Brusly, LA

WAFB

POLICE: Gunshot victim found in crashed car on interstate

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department said the driver of a car that was found crashed on an interstate early Thursday, Jan. 5, was suffering from gunshot wounds. Police said the car and driver were discovered on I-110 around 2 a.m. They added EMS was contacted...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Teen reported missing in Baker found safe

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - The Baker Police Department says a missing juvenile has been located. According to Baker police, Kyle Tackno, 16, was last seen around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3. On Thursday, Jan. 5, the teen was returned home safely. Police described him as a 5′8″ 140 lb....
BAKER, LA
Malek Sherif

2 cheerleaders died in an accident involving a Louisiana police

A Louisiana police officer has been charged with murder after he reportedly caused a vehicle wreck on New Year's Eve, killing two high school cheerleaders. During the chase, Addis Police Department officer David Cauthron, 42, is said to have run a red light and crashed into a car carrying three minors "at a very high rate of speed," according to a statement from 18th Judicial District Attorney Tony Clayton.
ADDIS, LA
WAFB

Vacant house fire in BR under investigation

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Investigators with the Baton Rouge Fire Department are working to determine the cause of a vacant house fire that happened early Thursday, Jan. 5. Firefighters responded to a home in the 2300 block of Desoto Drive, not far from Thomas Road, just after 3 a.m.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

MISSING: Police searching for missing Baker teen

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - The Baker Police Department is asking the public for help finding a missing juvenile. According to Baker police, Kyle Tackno, 16, was last seen around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3. He was wearing a pink hoodie with red and black shorts, and may be in the Sherwood Meadows area, police added.
BAKER, LA
brproud.com

West Baton Rouge Parish businesses support families of crash victims

BRUSLY, La. (BRPROUD) – Students and teachers are scheduled to return to Brusly High School this week after two cheerleaders were killed in a crash involving a police officer on New Year’s Eve. On Monday night, people gathered on the high school football field to remember Maggie Dunn...
BRUSLY, LA
brproud.com

Wanted suspects robbed, shot victim in Tigerland area, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Baton Rouge police are looking for two suspects accused of an armed robbery turned shooting in the Tigerland area. Police said the suspects followed the robbery victim after getting off of a CATS bus on Monday, Jan. 2. The incident reportedly occurred on Jim Taylor Drive near Tigerland Apartments.
BATON ROUGE, LA
West Side Journal

Several ways to support those affected by fatal wreck in WBR

A couple of organizations in the area have developed ways to support the families of the two Brusly High Students killed in the wreck with the Addis police officer on New Year's Eve. Brusly High School released a statement on Sunday that said the school will have a brief school-wide...
BRUSLY, LA
WAFB

Roof collapses in early morning house fire, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Investigators with the Baton Rouge Fire Department are working to determine the cause of an early morning house fire that happened Thursday, Jan. 5. Firefighters responded to a fire at a home on Desoto Drive, not far from Thomas Road, around 3:30 a.m. A spokesman...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Person injured in shooting, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred near Highland Road. The shooting reportedly happened on California Street Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 4. Police said one person was shot in the torso. The victim was transported to the hospital with injuries that are...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WAFB

