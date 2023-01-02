Big talk. But why will happen when all of whining starts about the poor, misguided, troubled, misunderstood, sociopath criminals start being jailed and prosecuted. Maryland State Delicates like Jill Carter and her criminal supporting associates will be there whining the loudest.
I pray he does exactly what he says he's going to do, somebody needs to have the citizens of Baltimore City best interest at heart. because Marilyn Mosby didn't she was useless as a prosecutor. I am glad the people of Baltimore City woke up and voted her out, I never did vote for her, now Brandon Scott and that greedy for money Nick Mosby needs to go, so that Baltimore City can start healing from the useless so called leaders, and commissioner Harris can do his job with that boy out the way. refund the police department so they can do their job.
Bates it's going to be just like Donald Trump hated by every black democratic politician out there because he wants the better something rather than destroy it I hope he just keeping his word
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Aunt Pleads For Help In Disappearance Of 7-Year-Old Nephew And Baltimore Police Wait Five Years To Start InvestigationThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaltimore, MD
3 Delicious Pizza Spots in BaltimoreTed RiversBaltimore, MD
3 Delicious Pizza Places in ColumbiaTed RiversColumbia, MD
Fourth homicide investigation opened in Baltimore this week after 22-year-old found dead from gunshot woundsEdy ZooBaltimore, MD
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From BaltimoreTed RiversBaltimore, MD
Comments / 22