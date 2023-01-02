ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ishpeming, MI

Comments / 0

Related
WLUC

UP contractors, laborers attend first-ever Trades Night

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula Construction Council (UPCC) held its first annual Trades Night in collaboration with Michigan Building & Construction Trades Council Thursday night. Industry leaders elected officials, contractors and trades people from all over the U.P. attended the event. It was held at the Ramada Inn...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

410 Ice Rink presents Ishpeming Township Fire Department with $2,500 donation

ISHPEMING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - An Ishpeming Township ice rink presented its fire department with a donation on Wednesday. The 410 Ice Rink held the Fire and Ice Hockey Tournament last Saturday. It was a fundraiser for the Ishpeming Township Fire Department. Wednesday, the rink presented the fire department with a $2,500 check.
ISHPEMING, MI
WLUC

Salvation Army counts Central UP Red Kettle Campaign donations

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - With the holidays now wrapped up, the final tally for the Red Kettle Campaign in the Central U.P. is being totaled. By the end of the week, we can expect the total amount from the Salvation Army. Capt. Doug Winters from the Escanaba Salvation Army said the total is looking to be 10 percent lower compared to last year.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Negaunee DDA to hold bike input session

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Negaunee’s Downtown Development Authority is calling all bike enthusiasts. Sunday, Jan. 8 Negaunee officials will hold a bike input session at the Upper Peninsula Brewing Company from 2 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. The public is welcome to voice their thoughts on how the city can...
NEGAUNEE, MI
WLUC

United Way of Marquette encourages monthly donations after holiday season

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The season of giving may be over, but there are still people in need in the U.P., so United Way is encouraging U.P. residents to continue donating. The United Way of Marquette is encouraging folks to consider monthly donations to assist those people. Small, monthly donations make it easier for organizations to budget their money compared to larger, one-time donations. Most workplaces also offer workplace donations, where a portion of your paycheck goes to the United Way.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Escanaba City Manager job posting opens Friday

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The city of Escanaba is looking for a new city manager and the application for the job opens Friday. Any current city of Escanaba employees can apply to be the city’s new manager. Escanaba City Council voted to open the job posting for three business...
ESCANABA, MI
WLUC

Tips for removing rooftop snow safely

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - With the heavy lake effect snowfall, you may be tempted to climb on your roof and shovel the snow. Dan Perkins, president of Dan Perkins Roofing encourages you to avoid removing the snow yourself. But if you have to, there are a few things to know.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Camping reservations open for Marquette’s Tourist Park

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette’s Tourist Park is allowing patrons to reserve an early spot for the summer season. Reservations for the 2023 season opened at 8:00 a.m. Tuesday. “It’s important to get on, and make your reservations early for the summer,” Michael Anderson, the Parks and Recreation Coordinator...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

First baby born in the Upper Peninsula in 2023

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The first baby born in the Upper Peninsula this year was at UP Health System - Marquette. Luzianna Guadalupe was born at 1:10 a.m. on January 1, 2023. She weighs seven pounds, 3.8 ounces and is 19 inches long. She was born to parents Gina and...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Ski clubs host kids’ race in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The second race of the Marquette County Cup was Tuesday. The Marquette County Cup is a series of cross-country ski races for high school and middle schoolers. About 50 kids from Superiorland Ski Club, the Ishpeming Ski Club, the Marquette Ski Club and Peninsula Nordic Ski Club from Calumet took part. The event gives students exposure to races in a fun atmosphere with friendly competition.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Sara Cambensy reflects on time as 109th State House Representative

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Former 109th State House District Representative Sara Cambensy has officially passed the torch to Democrat Jenn Hill. As Cambensy leaves her role as state representative of the 109th district, she thinks fondly of her three terms representing Alger, Luce and part of Marquette counties. On Nov....
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Domestic violence on the rise in the U.P. during winter, holiday season

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - U.P. law enforcement and women’s organizations shared their experiences with domestic violence cases in the winter months, and are encouraging everyone to check in on family and friends. In Escanaba, Tri-County Safe Harbor said staff sees an increase in domestic violence victims during the winter.
ESCANABA, MI
WLUC

Marquette City Police Department reminds pet owners to leash dogs

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette City Police Department is reminding dog owners how to keep their pets and others safe in public spaces. Police and the Noquemanon Trail Network have received reports of dogs going unleashed on public trails. Michigan state law requires owners to leash their dogs when...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Marquette County students return from winter break

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County students were back in the classroom Tuesday morning after winter break. NICE Community Schools is one of several districts in Marquette County to return from break Tuesday. Superintendent Bryan DeAugustine said he is happy to see students back in the classroom. “This first...
WLUC

New Year nutrition tips from MQT Nutrition, one registered dietitian

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Getting in shape can be an exciting thing, but unfortunately for most, it can be an upsetting experience. Research from Scientific American magazine said 80 % of people that start diets quit within the first few months. Certified Health and Nutrition Coach Lauren Spranger said it starts with making minor adjustments.
MARQUETTE, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy