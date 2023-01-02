ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

foxbaltimore.com

Homicide detectives cleared fewer cases in 2022 in Baltimore city

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Homicide detectives cleared fewer cases in 2022 than in the year before. By the end of 2022, Baltimore Police Department is reporting a 36.3% clearance rate for homicide cases. That's less than last year's clearance rate of 43%. The city's clearance rate in non-fatal shootings stands...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Mayor Scott targets public safety in 2023 legislative priorities

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott unveiled a three-part legislative agenda for this year's session in Annapolis and says there will be a governor in office that he believes will help get it done. Calling it a different ballgame, Mayor Scott said it was like "going from Kyle...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Some blame Popeyes, others blame City Schools after 5 students shot Wednesday

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — City leaders and city residents were quick to point fingers over who bears responsibility after Wednesday’s mass shooting at Edmondson Village Shopping Center. The violence left a 16-year-old dead and four other teenagers injured. All five victims were students at Edmondson Westside High School who...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Law & Order: New top prosecutor

(WBFF) — Baltimore's new top prosecutor, Ivan Bates, is now sworn into office. He says he'll be cracking down on criminals with stiffer sentences. Law enforcement expert and former Chief of Police in Martinsburg, WV, Maury Richards weighs in on the change in leadership.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

In 2022, Project Baltimore investigations get results, prompt change

Baltimore County, Md. (WBFF) — For nearly six years, Project Baltimore has remained committed to investigating local school systems to keep parents and taxpayers informed of what is happening in the classroom and how their tax dollars are being spent. In 2022, many school districts faced difficult setbacks, including...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Plastic bag ban proposed for Baltimore County

TOWSON, Md. (WBFF) — A proposal to ban plastic bags in Baltimore County was introduced at the Baltimore County Council meeting on January 3, 2023. The "Bring Your Own Bag" Act was introduced by Democratic Councilmembers Izzy Patoka of Pikesville (District 2), Mike Ertel of Towson (District 6), and Republican Councilman David Marks of Perry Hall (District 5).
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Law and Order: can Ivan Bates curb city crime in 2023?

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Ivan Bates, Baltimore's new top prosecutor, will be sworn into office today. He says he will be cracking down on criminals and enforcing stricter sentences. Maury Richards, law enforcement expert and former Chief of Police in Martinsburg, West Virginia, joins the morning show to weigh in...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Multiple people shot in separate instances in Baltimore Wednesday

Baltimore City police were on the scene of multiple shootings that happened Wednesday morning. A high school student died in a quintuple shooting at the Edmondson Village Shopping Center in southwest Baltimore, city police said. Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said five juveniles were shot around 11:18 a.m. in the...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Slain student's family calls for justice after mass shooting at Baltimore shopping center

ORIGINAL STORY (Jan. 5, 4 p.m.): The family of the teenager who was fatally shot Wednesday morning at the Edmondson Village Shopping Center is calling for justice. Deanta Dorsey, 16, a sophomore at Edmondson-Westside High School, which is across the street from the shopping center, and four other students were shot around 11:18 a.m. Wednesday outside of the Popeye's restaurant.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Anthony Brown sworn in as Maryland's first Black attorney general

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (7News) — Maryland's new Attorney General Anthony Brown was sworn in on Tuesday during a history-making ceremony in Annapolis. Brown announced an agenda that would ensure equity and justice for all Marylanders, pledging to "combat discrimination and bias in housing, in the marketplace and workplace, and in educational and economic opportunities."
MARYLAND STATE

