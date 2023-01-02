Read full article on original website
Related
AOC says she was telling Matt Gaetz the Democratic Party would 'absolutely not' rescue Kevin McCarthy's speakership bid when they were spotted chatting on the House floor
Ocasio-Cortez was spotted chatting with her far-right congressional colleagues Matt Gaetz and Paul Gosar during Tuesday's votes.
Bad News For Biden As Georgia's Marjorie Taylor-Greene Threatens To Impeach Him This 2023
What is going on in the United States? Why the frequent threat to impeach anyone that assumes the office of the president. Why are those at the helm of affairs allowing corruption to ruin the reputation of the country. Apparently, the devil has shown the seed of corruption deep down the soul of our leaders.
Ukraine Reveals End Date for War With Russia
A Ukrainian military official recently spoke about his country's strategy in 2023 in regards to the war with Russia.
Lauren Boebert's Attack on Trump Shocks Congress
Boebert called Trump her "favorite president" but noted that he should tell McCarthy he does not have the votes for House speaker.
Albany Herald
House Dems to Buttigieg: 'Much more needs to be done' following Southwest meltdown
House Democrats overseeing airlines are telling Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to come down harder on Southwest Airlines for stranding millions of passengers over the holidays. "We believe much more needs to be done," more than two dozen Democrat members of what will be the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure...
Albany Herald
U.S. House paralyzed following second day of GOP failure to elect speaker
WASHINGTON — The U.S. House adjourned without a speaker for the second day in a row as Republicans’ stalemate over who should lead the chamber for the next two years dragged on, with Kevin McCarthy failing to get the votes needed to become speaker on three more ballots.
Albany Herald
Biden announces new migration programs as he prepares to visit the border on Sunday
President Joe Biden on Thursday announced he is expanding a program to accept up to 30,000 migrants per month from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela -- along with a plan to expel as many migrants from those countries who circumvent US laws -- as his administration confronts a surge of migrants at the southern border.
Japan, US to hold security talks before Kishida meets Biden
TOKYO (AP) — Japan and the United States will hold security talks between their foreign and defense ministers in Washington the day before Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida lands in the U.S. capital next week wrapping up his tour of Group of Seven nations as Tokyo expands its military and deepen alliance with America amid China’s growing influence.
Pete Buttigieg goes on Fox News to tackle Fox News criticism of husband's travel to 'sporting event'
Fox News Digital reported Wednesday that Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg brought his husband, Chasten, with him on a "military aircraft" to attend a "sporting event" in the Netherlands last May. Fox News anchor Brett Baier on Thursday asked Buttigieg about various "controversies" from his tenure in President Biden's Cabinet, including that he brought "Chasten on a military aircraft to attend a sporting event in the Netherlands." "That's quite a spin to put on it," Buttigieg said, pointing out that he was leading a presidential delegation to the fifth Invictus Games to support competing wounded U.S. service members. "The diplomatic protocol on a presidential...
Biden wants your next airport visit to include a face scan. That's a huge threat to your freedom
Biden wants your next airport visit to include a face scan. That's a huge threat to your freedom since that technology is already abused by China and Russia.
'WORSE THAN IT ALREADY IS': Americans reveal low expectations for Biden in 2023
Americans in Texas set low expectations for President Biden — particularly regarding the economy — as his administration begins its third year later this month.
Albany Herald
Hackers post email addresses linked to 200 million Twitter accounts, security researchers say
Email addresses linked to more than 200 million Twitter profiles are currently circulating on underground hacker forums, security experts say. The apparent data leak could expose the real-life identities of anonymous Twitter users and make it easier for criminals to hijack Twitter accounts, the experts warned, or even victims' accounts on other websites.
China COVID crisis: Beijing hospital runs out of beds, families burn bodies in streets as deaths spike
Some videos on Twitter show families allegedly burning the bodies of loved ones in the streets of Chinese cities as funeral homes struggle to handle the surge in COVID deaths.
Comments / 0