Baltimore County Trash and Recycling Schedules 2023
Baltimore County trash and recycling guides for 2023 were mailed to residents in mid-December 2022. As of January 1, 2023, the new schedules can be found online. Residents should note the newer “slide” schedule for holidays – so if there is a holiday that week, at least one of your pick up days may be shifted to the following day.
Maryland Interstate 81 project to get $100M for improvements
(The Center Square) – An interstate project benefitting western Maryland is getting an infusion of state funds. The state’s final fiscal year 2023-2028 Consolidated Transportation Program will see $100 million being invested to advance the Interstate 81 Phase 2 project in Washington County, Gov. Larry Hogan said. The improvements support expansion of the Howard Street Tunnel and growth of manufacturing and operations centers. Phase 2 of the project, according to...
Beyond MoCo: Governor Hogan Announces Funding to Advance $100 Million I-81 Project Critical For Western Maryland, Regional Supply Chain
Per the State of Maryland: Governor Larry Hogan today announced $100 million in funding through the Maryland’s Final FY 2023-2028 Consolidated Transportation Program to advance the I-81 Phase 2 project in Washington County into construction. The I-81 Phase 2 project has long been a top priority for Western Maryland and will support economic and job growth, improve safety, ease congestion, and reinforce supply chain reliability for Maryland and the entire region.
Governor Hogan announces funding to advance $100 Million I-81 project
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Governor Larry Hogan announced $100 million in state funding through the Maryland’s Final FY 2023-2028 Consolidated Transportation Program to advance the I-81 Phase 2 project in Washington County into construction. The I-81 Phase 2 project has long been a top priority for Western Maryland and...
New waterfront bar opens in Baltimore County
ESSEX, Md. — The owners of McFaul's IronHorse Tavern in Loch Raven have opened a new concept named after the family's two favorite things -- oysters and fishing. McFaul's Oyster and Reel began serving customers last week at 900 Baltimore Yacht Club Road along Sue Creek in Essex. Glen and Kristin McFaul own the restaurant along with Walter Lashno and Emory Plitt. The space was previously home to the New Sue Island Grill and Crabhouse, which sold at auction last year for $1.52 million.
State and company suing over BWI concessions contract jointly ask court for a delay in the procurement process
State had already put the lucrative but highly controversial contract on hold. The post State and company suing over BWI concessions contract jointly ask court for a delay in the procurement process appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Baltimore County lays out plan — and at least $2 million — for climate change fight in 2023
Baltimore County has a plan to pay for damage caused by climate change in its back yard, officials announced on Thursday. The plan includes establishing a Resilience Authority to find ways to pay for long-term projects as well as getting nearly $2 million to help Turner Station, the historically-Black neighborhood in Eastern Baltimore County.
Fatal Baltimore County crash leaves one dead
OWINGS MILLS, MD—Police in Baltimore County are investigating a fatal, Monday morning crash that left one person dead. At just before 11:30 a.m. on January 2, a 2015 Infiniti was traveling southbound on Reisterstown Road approaching Dolfield Road when it lost control and struck a 2022 Dodge Ram. The...
Plastic bag ban proposed for Baltimore County
TOWSON, Md. (WBFF) — A proposal to ban plastic bags in Baltimore County was introduced at the Baltimore County Council meeting on January 3, 2023. The "Bring Your Own Bag" Act was introduced by Democratic Councilmembers Izzy Patoka of Pikesville (District 2), Mike Ertel of Towson (District 6), and Republican Councilman David Marks of Perry Hall (District 5).
Police stepping up patrols, meeting planned after large juvenile disturbance in Towson
TOWSON, Md. (WBFF) — A meeting is scheduled for Thursday morning to address the large disturbance that unfolded outside of Towson Town Center over the weekend. “We’re sitting down with business owners, with the police, with the mall management just to all talk about how we can deal with this in general,” Sixth district Baltimore County Councilman Mike Ertel, who represents Towson, told FOX45 News.
Beginning Today: Montgomery County Recreation Center Membership Passes are Now Free
Per Montgomery County: Montgomery County Recreation Center membership passes will be free for County residents in 2023. Starting Jan. 3, a free pass will provide access to fully equipped fitness rooms, open gym (drop-in) activities and game rooms at any community recreation center during regularly scheduled hours. The free pass does not include access to aquatic centers. For aquatic center pass information and prices, visit Aquatic Passes – Department of Recreation – Montgomery County, Maryland (montgomerycountymd.gov).
Homicide detectives cleared fewer cases in 2022 in Baltimore city
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Homicide detectives cleared fewer cases in 2022 than in the year before. By the end of 2022, Baltimore Police Department is reporting a 36.3% clearance rate for homicide cases. That's less than last year's clearance rate of 43%. The city's clearance rate in non-fatal shootings stands...
Baltimore County Fire Department announces promotions to Fire Captain, EMS Captain, Fire Lieutenant, Fire Specialist
TOWSON, MD—The Baltimore County Fire Department announced several promotions this week. Fire Chief Joanne Rund recently announced promotions to the ranks of Fire Captain, EMS Captain, Fire Lieutenant, and Fire Specialist. FIRE CAPTAIN. Fire Lt. Roland Dembeck. Fire Lt. Bruce Fleming. Fire Lt. Theodore Queen. EMS CAPTAIN. EMS Lt....
Aldi To Replace Baltimore County JOANN Store: Report
Cockeysville residents will soon be getting a new grocery store and saying goodbye to a fabric favorite later this month, reports WMAR 2 News. Aldi supermarket will replace the JOANN fabric store located at the Church Lane Center near Cranbrook Road after the fabric store closes its doors Jan. 15. Aldi previously went before the county last summer to propose a Cockeysville location. No official opening date for the new supermarket has been revealed, the outlet continues.
Tracking murders and shootings in Baltimore County for 2023
In 2022 Baltimore County experienced an uptick in shootings compared to the previous year. In May 2022, we started this new tracker to help keep you informed of the latest shootings and murders.
Edmonson Village Shopping Center Popeyes no longer serving students during school hours
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — One day after the mass shooting that left a 16-year-old dead, Popeyes announced they will not serve students during school hours. With a clear sign on the door stating: "No students will be allowed to purchase nor consume between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.," students now have a clear message that they are not welcome while school is in session.
Maryland General Assembly to consider ways to entice you — and your neighbor — to buy electric cars
Baltimore County officials expect to encourage installation of more all-electric vehicle charging stations in the coming years. Editor’s note: This is part of WYPR’s ongoing coverage of the environment in Maryland known as Climate Change In Your Backyard. If you’ve been thinking about buying an electric car but...
1 dead, 2 seriously injured in 3-car crash in Owings Mills
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — One person is dead and two others suffered life-threatening injuries after a crash Monday morning in Owings Mills. Baltimore County police said the driver of an Infiniti traveling south around 11:30 a.m. on Reisterstown Road near Dolfield Road lost control and struck a pickup truck.
Salisbury Man Crashes Truck into Historic Skipjack on Tilghman Island
Talbot County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Dogwood Harbor Road on Tilghman Island for a vehicle accident on December 27th. Deputies arriving at the scene found a pickup truck that had left the parking lot and landed on a boat docked in the Dogwood Harbor – the historic skipjack Rebecca T Ruark, which sustained extensive damage.
Starting a new career in the new year? Columbia, Md. 2nd best place to find a job in 2023
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Looking for a fresh start to your career in the new year? Well, there is no need to travel outside of the state. According to a WalletHub report, Columbia, Maryland, came in at second on 2023's Best Places to Find a Job list. With unemployment rates...
