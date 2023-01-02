Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Aunt Pleads For Help In Disappearance Of 7-Year-Old Nephew And Baltimore Police Wait Five Years To Start InvestigationThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaltimore, MD
3 Delicious Pizza Spots in BaltimoreTed RiversBaltimore, MD
3 Delicious Pizza Places in ColumbiaTed RiversColumbia, MD
Fourth homicide investigation opened in Baltimore this week after 22-year-old found dead from gunshot woundsEdy ZooBaltimore, MD
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From BaltimoreTed RiversBaltimore, MD
Related
foxbaltimore.com
Rebuilding community relationships: Do the citizens of Baltimore city trust police?
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Thursday evening, the new State's Attorney Ivan Bates held his first town hall meeting. One of the main topics was the relationship between Baltimore City Police and the community it serves. Commissioner Michael Harrison addressed how he feels community relations currently stand. "Everything we do is...
foxbaltimore.com
Homicide detectives cleared fewer cases in 2022 in Baltimore city
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Homicide detectives cleared fewer cases in 2022 than in the year before. By the end of 2022, Baltimore Police Department is reporting a 36.3% clearance rate for homicide cases. That's less than last year's clearance rate of 43%. The city's clearance rate in non-fatal shootings stands...
foxbaltimore.com
New top attorney collaborates with police to fight Baltimore city crime
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Ivan Bates was sworn in on Tuesday as the new State's Attorney for the City of Baltimore. As crime seems to have no end and shootings are rampant, Bates is promising to work for hand and hand with Baltimore Police. “Use the laws and the tools...
foxbaltimore.com
Mayor Scott targets public safety in 2023 legislative priorities
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott unveiled a three-part legislative agenda for this year's session in Annapolis and says there will be a governor in office that he believes will help get it done. Calling it a different ballgame, Mayor Scott said it was like "going from Kyle...
wypr.org
Ivan Bates says his top priority as Baltimore City's Attorney General is illegal guns, and more
Ivan Bates is now the top brass for Maryland's largest prosecutorial agency, the Baltimore City State's Attorney. The 54-year-old Bates was the managing partner of the law firm Bates and Garcia but is also a former states attorney employee. Outgoing Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby held the role for...
foxbaltimore.com
5 students shot and 1 killed in Edmondson Village leads to city leader's heated exchange
Baltimore (WBFF-TV) — The shooting death of a 16-year-old boy triggered a heated exchange between a Baltimore city council member and community members after Wednesday's murder. At times, police officers had to step between the councilman and the residents. Constituents demanding accountability after the deadly mid-day shooting of a...
foxbaltimore.com
New Year off to violent start, Former Prosecutor Vignarajah reacts to spate of violence
BALTIMORE (WBFF( — Baltimore City Police say one student was killed and four others were injured when two gunmen opened fire at a shopping center across the street from Edmondson Westside High School. Earlier on the same day, three victims were shot in two separate south Baltimore shootings before...
foxbaltimore.com
Some blame Popeyes, others blame City Schools after 5 students shot Wednesday
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — City leaders and city residents were quick to point fingers over who bears responsibility after Wednesday’s mass shooting at Edmondson Village Shopping Center. The violence left a 16-year-old dead and four other teenagers injured. All five victims were students at Edmondson Westside High School who...
foxbaltimore.com
Law & Order: New top prosecutor
(WBFF) — Baltimore's new top prosecutor, Ivan Bates, is now sworn into office. He says he'll be cracking down on criminals with stiffer sentences. Law enforcement expert and former Chief of Police in Martinsburg, WV, Maury Richards weighs in on the change in leadership.
foxbaltimore.com
Family of murdered student calls for justice and prayers 1 day after deadly shooting
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Former city and federal prosecutor Thiru Vignarajah joined the family of Deanta Dorsey, the 16-year-old Edmondson High School student killed while on lunch break Wednesday. "This is not the way anyone wanted to start the new year," Vignarajah said. At the family’s request, Vignarajah will serve...
foxbaltimore.com
In 2022, Project Baltimore investigations get results, prompt change
Baltimore County, Md. (WBFF) — For nearly six years, Project Baltimore has remained committed to investigating local school systems to keep parents and taxpayers informed of what is happening in the classroom and how their tax dollars are being spent. In 2022, many school districts faced difficult setbacks, including...
foxbaltimore.com
Plastic bag ban proposed for Baltimore County
TOWSON, Md. (WBFF) — A proposal to ban plastic bags in Baltimore County was introduced at the Baltimore County Council meeting on January 3, 2023. The "Bring Your Own Bag" Act was introduced by Democratic Councilmembers Izzy Patoka of Pikesville (District 2), Mike Ertel of Towson (District 6), and Republican Councilman David Marks of Perry Hall (District 5).
Tracking murders and shootings in Baltimore County for 2023
In 2022 Baltimore County experienced an uptick in shootings compared to the previous year. In May 2022, we started this new tracker to help keep you informed of the latest shootings and murders.
foxbaltimore.com
Law and Order: can Ivan Bates curb city crime in 2023?
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Ivan Bates, Baltimore's new top prosecutor, will be sworn into office today. He says he will be cracking down on criminals and enforcing stricter sentences. Maury Richards, law enforcement expert and former Chief of Police in Martinsburg, West Virginia, joins the morning show to weigh in...
WBAL Radio
Multiple people shot in separate instances in Baltimore Wednesday
Baltimore City police were on the scene of multiple shootings that happened Wednesday morning. A high school student died in a quintuple shooting at the Edmondson Village Shopping Center in southwest Baltimore, city police said. Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said five juveniles were shot around 11:18 a.m. in the...
foxbaltimore.com
Exclusive: Ivan Bates assumes top prosecutor's office, talks tough on guns and hiring plan
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — After an inauguration ceremony, Baltimore City’s State’s Attorney Ivan Bates made his way over to the top prosecutor’s office for the first time to see what was left after his predecessor, Marilyn Mosby. The two leaders had little to no contact and Bates...
Wbaltv.com
Slain student's family calls for justice after mass shooting at Baltimore shopping center
ORIGINAL STORY (Jan. 5, 4 p.m.): The family of the teenager who was fatally shot Wednesday morning at the Edmondson Village Shopping Center is calling for justice. Deanta Dorsey, 16, a sophomore at Edmondson-Westside High School, which is across the street from the shopping center, and four other students were shot around 11:18 a.m. Wednesday outside of the Popeye's restaurant.
foxbaltimore.com
Olszewski issues executive order to support minority and woman owned businesses
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski issued an executive order to double Baltimore County’s goals for Minority-and-Women Owned enterprise participation in County contracts to 30 percent by Fiscal Year 2026. This new order updates a 2017 Executive Order, which set an overall goal of 15 percent...
Death Of Young Baltimore Child Officially Considered Homicide: Police
Baltimore police have confirmed that the death of an 8-year-old boy over the holidays is officially being looked into as a homicide. Dylan King was pronounced dead after reportedly being found with gunshot wounds in the 2100 block of Presbury Street on the afternoon of Friday, Dec. 30, according to Baltimore police.
foxbaltimore.com
Anthony Brown sworn in as Maryland's first Black attorney general
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (7News) — Maryland's new Attorney General Anthony Brown was sworn in on Tuesday during a history-making ceremony in Annapolis. Brown announced an agenda that would ensure equity and justice for all Marylanders, pledging to "combat discrimination and bias in housing, in the marketplace and workplace, and in educational and economic opportunities."
Comments / 0