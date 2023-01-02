Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSummerville, SC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From CharlestonTed RiversCharleston, SC
4 Amazing Seafood Restaurants in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Two SC Cities Have the “Friendliest Neighborhoods in the U.S.” According to a National PublicationKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
Related
abcnews4.com
'Generous and helpful spirit': Non-profit owner speaks on David Aylor's passing
CHARLESTON, SC (WCIV) — A local attorney known for his legal prowess and charitable work is being remembered. The Charleston County Coroner’s Office confirms David Aylor died at his home Monday. David Aylor began practicing law in South Carolina in 2007. After working in the 9th circuit solicitor’s...
abcnews4.com
Family travels from Ohio to watch 24 C-17 fly across Lowcountry
Charleston, S.C. (WCIV) — 24 C-17 flew across the Lowcountry on Thursday morning for a mission generation exercise. The 437th wing has 41 C-17. Altogether, those planes value at around 9.2 billion dollars or 212 million per aircraft. Each C-17 can cruise 500 miles per hour at 28,000 feet.
abcnews4.com
NCPD and activists work together to decrease gun violence in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — To serve and protect that's the goal of the North Charleston Police as they continue to remove unlawfully carried guns from the city. "Pretty much anything and everything we do on the streets gives us an opportunity to bring those firearms in," says Sgt. Jeremy Ledford, a Patrol Sgt. for NCPD.
abcnews4.com
More than 20 C-17 aircraft fly over Ravenel Bridge Thursday morning
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Be sure to wave hello to ABC News 4's Trooper Bob, who will be flying in Thursday morning's C-17 formation over the Ravenel Bridge. About 24 C-17 Globemaster III aircraft will fly over the bridge heading north at 11 a.m. We'll have a livestream of...
abcnews4.com
Juvenile arrested with loaded gun on Liberty Hill Academy campus
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Police say a juvenile was arrested Thursday after allegedly bringing a gun to the Liberty Hill Academy campus. The juvenile was taken to juvenile jail, police said. Officials with the Charleston County School District tell ABC News 4 that students go through...
abcnews4.com
New cat café Mews + Brews to open Friday in Summerville
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Cat lovers, it's time to get excited. Summerville's first-ever cat café opens on Friday!. Mews + Brews, located at 1707 Central Avenue, will feature furry friends from Dorchester Paws who are available for adoption. The café's inaugural class features seven cats: Skeedaddle, 5, Michigan,...
abcnews4.com
Area farmers putting in hard work, hoping for economy to improve
DORCHESTER COUNTY (WCIV) — Before you even get to the driveway of Just a Lil’ Bit Farms in the Ridgeville area, you hear the sounds. Cows make themselves heard, then the sheep want attention. This is nothing new for the Hiers family, and neither is the hard work behind making farm life successful.
abcnews4.com
More than 25 companies to participate in virtual Charleston-area career fair on Thursday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — JobFairX is hosting a virtual career fair on Thursday aimed at giving job seekers a chance at a new career. The event runs from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. and will involve more than 25 employers, including Comcast, Anthem, Dell Technologies, State Farm Insurance, Johnson & Johnson and more.
abcnews4.com
Charleston Wine + Food Board name new Executive Director
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Following a national search, the Charleston Wine + Food Board of Directors has announced that Alyssa Maute Smith will be the festival’s new Executive Director. Smith, a native Charlestonian stepped into the interim role last April following a six-year stint as the festival’s Marketing...
abcnews4.com
Disability advocate calls for change after fatal pedestrian crash on East Bay Street
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Navigating busy streets and sidewalks in Charleston is a risk people with disabilities are often forced to take. But after a woman in a wheelchair was hit and killed in downtown Charleston, disability advocates are calling for change. Charleston Police Department says 58-year-old Karen Simmons...
abcnews4.com
Shem Creek Boat Landing to close for repairs on Monday
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — The Shem Creek Boat Landing is closing on Monday to undergo scheduled repairs and improvements, according to the Charleston County Park & Recreation Commission (CCPRC). An exact date for the landing's reopening has not been determined. Work is expected to continue through the early...
abcnews4.com
Coroner identifies woman hit and killed in wheelchair on East Bay Street
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police Department said the driver of the vehicle that fatally struck a pedestrian in a wheelchair complied with officers. According to CPD, the driver showed no signs of impairment and cooperated with investigators. No charges have been filed at this time. On Tuesday, Jan...
abcnews4.com
New apartment complex groundbreaking at Bees Ferry Road and Savannah Highway
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Aventon Companies, a multi-family real estate developer, announced the groundbreaking of its newest development in Charleston. Aventon Bees Ferry will house 394 one, two, and three-bedroom apartments across 30 acres at the intersection of Bees Ferry Road and Savannah Highway. The company calls the new...
abcnews4.com
3 juveniles injured in shooting in West Ashley, CPD investigating
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police Department responded to a shooting in West Ashley Wednesday afternoon where three juveniles were injured. CPD says the victims were transported to EMS with non-life-threatening injuries. The shooting occurred in the 2000 block of Applebee Way. CPD asks the community to avoid the...
abcnews4.com
Brittanee Drexel's mother sues daughter's killer, Raymond Moody
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Dawn Pleckan, Brittanee Drexel's mother, has sued Brittanee's killer Raymond Moody. Plecklan is seeking an unspecified amount of money for damages. "As a result of Defendant’s reckless and/or intentional infliction of emotional distress, Plaintiff was injured, has incurred medical bills and expenses, loss of...
abcnews4.com
Police continue search for killer of man found dead in Goose Creek school parking lot
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCIV) — Detectives with the Goose Creek Police Department are continuing to search for a man's killer months after his dead body was found in the parking lot of a school. On May 25, 2022, John Staley III, 31, was found dead in the parking lot...
abcnews4.com
Authorities search for suspect using stolen credit cards: Charleston PD
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston Police Department is asking the public to help identify the suspect police say used stolen credit cards from various businesses. Anyone with information is asked to contact Charleston Police Department Sgt. Cromer at cromert@charleston-sc.gov or call (843) 720-3924. If you wish to remain...
abcnews4.com
Standoff at North Charleston apartment complex ends in arrest of wanted man
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — UPDATE (8:30 p.m.): Officials have identified the suspect as 28-year-old Santana Shakel Martin Taylor. On Tuesday, Dorchester County deputies responded to Archdale Forest Apartments for a call about a domestic disturbance, according to DCSO. The suspect, identified as Taylor, did not adhere to the commands of authorities to leave the apartment.
abcnews4.com
Summerville vs Goose Creek | High School Hoops
Summerville High School and Goose Creek High School will face off Friday. The game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6. Watch the game in the live player above or click here if viewing on a mobile device. You can tune into the action on air on My...
abcnews4.com
Crews put out vehicle on fire near South Santee River
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Crews with the Awendaw-McClellanville Fire District responded to the 1800 block of Rutledge Road on Tuesday in reference to a vehicle on fire. Crews found the burning truck in the Germantown community near Old Georgetown Road and subsequently extinguished the fire. No injuries were...
Comments / 1