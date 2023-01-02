ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

WCAX

Gov. Phil Scott sworn in for fourth term

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Governor Phil Scott Thursday took the oath of office for his fourth term and delivered his inaugural address, the first time he has addressed the Legislature in-person since the start of the pandemic. In front of a joint session of the Legislature, Governor Phil Scott...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vt. lawmakers plan to reintroduce ‘clean heat’ bill

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A new session of the Vermont Legislature kicks off Wednesday, and tackling climate change is expected to be a top priority for Democratic leaders. About a third of carbon emissions in our region come from heating our homes. Democrats last year failed to override Governor Phil Scott’s veto of a thermal energy bill targetting fossil fuels. Now, with a new larger majority, lawmakers plan to bring the measure back.
VERMONT STATE
New Hampshire Bulletin

New Hampshire House rejects efforts to allow for remote voting, ban firearms

The New Hampshire House voted down two attempts to allow for remote participation in the House, keeping in place pre-pandemic rules that require a physical presence for floor votes and committee hearings. On a roll call vote Wednesday, the House chamber rejected an effort by House Democratic Leader Matt Wilhelm to allow for proxy voting, […] The post New Hampshire House rejects efforts to allow for remote voting, ban firearms appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover Vermont’s Coldest January on Record

Vermont is a state in New England known for its beauty, cold, and snowy landscapes. The state’s residents truly understand what it means to live in the cold. In fact, this northern state is usually placed on any top 10 list involving cold temperatures or snowy conditions. Today, we are going to look specifically at January in Vermont. Let’s discover Vermont’s coldest January on record!
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Experts recommend removing Christmas tree by January to prevent fire

Vermont lawmakers gathered at the Statehouse in Montpelier on Wednesday to open a new legislative session. House Speaker Jill Krowinski gaveled in the new biennium. Gov. Phil Scott to be sworn in today for fourth term. Updated: 5 hours ago. Governor Phil Scott is set to deliver his inaugural address...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Raw Video: Gov. Scott inaugural address

Perhaps it’s not too far of a stretch to say life is like a jigsaw puzzle for Ada Alger -- trying to find the perfect match. Region marks anniversary of epic ice storm of ‘98. Updated: 5 hours ago. Twenty-five years ago, a major storm system moved into...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vt. Historical Society grant to allow exhibition of seldom seen artifacts

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Historical Society in Barre will soon be allowing public access to thousands of historical treasures currently locked away in storage. “The whole reason that we are preserving these objects is to help tell history to people. So, if they are just sitting in here and people don’t know about them, they’re not doing that,” said the society’s Teresa Greene.
BARRE, VT
WCAX

New purpose for Vermont church closed by lack of parishioners

It’s that time of the year when folks are usually able to head out onto the ice to fish. A new session of the Vermont Legislature kicks off Wednesday, and tackling climate change is expected to be a top priority for Democratic leaders. Tuesday Weathercast. Updated: 4 hours ago.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

The data behind another deadly year on Vt. roadways

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The number of deaths on Vermont roads increased slightly in 2022, but data from VTrans shows the long-term trend is going the other way. “We are seeing an increase in alcohol and drugs already, without all the toxicology in from last year. We’re also seeing an increase in unbelted fatalities,” said VTrans’ Mandy White.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Balint and Welch to be sworn in, Leahy’s last day in office

The 6th Annual Till I Die New Year’s Eve Gala was held at the Killington Distillery, and it was a re-brand party for the clothing and accessories company, too. $200,000 grant to create guided interviews, to assist people with court documents. Livestock veterinarian shortage has large animal doctors hoofing...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vt. Historical Society reaps benefits from federal funding

Region marks anniversary of epic ice storm of ‘98. Twenty-five years ago, a major storm system moved into our region wreaking havoc on the Champlain Valley, Saint Lawrence Valley, and southern Quebec by leaving the area coated in ice. Lake Placid venue upgrades ready for World University Games and...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Mayors: More help needed to shelter the homeless in NH

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Two years after New Hampshire’s 13 mayors sent a letter to Gov. Chris Sununu asking for help with a strategy to assist the homeless, eight wrote back Tuesday requesting that federal funds be allocated for more shelter beds and resources, with an emphasis on women and youth.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
VTDigger

What about the rights of Christians in Vermont?

Thank you for your completely biased and one-sided article. Why don't my rights as a Christian matter? I was forced to pay into the state's religious system for years while I pay out of pocket to provide my daughter with a biblical Christian education. Why doesn't “compelled support clause” apply...
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

‘He plainly seeks a change of heart’: Prosecution urges denial of shorter prison term for Ariel Quiros

Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul Van de Graaf argues that a five-year prison term for the former Jay Peak owner — sentenced earlier this year for his role in the largest fraud case in Vermont history — should stand, despite Quiros “begging” for mercy. Read the story on VTDigger here: ‘He plainly seeks a change of heart’: Prosecution urges denial of shorter prison term for Ariel Quiros.
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

Vermont wage increase upsets some tipped workers

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Millions of Americans started the new year with a pay raise, including in Vermont and New York. However, some service industry workers are not happy about it. On Jan. 1, Vermont’s minimum wage went up from $12.55 to $13.18. In New York, the minimum wage went...
VERMONT STATE

