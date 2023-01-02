ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Most likely Milwaukee Bucks players to be traded

The NBA trade deadline is just over a month away and rumors are flying around surrounding just about every team, the Milwaukee Bucks are no exception to these rumors. The Milwaukee Bucks have had rumored interest in several players around the league with no deal yet completed. The NBA trade deadline is February 9th, let’s look at the three Milwaukee Bucks players most likely to be on the move.
numberfire.com

Seth Curry operating in second unit role for Nets on Wednesday night

Brooklyn Nets guard Seth Curry is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Curry will come off the bench after Royce O'Neale was named Wednesday's starter. In 12.9 expected minutes, our models project Curry to produce 6.2 points, 1.2 rebounds, and 1.6 assists.
numberfire.com

Brooklyn's Royce O'Neale (illness) starting on Wednesday, Seth Curry to bench

Brooklyn Nets forward Royce O'Neale (illness) is starting in Wednesday's lineup against the Chicago Bulls. After missing one game with an illness, O'Neale will make his 35th start this season. In 31.8 expected minutes, our models project O'Neale to score 23.3 FanDuel points. O'Neale's projection includes 9.1 points, 4.8 rebounds,...
NBC Sports Chicago

Billy Donovan predicts missed call on Mitchell putback

When the NBA releases its Last Two Minute Reports on Tuesday, Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan is convinced his team will be left with yet another consolation prize. One day after the league ruled that Caris LeVert should have been whistled for a shooting foul on DeMar DeRozan in the Cleveland Cavaliers' one-point regulation victory on Saturday night at the United Center, Donovan believes Donovan Mitchell committed a lane violation on his game-tying putback of his own missed free throw with 3 seconds left in regulation.
numberfire.com

T.J. Warren (rib) questionable for Nets on Friday

Brooklyn Nets forward T.J. Warren (rib) is questionable for Friday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Warren is dealing with a rib contusion and is questionable to face the Pelicans on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 23.3 minutes against New Orleans. Warren's Friday projection...
numberfire.com

Russell Westbrook (foot) active for Lakers on Wednesday night

Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (foot) will play in Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat. Westbrook will be available after he was listed as probable with left foot soreness. In an increased role with LeBron James inactive with an illness, our models project Westbrook to score 35.5 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com

Portland's Jusuf Nurkic (illness) probable on Wednesday

Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (illness) is probable for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Nurkic is dealing with a non-covid illness and is probable to face the Timberwolves on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 28.2 minutes against the Timberwolves. Nurkic's Wednesday projection includes 13.1 points, 10.4...
numberfire.com

Mavericks' JaVale McGee (illness) available on Thursday

Dallas Mavericks center JaVale McGee (illness) is available for Thursday's game against the Boston Celtics. McGee has been removed from the injury report and should be good to go against Boston on Thursday. McGee is averaging 8.3 FanDuel points per game this season.
numberfire.com

Willy Hernangomez (ankle) questionable for Pelicans Friday

New Orleans Pelicans center Willy Hernangomez (ankle) is questionable for Friday against the Brooklyn Nets. Zion Williamson is out with a hamstring strain and Larry Nance Jr. (shoulder) is questionable, so if Hernangomez is out, there should be additional minutes for Naji Marshall and Jaxson Hayes. Hernangomez is averaging 17.0...
numberfire.com

LeBron James (ankle) ready to return Friday for Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) is probable for Friday against the Atlanta Hawks. James missed Wednesday's game due to an illness, but the Lakers expect him to play through an ankle ailment on Friday. Juan Toscano-Anderson replaced James in the lineup on Wednesday, but Austin Reaves (hamstring) has been ruled out versus the Hawks, so James could replace Reaves instead.
numberfire.com

Sixers starting Tyrese Maxey on Wednesday for inactive Joel Embiid (foot)

Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey is starting in Wednesday's lineup versus the Indiana Pacers. Maxey will rejoin Philadelphia's starting lineup after Joel Embiid was ruled out with a foot ailment. In 29.4 expected minutes, our models project Maxey to score 28.1 FanDuel points. Maxey's projection includes 17.7 points, 2.7 rebounds,...
numberfire.com

76ers' Joel Embiid (foot) out again on Friday

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (foot) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Chicago Bulls. Embiid continues to deal with left foot soreness and will remain sidelined for Friday's clash with the Bulls. His next chance to return will come against the Detroit Pistons on Sunday. Embiid is...
numberfire.com

Corey Kispert operating in bench role for Washington on Tuesday

Washington Wizards small forward Corey Kispert is not starting in Tuesday's contest against the Milwaukee Bucks. Kispert will play off the bench after Bradley Beal was picked as Tuesday's starter. In 15.1 expected minutes, our models project Kispert to record 5.1 points, 1.6 rebounds, and 0.8 assists.
numberfire.com

Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) probable on Friday

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) is probable for Friday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Antetokounmpo is dealing with left knee soreness and is probable to face the Hornets on Friday. Our models expect him to play 35.2 minutes against Charlotte. Antetokounmpo's Friday projection includes 31.7 points, 12.1 rebounds, 5.4...
numberfire.com

Kenrich Williams coming off the bench for Thunder on Wednesday

Oklahoma City Thunder center Kenrich Williams is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Orlando Magic. Williams will return to the bench on Wednesday with Jaylin Williams back in the starting lineup. Our models expect Kenrich Williams to play 17.9 minutes against Orlando. Williams' Wednesday projection includes...
numberfire.com

Saddiq Bey coming off Detroit's bench on Wednesday night

Detroit Pistons small forward Saddiq Bey is not starting in Wednesday's game versus the Golden State Warriors. Bey will play a bench role after Killian Hayes was announced as Wednesday's starter. In 25.3 expected minutes, our models project Bey to score 24.4 FanDuel points. Bey's projection includes 14.5 points, 4.0...
