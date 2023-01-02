Read full article on original website
Have you seen a flock of turkeys? The Game Commission wants to know
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Game Commission is asking Pennsylvanians to report any sightings of turkey flocks from now until March 15. The Commission says the sightings and subsequent trappings are part of ongoing population monitoring as well as a large-scale turkey study. “We’re studying turkey population and movement dynamics,...
Local kettle chip maker to exhibit scale model production line at 2023 PA Farm Show
HARRISBURG, Pa. - At this year's 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show, Uglies Kettle Chips will give attendees a close up view of just how their product is made. This year's farm show will feature a working scale model of a chip maker’s production line. The model is 20 feet long...
Lehigh County brewery nabs two awards in statewide poll after month-long vote
A month ago, Ron Beitler watched as Breweries in Pennsylvania’s annual reader poll amassed over 10,000 votes on its first day. A month and 100,000 votes later, Beitler and his brewery, Rising River Brewing Co., nabbed two awards from the popular craft beer blog’s Best of Pennsylvania Craft Beer Readers’ Choice Awards.
Girl Scout cookie sales launch in central Pa.: What’s new and where to buy them
Girl Scout cookie season has officially started. Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania are partnering this year with a new cookie baker, ABC Bakers, and offering several new cookies for sale. Among the selection are refreshing Lemonades, French toast-inspired Toast-Yay!, and gluten-free Caramel Chocolate Chip. Scouts are also selling...
Abandoned Honeymoon Resort in the Poconos Is Fascinating Yet Sad
It was probably quite the place in its heyday.
Milder temperatures producing headache for ski resorts
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Ski resorts across southcentral Pa. are doing what they can to adjust amid the constant weather changes they’re facing during this year’s season. The general manager of Whitetail Resort, Tim Koons, says the change in temperatures is something they have seen before. "I...
Trash from Poconos home linked to DNA left at Idaho crime scene, police say
MOSCOW, Idaho - An unsealed court document sheds more light on why prosecutors have charged a Poconos man in a quadruple homicide in Idaho. The affidavit of probable cause in Bryan Kohberger's case was released to the public Thursday, just before he appeared in court around 1 p.m. EST. The hearing was his first initial appearance in Idaho.
WATCH: Bryan Kohberger appears before Idaho judge
Bryan Kohberger appeared before a judge in Idaho for the first time Thursday. The Monroe County, Pennsylvania, man is facing first-degree murder charges in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students in November. A nearly 20-page affidavit outlines the physical and digital evidence investigators retrieved to charge Kohberger...
Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger wanted to be Army Ranger, yearbook reveals | Source: Fox News
EXCLUSIVE – STROUDSBURG, Pa. – Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger aspired to be an Army Ranger and is featured in his high school yearbook exercising in uniform, Fox News Digital has learned. In the 2011 Pleasant Valley High School yearbook, the accused killer is pictured in a law...
Dedicated Lehigh Valley Charter School Teacher 'Battled Cancer With Elegant Tenacity,' 36
Tributes are pouring in across state lines for Lehigh Valley charter school teacher and former standout college athlete Amy L. (Zdrojesky) Rivera, who died at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest on Thursday, Dec. 29 after a valiant cancer battle. She was 36. Born in Allentown, Amy always had a passion...
Talkback 16: Callers sick of Bryan Kohberger coverage
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Could Talkback take a turn for the positive?. One caller has a suggestion for us on how to make things a little lighter. Another has a problem with dry January. But first, Talkbackers accuse us of being repeat offenders. If you like Talkback, you'll love Talkback...
'Winter Isn't Canceled': Big Weather Change Ahead For Northeast, Forecasters Say
The unseasonably warm weather that the Northeast has been experiencing isn't here to stay. Or as Jersey Shore meteorologist Steve DiMartino put it: "Winter isn't canceled." The winter warmup isn't unusual, DiMartino said, noting weather typically swings from one extreme to the other. And a colder weather is on the...
Winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $50,000 sold in Allegheny County
A winning Pennsylvania Lottery raffle ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Allegheny County. The ticket was sold at Shop ‘n Save, 1620 Babcock Boulevard, Shaler Township. Another was sold in Philadelphia. The winning raffle ticket numbers drawn for the two $50,000 prizes are part of eight weekly drawings in...
Original retail tenant of Lehigh Valley Mall's outdoor lifestyle center to permanently close
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - The Lehigh Valley Mall's 15-year-old outdoor lifestyle center is losing an original tenant. Williams-Sonoma, a worldwide kitchenware, dinnerware and home furnishings retailer, is set to permanently close its Whitehall Township store in the coming days. A closing sale, featuring 30% off food and glassware and 50%...
Pennsylvania: This is the Most Prescribed Medicine in the State
Pretty much everyone in America is or has been on a prescription medication at some point in their lives. So, which prescription mediations are the most prescribed in Pennsylvania? It’s an interesting list. SingleCare has put out a study naming the most popular prescription drugs in America. “In 2022,...
Nostradamus predictions; surprise arrest; Rose Bowl: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
High: 59; Low: 46. Partly cloudy. History, maybe chaos: The celebratory event of swearing in 200 House members and 25 senators tomorrow is taking a backseat to the highly charged leadership race in the House. Idaho arrest: A Pennsylvania college student, 28, was arrested Friday at his parents’ home in...
Pennsylvania woman realizes home is listed on Airbnb: report
A family was under the belief they had rented a home in Pennsylvania via Airbnb. The only problem was the owner of the house wasn’t the one who had listed it. SIMILAR STORIES: Philly Airbnb hosts must now apply for licenses under new regulations. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports how...
Pa., Philadelphia lose tens of thousands in population, U.S. Census Bureau says
Pennsylvania lost about 40,000 people from July 2021 to July 2022, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The state had the fourth-biggest population decline in America during that time.
Gov. Wolf launches college scholarship program for Pa. state workers, dependents
Gov. Tom Wolf has been a strong advocate for funding for Pennsylvania’s state-owned universities and as his administration winds to a close on Jan. 17, he had one more parting gift for them and certain state government employees. He announced on Thursday the launch of a new $5 million...
COVID in Pa. weekly update, Jan. 5: Cases, hospitalizations rise
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — According to Pennsylvania Department of Health data checked at 10:15 a.m. on Jan. 5, 2023, there were 15,177 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Pennsylvania from Wednesday, Dec. 28, through Tuesday, Jan. 3. The daily case breakdown from the most recent seven days, according to DOH data, is as follows: The total […]
