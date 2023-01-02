ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Dart
3d ago

Big talk. But why will happen when all of whining starts about the poor, misguided, troubled, misunderstood, sociopath criminals start being jailed and prosecuted. Maryland State Delicates like Jill Carter and her criminal supporting associates will be there whining the loudest.

Romaine Allen
3d ago

I pray he does exactly what he says he's going to do, somebody needs to have the citizens of Baltimore City best interest at heart. because Marilyn Mosby didn't she was useless as a prosecutor. I am glad the people of Baltimore City woke up and voted her out, I never did vote for her, now Brandon Scott and that greedy for money Nick Mosby needs to go, so that Baltimore City can start healing from the useless so called leaders, and commissioner Harris can do his job with that boy out the way. refund the police department so they can do their job.

jerry j
3d ago

Bates it's going to be just like Donald Trump hated by every black democratic politician out there because he wants the better something rather than destroy it I hope he just keeping his word

