WLUC
UP contractors, laborers attend first-ever Trades Night
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula Construction Council (UPCC) held its first annual Trades Night in collaboration with Michigan Building & Construction Trades Council Thursday night. Industry leaders elected officials, contractors and trades people from all over the U.P. attended the event. It was held at the Ramada Inn...
WLUC
410 Ice Rink presents Ishpeming Township Fire Department with $2,500 donation
ISHPEMING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - An Ishpeming Township ice rink presented its fire department with a donation on Wednesday. The 410 Ice Rink held the Fire and Ice Hockey Tournament last Saturday. It was a fundraiser for the Ishpeming Township Fire Department. Wednesday, the rink presented the fire department with a $2,500 check.
WLUC
Salvation Army counts Central UP Red Kettle Campaign donations
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - With the holidays now wrapped up, the final tally for the Red Kettle Campaign in the Central U.P. is being totaled. By the end of the week, we can expect the total amount from the Salvation Army. Capt. Doug Winters from the Escanaba Salvation Army said the total is looking to be 10 percent lower compared to last year.
WLUC
Negaunee DDA to hold bike input session
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Negaunee’s Downtown Development Authority is calling all bike enthusiasts. Sunday, Jan. 8 Negaunee officials will hold a bike input session at the Upper Peninsula Brewing Company from 2 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. The public is welcome to voice their thoughts on how the city can...
WLUC
United Way of Marquette encourages monthly donations after holiday season
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The season of giving may be over, but there are still people in need in the U.P., so United Way is encouraging U.P. residents to continue donating. The United Way of Marquette is encouraging folks to consider monthly donations to assist those people. Small, monthly donations make it easier for organizations to budget their money compared to larger, one-time donations. Most workplaces also offer workplace donations, where a portion of your paycheck goes to the United Way.
WLUC
Northern Lights YMCA reports a steady increase in new members since November
IRON MOUNTAIN & ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Working out more often is one of the most popular New Year’s resolutions. The Northern Lights YMCA (NLYMCA) in Dickinson and Delta Counties reports a steady increase in new membership. In the last two months, the Y estimates about 400 new memberships...
WLUC
Escanaba City Manager job posting opens Friday
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The city of Escanaba is looking for a new city manager and the application for the job opens Friday. Any current city of Escanaba employees can apply to be the city’s new manager. Escanaba City Council voted to open the job posting for three business...
WLUC
Tips for removing rooftop snow safely
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - With the heavy lake effect snowfall, you may be tempted to climb on your roof and shovel the snow. Dan Perkins, president of Dan Perkins Roofing encourages you to avoid removing the snow yourself. But if you have to, there are a few things to know.
WLUC
Camping reservations open for Marquette’s Tourist Park
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette’s Tourist Park is allowing patrons to reserve an early spot for the summer season. Reservations for the 2023 season opened at 8:00 a.m. Tuesday. “It’s important to get on, and make your reservations early for the summer,” Michael Anderson, the Parks and Recreation Coordinator...
WLUC
First baby born in the Upper Peninsula in 2023
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The first baby born in the Upper Peninsula this year was at UP Health System - Marquette. Luzianna Guadalupe was born at 1:10 a.m. on January 1, 2023. She weighs seven pounds, 3.8 ounces and is 19 inches long. She was born to parents Gina and...
WLUC
Ski clubs host kids’ race in Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The second race of the Marquette County Cup was Tuesday. The Marquette County Cup is a series of cross-country ski races for high school and middle schoolers. About 50 kids from Superiorland Ski Club, the Ishpeming Ski Club, the Marquette Ski Club and Peninsula Nordic Ski Club from Calumet took part. The event gives students exposure to races in a fun atmosphere with friendly competition.
UPMATTERS
Steve Mariucci Family Beacon House celebrates one year of operation at new facility
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Tuesday was a very special day at the Steve Mariucci Family Beacon House. The non-profit which gives hospital patients and their families a place to stay within close proximity to UPHS Marquette is celebrating one year of having its doors open and in operation at its new facility.
WLUC
Sara Cambensy reflects on time as 109th State House Representative
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Former 109th State House District Representative Sara Cambensy has officially passed the torch to Democrat Jenn Hill. As Cambensy leaves her role as state representative of the 109th district, she thinks fondly of her three terms representing Alger, Luce and part of Marquette counties. On Nov....
WLUC
Domestic violence on the rise in the U.P. during winter, holiday season
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - U.P. law enforcement and women’s organizations shared their experiences with domestic violence cases in the winter months, and are encouraging everyone to check in on family and friends. In Escanaba, Tri-County Safe Harbor said staff sees an increase in domestic violence victims during the winter.
WLUC
Beau LaFave reflects on serving in Michigan State House, shares next steps in political career
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - As the New Year has begun, so have new terms for elected legislators. Former Representative Beau LaFave of Iron Mountain was term-limited and was unable to seek re-election. LaFave has found a new role in Lansing. He has served in the 108th Michigan State House...
Whitmer's 'Mitten' mittens came from Marquette shop in Upper Peninsula
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wore distinctive black and white “Mitten” mittens at her outdoor inaugural event in Lansing on New Year’s Day. The cozy mitts came off when she took the oath of office for her second term as the state’s governor, though she put them back on midway through her speech, and held her hands high. ...
WLUC
Marquette City Police Department reminds pet owners to leash dogs
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette City Police Department is reminding dog owners how to keep their pets and others safe in public spaces. Police and the Noquemanon Trail Network have received reports of dogs going unleashed on public trails. Michigan state law requires owners to leash their dogs when...
WLUC
Check out what’s in store for Amelia’s Craft Market and Boutique in the new year
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Amelia’s Craft Market and Boutique is getting ready for a year of new inventory, artists, and craft trends. Though the start of the year is a slow time for many gift shops, Amelia’s is rolling out exclusive deals on Facebook and hosting workshops and events to keep customers coming through the door.
WLUC
Marquette County students return from winter break
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County students were back in the classroom Tuesday morning after winter break. NICE Community Schools is one of several districts in Marquette County to return from break Tuesday. Superintendent Bryan DeAugustine said he is happy to see students back in the classroom. “This first...
WLUC
New Year nutrition tips from MQT Nutrition, one registered dietitian
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Getting in shape can be an exciting thing, but unfortunately for most, it can be an upsetting experience. Research from Scientific American magazine said 80 % of people that start diets quit within the first few months. Certified Health and Nutrition Coach Lauren Spranger said it starts with making minor adjustments.
