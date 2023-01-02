Read full article on original website
Related
WCAX
Gov. Phil Scott sworn in for fourth term
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Governor Phil Scott Thursday took the oath of office for his fourth term and delivered his inaugural address, the first time he has addressed the Legislature in-person since the start of the pandemic. In front of a joint session of the Legislature, Governor Phil Scott...
WCAX
Vt. lawmakers plan to reintroduce ‘clean heat’ bill
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A new session of the Vermont Legislature kicks off Wednesday, and tackling climate change is expected to be a top priority for Democratic leaders. About a third of carbon emissions in our region come from heating our homes. Democrats last year failed to override Governor Phil Scott’s veto of a thermal energy bill targetting fossil fuels. Now, with a new larger majority, lawmakers plan to bring the measure back.
Vermont Is the Most Moved to State in the U.S.
Vermont Is the Most Moved to State in the U.S.
New Hampshire House rejects efforts to allow for remote voting, ban firearms
The New Hampshire House voted down two attempts to allow for remote participation in the House, keeping in place pre-pandemic rules that require a physical presence for floor votes and committee hearings. On a roll call vote Wednesday, the House chamber rejected an effort by House Democratic Leader Matt Wilhelm to allow for proxy voting, […] The post New Hampshire House rejects efforts to allow for remote voting, ban firearms appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
a-z-animals.com
Discover Vermont’s Coldest January on Record
Vermont is a state in New England known for its beauty, cold, and snowy landscapes. The state’s residents truly understand what it means to live in the cold. In fact, this northern state is usually placed on any top 10 list involving cold temperatures or snowy conditions. Today, we are going to look specifically at January in Vermont. Let’s discover Vermont’s coldest January on record!
Advocates and regulators push to reform medical cannabis in order to save it
The number of registered medical cannabis users has dwindled since 2018. Advocates are trying to reform the system to ensure its survival. Read the story on VTDigger here: Advocates and regulators push to reform medical cannabis in order to save it.
WCAX
Experts recommend removing Christmas tree by January to prevent fire
Vermont lawmakers gathered at the Statehouse in Montpelier on Wednesday to open a new legislative session. House Speaker Jill Krowinski gaveled in the new biennium. Gov. Phil Scott to be sworn in today for fourth term. Updated: 5 hours ago. Governor Phil Scott is set to deliver his inaugural address...
WCAX
Raw Video: Gov. Scott inaugural address
Perhaps it’s not too far of a stretch to say life is like a jigsaw puzzle for Ada Alger -- trying to find the perfect match. Region marks anniversary of epic ice storm of ‘98. Updated: 5 hours ago. Twenty-five years ago, a major storm system moved into...
WCAX
Vt. Historical Society grant to allow exhibition of seldom seen artifacts
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Historical Society in Barre will soon be allowing public access to thousands of historical treasures currently locked away in storage. “The whole reason that we are preserving these objects is to help tell history to people. So, if they are just sitting in here and people don’t know about them, they’re not doing that,” said the society’s Teresa Greene.
WCAX
New purpose for Vermont church closed by lack of parishioners
It’s that time of the year when folks are usually able to head out onto the ice to fish. A new session of the Vermont Legislature kicks off Wednesday, and tackling climate change is expected to be a top priority for Democratic leaders. Tuesday Weathercast. Updated: 4 hours ago.
WCAX
The data behind another deadly year on Vt. roadways
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The number of deaths on Vermont roads increased slightly in 2022, but data from VTrans shows the long-term trend is going the other way. “We are seeing an increase in alcohol and drugs already, without all the toxicology in from last year. We’re also seeing an increase in unbelted fatalities,” said VTrans’ Mandy White.
WCAX
Balint and Welch to be sworn in, Leahy’s last day in office
The 6th Annual Till I Die New Year’s Eve Gala was held at the Killington Distillery, and it was a re-brand party for the clothing and accessories company, too. $200,000 grant to create guided interviews, to assist people with court documents. Livestock veterinarian shortage has large animal doctors hoofing...
compassvermont.com
Vermont Saw The Highest Percentage of Inbound Migration for the Second Consecutive Year
United Van Lines released the company's 46th Annual National Movers Study, which indicates Americans continued to move to lower-density areas. The study revealed that Vermont saw the highest percentage of inbound migration (77%) for the second consecutive year. The top reasons for moving to Vermont were jobs and family. Join...
WCAX
Vt. Historical Society reaps benefits from federal funding
Region marks anniversary of epic ice storm of ‘98. Twenty-five years ago, a major storm system moved into our region wreaking havoc on the Champlain Valley, Saint Lawrence Valley, and southern Quebec by leaving the area coated in ice. Lake Placid venue upgrades ready for World University Games and...
WCAX
Mayors: More help needed to shelter the homeless in NH
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Two years after New Hampshire’s 13 mayors sent a letter to Gov. Chris Sununu asking for help with a strategy to assist the homeless, eight wrote back Tuesday requesting that federal funds be allocated for more shelter beds and resources, with an emphasis on women and youth.
VTDigger
What about the rights of Christians in Vermont?
Thank you for your completely biased and one-sided article. Why don't my rights as a Christian matter? I was forced to pay into the state's religious system for years while I pay out of pocket to provide my daughter with a biblical Christian education. Why doesn't “compelled support clause” apply...
‘He plainly seeks a change of heart’: Prosecution urges denial of shorter prison term for Ariel Quiros
Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul Van de Graaf argues that a five-year prison term for the former Jay Peak owner — sentenced earlier this year for his role in the largest fraud case in Vermont history — should stand, despite Quiros “begging” for mercy. Read the story on VTDigger here: ‘He plainly seeks a change of heart’: Prosecution urges denial of shorter prison term for Ariel Quiros.
WMUR.com
All New England states raise minimum wage as New Hampshire continues to defer to national rate
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Millions of Americans started the new year with a pay raise as many states move to raise the minimum wage. The story is different in New Hampshire, which does not have a state minimum wage and defers to the national rate of $7.25 per hour. Minimum...
mynbc5.com
Vermont wage increase upsets some tipped workers
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Millions of Americans started the new year with a pay raise, including in Vermont and New York. However, some service industry workers are not happy about it. On Jan. 1, Vermont’s minimum wage went up from $12.55 to $13.18. In New York, the minimum wage went...
Comments / 0