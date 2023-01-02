Read full article on original website
kmrskkok.com
Gemella Zapf
Gemella Zapf, age 94 of Morris, Minnesota, formerly of Paynesville, MN, passed away Wednesday, December 7, 2022, peacefully at West Wind Village in Morris, MN. Mass of Christian Burial for Gemella A. Zapf will be at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, January 19, 2023, at the Assumption Catholic Church in Morris, MN, with Father Todd Schneider officiating.
kmrskkok.com
Wollschlager Receives UMAC Honor, Games Postponed
ST. PAUL – University of Minnesota Morris senior guard Haley Wollschlager was named the UMAC Women’s Basketball Player of the Week for Dec. 19-25 following two games for the Cougars against ranked opposition. Facing the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater and the University of California, Santa Cruz, at the home...
