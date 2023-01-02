MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The season of giving may be over, but there are still people in need in the U.P., so United Way is encouraging U.P. residents to continue donating. The United Way of Marquette is encouraging folks to consider monthly donations to assist those people. Small, monthly donations make it easier for organizations to budget their money compared to larger, one-time donations. Most workplaces also offer workplace donations, where a portion of your paycheck goes to the United Way.

MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO