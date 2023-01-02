Cockeysville residents will soon be getting a new grocery store and saying goodbye to a fabric favorite later this month, reports WMAR 2 News. Aldi supermarket will replace the JOANN fabric store located at the Church Lane Center near Cranbrook Road after the fabric store closes its doors Jan. 15. Aldi previously went before the county last summer to propose a Cockeysville location. No official opening date for the new supermarket has been revealed, the outlet continues.

