we’re told running back Saquon Barkley, wide receivers Sterling Shepard and Kenny Golladay, and quarterback Tyrod Taylor picked it up.

“They also left a very generous tip to show love for the Sei Less staff staying late after New Year’s Eve,” our informant notes.

The Giants are in the postseason for the first time since 2016, locked into the No. 6 seed in the NFC. They will play on the road in the wild-card round of the playoffs, most likely against the San Fransisco 49ers or the Minnesota Vikings.

Mista Mr
2d ago

Happy to see these men did the classy thing by leaving a generous tip for each employee. I am sure the owner had no problem. They probably made more that one night than they would in a couple of months combined.

