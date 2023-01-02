New year, new beginnings, and we have much to look forward to in 2023. This month, we have a new state's attorney in Baltimore City in Ivan Bates. Anthony Brown has been sworn in as our new state attorney general. And later this month come a few firsts as Brooke Lierman will become Maryland's first female comptroller and Wes Moore will be sworn in as the state's first Black governor.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 5 HOURS AGO