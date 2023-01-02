ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Milder temperatures producing headache for ski resorts

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Ski resorts across southcentral Pa. are doing what they can to adjust amid the constant weather changes they’re facing during this year’s season. The general manager of Whitetail Resort, Tim Koons, says the change in temperatures is something they have seen before. "I...
Trash from Poconos home linked to DNA left at Idaho crime scene, police say

MOSCOW, Idaho - An unsealed court document sheds more light on why prosecutors have charged a Poconos man in a quadruple homicide in Idaho. The affidavit of probable cause in Bryan Kohberger's case was released to the public Thursday, just before he appeared in court around 1 p.m. EST. The hearing was his first initial appearance in Idaho.
WATCH: Bryan Kohberger appears before Idaho judge

Bryan Kohberger appeared before a judge in Idaho for the first time Thursday. The Monroe County, Pennsylvania, man is facing first-degree murder charges in the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students in November. A nearly 20-page affidavit outlines the physical and digital evidence investigators retrieved to charge Kohberger...
Talkback 16: Callers sick of Bryan Kohberger coverage

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Could Talkback take a turn for the positive?. One caller has a suggestion for us on how to make things a little lighter. Another has a problem with dry January. But first, Talkbackers accuse us of being repeat offenders. If you like Talkback, you'll love Talkback...
Pennsylvania: This is the Most Prescribed Medicine in the State

Pretty much everyone in America is or has been on a prescription medication at some point in their lives. So, which prescription mediations are the most prescribed in Pennsylvania? It’s an interesting list. SingleCare has put out a study naming the most popular prescription drugs in America. “In 2022,...
COVID in Pa. weekly update, Jan. 5: Cases, hospitalizations rise

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — According to Pennsylvania Department of Health data checked at 10:15 a.m. on Jan. 5, 2023, there were 15,177 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Pennsylvania from Wednesday, Dec. 28, through Tuesday, Jan. 3. The daily case breakdown from the most recent seven days, according to DOH data, is as follows: The total […]
