Mount Pleasant, SC

Family travels from Ohio to watch 24 C-17 fly across Lowcountry

Charleston, S.C. (WCIV) — 24 C-17 flew across the Lowcountry on Thursday morning for a mission generation exercise. The 437th wing has 41 C-17. Altogether, those planes value at around 9.2 billion dollars or 212 million per aircraft. Each C-17 can cruise 500 miles per hour at 28,000 feet.
CHARLESTON, SC
Juvenile arrested with loaded gun on Liberty Hill Academy campus

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Police say a juvenile was arrested Thursday after allegedly bringing a gun to the Liberty Hill Academy campus. The juvenile was taken to juvenile jail, police said. Officials with the Charleston County School District tell ABC News 4 that students go through...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
New cat café Mews + Brews to open Friday in Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Cat lovers, it's time to get excited. Summerville's first-ever cat café opens on Friday!. Mews + Brews, located at 1707 Central Avenue, will feature furry friends from Dorchester Paws who are available for adoption. The café's inaugural class features seven cats: Skeedaddle, 5, Michigan,...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
Area farmers putting in hard work, hoping for economy to improve

DORCHESTER COUNTY (WCIV) — Before you even get to the driveway of Just a Lil’ Bit Farms in the Ridgeville area, you hear the sounds. Cows make themselves heard, then the sheep want attention. This is nothing new for the Hiers family, and neither is the hard work behind making farm life successful.
RIDGEVILLE, SC
Charleston Wine + Food Board name new Executive Director

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Following a national search, the Charleston Wine + Food Board of Directors has announced that Alyssa Maute Smith will be the festival’s new Executive Director. Smith, a native Charlestonian stepped into the interim role last April following a six-year stint as the festival’s Marketing...
CHARLESTON, SC
Shem Creek Boat Landing to close for repairs on Monday

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — The Shem Creek Boat Landing is closing on Monday to undergo scheduled repairs and improvements, according to the Charleston County Park & Recreation Commission (CCPRC). An exact date for the landing's reopening has not been determined. Work is expected to continue through the early...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
Coroner identifies woman hit and killed in wheelchair on East Bay Street

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police Department said the driver of the vehicle that fatally struck a pedestrian in a wheelchair complied with officers. According to CPD, the driver showed no signs of impairment and cooperated with investigators. No charges have been filed at this time. On Tuesday, Jan...
CHARLESTON, SC
New apartment complex groundbreaking at Bees Ferry Road and Savannah Highway

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Aventon Companies, a multi-family real estate developer, announced the groundbreaking of its newest development in Charleston. Aventon Bees Ferry will house 394 one, two, and three-bedroom apartments across 30 acres at the intersection of Bees Ferry Road and Savannah Highway. The company calls the new...
CHARLESTON, SC
3 juveniles injured in shooting in West Ashley, CPD investigating

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police Department responded to a shooting in West Ashley Wednesday afternoon where three juveniles were injured. CPD says the victims were transported to EMS with non-life-threatening injuries. The shooting occurred in the 2000 block of Applebee Way. CPD asks the community to avoid the...
CHARLESTON, SC
Brittanee Drexel's mother sues daughter's killer, Raymond Moody

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Dawn Pleckan, Brittanee Drexel's mother, has sued Brittanee's killer Raymond Moody. Plecklan is seeking an unspecified amount of money for damages. "As a result of Defendant’s reckless and/or intentional infliction of emotional distress, Plaintiff was injured, has incurred medical bills and expenses, loss of...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
Authorities search for suspect using stolen credit cards: Charleston PD

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston Police Department is asking the public to help identify the suspect police say used stolen credit cards from various businesses. Anyone with information is asked to contact Charleston Police Department Sgt. Cromer at cromert@charleston-sc.gov or call (843) 720-3924. If you wish to remain...
CHARLESTON, SC
Standoff at North Charleston apartment complex ends in arrest of wanted man

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (8:30 p.m.): Officials have identified the suspect as 28-year-old Santana Shakel Martin Taylor. On Tuesday, Dorchester County deputies responded to Archdale Forest Apartments for a call about a domestic disturbance, according to DCSO. The suspect, identified as Taylor, did not adhere to the commands of authorities to leave the apartment.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
Summerville vs Goose Creek | High School Hoops

Summerville High School and Goose Creek High School will face off Friday. The game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6. Watch the game in the live player above or click here if viewing on a mobile device. You can tune into the action on air on My...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
Crews put out vehicle on fire near South Santee River

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Crews with the Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District responded to the 1800 block of Rutledge Road on Tuesday in reference to a vehicle on fire. Crews found the burning truck in the Germantown community near Old Georgetown Road and subsequently extinguished the fire. No injuries were...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC

